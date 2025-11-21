ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Watch Three Of India's Most Respected Hindustani Classical Musicians Perform Jod-Ragas

If you love Hindustani classical music, the NCPA is hosting a rare and fascinating evening that journeys into the world of jod-ragas (unique musical creations that blend two different ragas into one seamless piece). They’re not often performed, which makes this event a real treat.

The evening will bring together three of India’s most respected artistes:

Ulhas Kashalkar, one of the finest vocalists of our time Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, a leading exponent of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana Suresh Talwalkar, the legendary tabla maestro

The session will be moderated by Mukund Marathe, who comes from a strong musical and theatre lineage. The event begins with a relaxed discussion on what makes jod-ragas special: how artistes choose the ragas, where they merge, and how the transition is handled. Kashalkar, Talwalkar and Dr. Bhide Deshpande will share insights from their years of training and performance. After the talk, Dr. Bhide Deshpande will present a set of carefully chosen jod-ragas. The evening will wrap up with a performance by Ulhas Kashalkar, accompanied by Talwalkar on tabla.