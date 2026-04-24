How To Make West Bengal’s Famous Jhalmuri At Home: The Street Snack PM Modi Just Made Viral
The snack grabbed national attention after PM Narendra Modi stopped at a roadside stall and enjoyed a serving during his visit to the State.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Sometimes the biggest food stories in India don’t begin in five-star kitchens. They begin on the roadside. A small stall. A vendor mixing puffed rice at lightning speed. And suddenly, the whole country is curious about what’s inside that bowl. That’s exactly what happened recently with Jhalmuri, the iconic street snack from West Bengal. The snack grabbed national attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped at a roadside stall and enjoyed a serving during a visit on April 19, 2026.
Within hours, the video went viral on Instagram and Facebook. It crossed 100 million views in just 24 hours. People loved the casual moment, the interaction with the vendor, and the fact that such a humble snack was suddenly in the spotlight. Searches for “Jhalmuri recipe” exploded on Google, reaching their highest level in more than two decades. So what exactly is this snack that everyone suddenly wants to make at home?
What Is Jhalmuri?
Jhalmuri is one of the most famous street foods of Kolkata. If you have ever walked through the city’s busy markets, railway stations, or riverfronts, you’ve probably seen vendors mixing it in large metal bowls. The name itself tells you a lot. Jhal means spicy in Bengali, Muri means puffed rice. Put them together and you get a spicy puffed rice snack that is crunchy, tangy, and incredibly addictive.
What makes Jhalmuri special is how quickly it is prepared. The vendor tosses together a mix of puffed rice, vegetables, peanuts, spices and mustard oil in seconds. Everything is mixed vigorously and served immediately in a paper cone or bowl. The best part: you can make it in just 15 minutes at home.
Although Jhalmuri is strongly associated with West Bengal, similar snacks exist across India. In Maharashtra, a popular variation is Bhelpuri. It uses puffed rice too, but the flavour profile is different because it includes tamarind chutney and sweet sauces. In Karnataka, a version called Girmit is popular. It has its own regional spice mix and ingredients.
Recipe for Street-Style Jhalmuri
Here’s what you need to recreate the authentic Kolkata-style snack:
- 1½ cups puffed rice (muri or churumuri)
- ½ cup namkeen or mixed savoury snacks
- 1 boiled potato, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 cucumber, finely chopped
- 2–3 green chillies (optional)
- ⅓ cup roasted peanuts
- ⅔ teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)
- 2 tablespoons Jhalmuri masala
- 2 tablespoons mustard oil
- A handful of chopped fresh coriander
- ⅓ cup sev
- Juice of half a lemon
How to Make Jhalmuri at Home
Now comes the fun part. Follow these easy steps.
- Take a large mixing bowl and add 1½ cups of puffed rice. This is the base of your snack.
- Add ½ cup namkeen or mixed savoury snacks. This gives the dish extra texture.
- Finely chop cucumber, tomato, onion, boiled potato. Add them to the bowl.
- Add 2-3 green chillies if you like spicy food. Then add ⅓ cup roasted peanuts for that authentic street flavour.
- Sprinkle salt and Jhalmuri masala over the mixture. Now pour in 2 tablespoons of mustard oil. This ingredient is crucial. It gives the snack its bold Bengali flavour. Add a handful of fresh coriander leaves.
- Add sev and squeeze the juice of half a lemon over the mixture.
- Mix everything thoroughly so the spices and oil coat the puffed rice evenly.
Serve immediately. If you wait too long, the puffed rice will lose its crunch. Take a bite and you’ll understand why this snack has survived generations of street food competition.
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