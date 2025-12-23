ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Jewellery Trends for Christmas & New Year Parties

Trisha notes that these designs are particularly ideal for winter dressing. With coats, shawls, scarves, and that one sweater you can't part with, heavy jewellery can feel like overkill. Lightweight pieces slip comfortably under layers during the day and transition seamlessly into evening wear. You can wear this trend to a Christmas brunch, a work party, or a low-key New Year’s dinner without feeling like you’ve dressed for a wedding reception.

Minimalist and lightweight jewellery continues its reign, which is excellent news for anyone who dislikes the sensation of their ears being slowly dragged toward the ground by heavy earrings. Delicate chains, slim bands, and feather-light designs in gold and silver are dominating festive choices. These are pieces that don’t announce themselves loudly, but they do get noticed—especially in candlelight, fairy lights, and that flattering restaurant lighting.

According to Trisha Paul, Head of Merchandising at KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery tells us what’s shining, stacking, and flexing its way into holiday wardrobes this time of the year.

The sparkle situation for Christmas and New Year is less about “look at me” and more about “I made an effort, but I’m still approachable.” This party season is all about balance: lightness paired with drama, minimalism offset by a single bold choice, and jewellery that looks intentional without screaming for attention.

If minimalist jewellery is the calm, statement earrings are the chaos: controlled, glamorous chaos. This season, statement earrings are the undisputed stars of the holiday party circuit. Oversized drops, sculptural silhouettes, architectural forms, and bold gemstone accents are everywhere. The colours of choice? Deep emerald greens and rich rubies shades that look like they belong next to mulled wine, velvet dresses, and dramatic life decisions. These earrings pair beautifully with festive textures. Velvet for Christmas dinners, sequins for New Year’s Eve, satin for that in-between party where no one is quite sure what the dress code is.

The beauty of statement earrings is that they do all the work for you. Hair slightly messy? Fine. Outfit relatively simple? Even better. You can wear a basic black dress, pull your hair back, add dramatic earrings, and it falls together.

Layering And Stacking

Layering jewellery used to be a risky business, like mixing patterns or replying-all to an office email. But now, it’s not just accepted but encouraged. This party season is all about combining varying lengths, textures, and metals. Delicate minimalist necklaces stacked with chunkier chains. Gold mixed with silver. Pieces traditionally labelled “men’s” casually paired with women’s jewellery, because jewellery does not need gender norms.

According to Trisha, layering allows for personal expression. It’s storytelling through sparkle. A fine chain you wear every day, a slightly bolder piece saved for evenings, maybe a pendant that has sentimental value... all worn together in a way that feels curated. The key is contrast. Thin with thick. Shiny with matte. Classic with contemporary.

Solitaire Jewellery

Solitaires are having a very chic, very confident moment. Whether set in a pendant, ring, or pair of earrings, solitaire jewellery offers focused elegance. Solitaires are ideal festive gifts. They feel thoughtful, timeless, and emotionally mature. What’s particularly appealing is how solitaires work within layered looks. You can stack necklaces and let a solitaire pendant become the focal point, or pair minimalist outfits with solitaire studs. This is jewellery for people who don’t need to prove anything.

Men’s Jewellery

Men’s jewellery has officially entered its well-deserved era. No longer limited to wedding bands and watches, this season sees a rise in sleek chains, signet rings, mixed-metal cuffs, and discreet pendants. These pieces add a polished, contemporary edge without feeling overstyled. A slim gold chain works just as well over a crisp shirt as it does layered over a turtleneck. A signet ring can feel vintage, modern, or rebellious depending on how it’s worn. The best part? Many of these designs are versatile and gender-fluid, making them ideal for sharing, gifting, or “borrowing permanently.”

What ties all these trends together is functionality. This isn’t jewellery that only works for one party under perfect lighting. These are pieces designed to move from daytime celebrations to evening parties, from Christmas lunches to New Year countdowns. A little shimmer here. A bold choice there. Enough sparkle to feel festive, but not so much that you can’t enjoy dessert.