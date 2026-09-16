From Surviving A Stroke To The Roof Of Africa, Jayashree Vijay Mohan On Setting Two Guinness World Records On Mount Kilimanjaro
'The stroke showed me how much the mind can push the body,' double Guinness World Record holder and mountaineer Jayashree Vijay Mohan tells ETV Bharat.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Mountains have a peculiar habit of putting us in our place. They do not care about our résumés, ambitions or carefully constructed identities. At 5,895 metres, the mountain asks only one question: “Can you take the next step?”
Chennai-based Jayashree Vijay Mohan has answered that question more than once. A mountaineer, entrepreneur, mother and wife, Jayashree is also a stroke survivor. She suffered a stroke that left her left side paralysed and altered her balance, speech, and cognition. Not only did she make a full recovery, but she also resumed climbing mountains. Yet she does not tell her story as a tale of defeat followed by heroic victory. There is no appetite for pity here. Her philosophy is simpler: “Avolo daan” (accept and keep moving forward).
The words acquired a different weight on Mount Kilimanjaro. On 29 September 2025, Jayashree set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female ascent of Kilimanjaro in the CIH (Coordination Impairment–Hemiplegia) category, reaching the 5,895-metre summit in 5 days, 6 hours and 50 minutes. Five days later, on 4 October, she set a second record for the fastest female descent in the same category, completing it in 10 hours and 26 minutes.
But speed is not what interests her most. Jayashree hopes someone breaks her records soon, especially another stroke survivor. For her, the summit was never only about arriving first. It was about widening the horizon of what recovery can mean, reclaiming agency from circumstance, and reminding others that the most important mountain is the one we have been told we cannot climb. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat:
Q 1. Mountaineering at nearly 6,000 metres demands enormous endurance. What does your training routine look like when you're preparing for a climb?
Every other day I get this question, where and how do you start if you are thinking of climbing a mountain? Every 1,000 metres comes with its own set of challenges, and in my case, it is completely different after 5,400 metres. My VO2 max is always at its lowest possible because of my lung condition, and hence my challenge was more about working on how quickly my lungs hit their reserve and start exhausting it.
My daily routine had 1 hour specifically dedicated to Zone 2 exercises and 30 minutes in Zone 4. Apart from that, there was strengthening and rehabilitation. Throughout this whole period, I paid special attention to recovery and did everything I could to keep my body from crashing out of fatigue.
Q 2. Your Kilimanjaro ascent was record-making. What did your body go through during those hours?
There was immense pressure on the body because there was a clock constantly ticking. There were injuries, multiple falls, sleepless nights where sleep was the only fuel you were counting on, indigestion where doing anything as per plan seemed unimaginable, constant self-doubt and the fear of whether you were doing it at the right speed. I definitely put my mind and body through a lot, but the minute you reach the peak, it is all totally worth it.
Q 3. After experiencing a stroke, when did you realise, 'My body is ready for more than I thought'? Were there any physical limitations after the stroke that you had to work around when you returned to mountaineering?
I would never say my body is fully ready. There are always ups and very low lows. I just managed to ride the wave. The thought of becoming a broken version of myself was scarier than getting up and taking the first step. That is what brought me here, a very healthy fear.
The physical limitations were real and hard to change because I couldn't undo what had already happened to my body. I always had to work around accepting the fact that it was never going to be what it used to be.
Q 4. Tell us about your mantra: Avolo daan.
For me, the biggest challenge was accepting the newer me. This needed a different playbook altogether. That's when, one day, I decided that no matter what, it was Avolo Daan. What has happened has happened. We just have to accept and move forward. Once I had that in place, everything around it became easier.
Q 5. What happens to the body at high altitude, and how do you prepare for those physical demands?
At high altitudes, it is the level of oxygen and how efficiently your body manages to use it that matters. No amount of preparation can actually help you with that. There are so many other things, like strength and endurance, which you can prepare for. But when it comes to altitude, you need real altitude exposure. You seriously need to spend good time gaining altitude and staying at altitude to understand how your body adapts and functions. To prepare for altitude is to slowly gain altitude and get yourself exposed. There is no other effective workaround.
Q 6. Do you follow any particular nutrition or hydration strategy before and during an expedition?
When you are on an expedition, you are always asked to hydrate well. It helps with blood flow and oxygen supply. Nutrition on the mountains is always about high energy, easily digestible foods heavy on carbs and with some protein.
Before the expedition, it's focused on building, so protein is the maximum. I think the food in these different stages depends on the expected outcomes and limitations. At sea level, you max the proteins. On the mountains, you need energy for the journey ahead and limitations are digestion so you get the energy from easy carbs. Hydration is no compromise be it at the sea level or at altitude.
Q 7. How much of endurance is physical and how much is mental? Has the stroke changed your definition of strength?
In the mountains, it is definitely 65% mental and 35% physical. Mainly because you have done 100% of the preparation when you were at sea level. The stroke just showed me how much the mind can push the body, when I was always believing it was the other way around.
Q 8. Where should a stroke survivor begin when they want to become physically active again?
Each person has different impacts and impairments from a stroke, so every case will have a different timeline. Remember, you are not competing with the world anymore. It is you competing against yourself V1 and V2, the newer one.
Always wait for the body to tell you when it is ready. Never start when everything is too raw, or wait for it all to settle down fully. There is a sweet spot between “I'm in too much pain” and “I'm too comfortable”. That's exactly where you push. This is, in fact, applicable to any situation in our lives. Hit it when you are exactly somewhere in between. Otherwise, it gets too comfortable, and you will never be able to get where you want to.
Q 9. You balance being a mother, wife, entrepreneur and mountaineer. How do you realistically make space for fitness?
When you make time for your fitness, it is not just the hours spent at the place where you are building. It is also the travelling time, the downtime because of tiredness, and everything around it. It was really hard to have it all. Beyond a point, I stopped wanting to hold on to doing everything myself and shamelessly started to ask for help.
For people who don't have support, I'm not saying this is unimaginable, and I'm definitely not saying they should give up on their goal. All I would say is, plan well ahead and keep the window longer. That way, anything is possible. Always, always ask for help. Never hesitate. Start small and steady, even if it is a mountain-sized goal. Start by taking help for 15 minutes. That, by itself, is great for you.
Q 10. Do you think women tend to put their own health and fitness last while managing careers and families? What would you say to working women who believe they don't have enough time to exercise?
Women don't just put their fitness in the backseat. They put anything and everything about themselves in the back seat. They tend to everyone around them and everything the world needs before they think about themselves. They are really exhausted by the time they even think of themselves. I think that's survival mode.
I would definitely recommend that they start with themselves first. You need fuel to run the machine. You can't always be running on reserve.
Q 11. If you could go back to the person you were immediately after your stroke and tell her one thing about the life waiting for her, what would you say?
Avolo Daan… Accept and move forward. The best things are ahead.
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