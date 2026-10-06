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In Memory Of Jeffrey Archer: The Storyteller Who Knew Exactly How To Keep You Turning the Page

Jeffrey Archer understood something that many serious writers occasionally forget: people actually have to want to turn the page. He knew how to construct a cliffhanger, how to put an ambitious person in a room with an even more ambitious person, how to make money, power, revenge and romance collide.

Archer died “between writing sessions” on October 5 aged 86. His books sold more than 300 million copies worldwide and were published across 119 countries. His official bibliography lists 31 novels alongside seven short-story collections, three prison diaries, plays and children's books. His output was enormous even by prolific-author standards. His final novel, Adam & Eve, arrives just a day after his death, making the timing suspiciously Archer-like. You could read Archer on a train, in bed, on holiday or while avoiding some responsibility that would probably have been better for you. The prose did not demand that you stop every three pages to admire it. It wanted you to carry on.

His career was also unusually colourful. Before becoming one of Britain's most commercially successful novelists, Archer was a Conservative MP and later deputy chairman of the party. His political career was interrupted by scandal and, eventually, a prison sentence for perjury and perverting the course of justice. He later returned to the House of Lords and continued writing bestselling fiction. The man certainly supplied his own material but it was the storyteller who endured.

His Great Gift

Archer did not write books in which very little happens. His plots tended to be driven by a very straightforward question: What happens next? The ability to keep a reader curious for 400 or 500 pages is a craft, and Archer was exceptionally good at it. His books often moved through multiple characters, locations and decades, but the narrative machinery remained easy to follow.

His own advice to writers reflected this practical approach. He argued for writing about subjects that genuinely fascinate you rather than chasing whatever happens to be fashionable, and he repeatedly stressed persistence. His debut novel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, was rejected by more than ten publishers before finding a home. The lesson was fairly Archer-like: if someone closes the door, try another door.

Jeffrey Archer was slated to visit India next year for his "farewell tour" (Getty Images)

What Was His Signature Style?

Archer liked characters who wanted something very badly. That desire gave his stories their propulsion. His protagonists were rarely sitting around contemplating the meaning of existence while watching rain hit a window. They had things to do, and there were consequences. This is one reason his books travelled so well. The details could be British, American, European or international, but the emotional mathematics was universal.

A Master of the Cliffhanger

Archer understood the oldest rule of commercial storytelling: never make it too easy for the reader to put the book down. His chapters frequently end with a revelation, a decision, a danger or a question. You tell yourself you will stop after the chapter (but it disagrees). This is particularly effective because Archer generally kept his prose accessible. You didn't need a literary decoder ring or a university seminar to understand what was happening.