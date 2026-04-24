ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Make West Bengal’s Famous Jhalmuri At Home: The Street Snack PM Modi Just Made Viral

Sometimes the biggest food stories in India don’t begin in five-star kitchens. They begin on the roadside. A small stall. A vendor mixing puffed rice at lightning speed. And suddenly, the whole country is curious about what’s inside that bowl. That’s exactly what happened recently with Jhalmuri, the iconic street snack from West Bengal. The snack grabbed national attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped at a roadside stall and enjoyed a serving during a visit on April 19, 2026.

Within hours, the video went viral on Instagram and Facebook. It crossed 100 million views in just 24 hours. People loved the casual moment, the interaction with the vendor, and the fact that such a humble snack was suddenly in the spotlight. Searches for “Jhalmuri recipe” exploded on Google, reaching their highest level in more than two decades. So what exactly is this snack that everyone suddenly wants to make at home?

What Is Jhalmuri?

Jhalmuri is one of the most famous street foods of Kolkata. If you have ever walked through the city’s busy markets, railway stations, or riverfronts, you’ve probably seen vendors mixing it in large metal bowls. The name itself tells you a lot. Jhal means spicy in Bengali, Muri means puffed rice. Put them together and you get a spicy puffed rice snack that is crunchy, tangy, and incredibly addictive.

What makes Jhalmuri special is how quickly it is prepared. The vendor tosses together a mix of puffed rice, vegetables, peanuts, spices and mustard oil in seconds. Everything is mixed vigorously and served immediately in a paper cone or bowl. The best part: you can make it in just 15 minutes at home.

Although Jhalmuri is strongly associated with West Bengal, similar snacks exist across India. In Maharashtra, a popular variation is Bhelpuri. It uses puffed rice too, but the flavour profile is different because it includes tamarind chutney and sweet sauces. In Karnataka, a version called Girmit is popular. It has its own regional spice mix and ingredients.