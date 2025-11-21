Watch Three Of India's Most Respected Hindustani Classical Musicians Perform Jod-Ragas
NCPA Mumbai is hosting an evening of jod-ragas, which blend two different ragas into one seamless piece.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST
If you love Hindustani classical music, the NCPA is hosting a rare and fascinating evening that journeys into the world of jod-ragas (unique musical creations that blend two different ragas into one seamless piece). They’re not often performed, which makes this event a real treat.
The evening will bring together three of India’s most respected artistes:
- Ulhas Kashalkar, one of the finest vocalists of our time
- Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, a leading exponent of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana
- Suresh Talwalkar, the legendary tabla maestro
The session will be moderated by Mukund Marathe, who comes from a strong musical and theatre lineage. The event begins with a relaxed discussion on what makes jod-ragas special: how artistes choose the ragas, where they merge, and how the transition is handled. Kashalkar, Talwalkar and Dr. Bhide Deshpande will share insights from their years of training and performance. After the talk, Dr. Bhide Deshpande will present a set of carefully chosen jod-ragas. The evening will wrap up with a performance by Ulhas Kashalkar, accompanied by Talwalkar on tabla.
Jod-ragas demand both deep training and artistic instinct. They belong to a tradition especially nurtured by the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, with classics like Lalit Bhatiyar, Nat Bihag, Bhairav Bahar, Basant Kedar, Hindol Bahar and Puriya Kalyan.
Each artiste brings a rich musical journey to the stage. Ulhas Kashalkar draws from the Gwalior, Agra, and Jaipur styles and is admired for his mastery over rare ragas and his role as a senior guru. Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande is known for her clear, graceful handling of complex ragas and her strong training under Manik Bhide and Ratnakar Pai. Suresh Talwalkar, trained by many greats and also well-versed in Carnatic rhythm, is celebrated for his distinctive approach to tabla. Mukund Marathe, son of Ram Marathe, is a musician, teacher, and theatre personality with a wide range of interests, including astronomy.
Expect an evening that’s warm, insightful, and musically rich; an opportunity to hear rare ragas brought to life by some of the country’s most respected artistes.
When: November 22, 2025 | 5:30 pm
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai
