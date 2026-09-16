ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Surviving A Stroke To The Roof Of Africa, Jayashree Vijay Mohan On Setting Two Guinness World Records On Mount Kilimanjaro

Mountains have a peculiar habit of putting us in our place. They do not care about our résumés, ambitions or carefully constructed identities. At 5,895 metres, the mountain asks only one question: “Can you take the next step?”

Chennai-based Jayashree Vijay Mohan has answered that question more than once. A mountaineer, entrepreneur, mother and wife, Jayashree is also a stroke survivor. She suffered a stroke that left her left side paralysed and altered her balance, speech, and cognition. Not only did she make a full recovery, but she also resumed climbing mountains. Yet she does not tell her story as a tale of defeat followed by heroic victory. There is no appetite for pity here. Her philosophy is simpler: “Avolo daan” (accept and keep moving forward).

The words acquired a different weight on Mount Kilimanjaro. On 29 September 2025, Jayashree set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female ascent of Kilimanjaro in the CIH (Coordination Impairment–Hemiplegia) category, reaching the 5,895-metre summit in 5 days, 6 hours and 50 minutes. Five days later, on 4 October, she set a second record for the fastest female descent in the same category, completing it in 10 hours and 26 minutes.

But speed is not what interests her most. Jayashree hopes someone breaks her records soon, especially another stroke survivor. For her, the summit was never only about arriving first. It was about widening the horizon of what recovery can mean, reclaiming agency from circumstance, and reminding others that the most important mountain is the one we have been told we cannot climb. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat:

Q 1. Mountaineering at nearly 6,000 metres demands enormous endurance. What does your training routine look like when you're preparing for a climb?

Every other day I get this question, where and how do you start if you are thinking of climbing a mountain? Every 1,000 metres comes with its own set of challenges, and in my case, it is completely different after 5,400 metres. My VO2 max is always at its lowest possible because of my lung condition, and hence my challenge was more about working on how quickly my lungs hit their reserve and start exhausting it.

My daily routine had 1 hour specifically dedicated to Zone 2 exercises and 30 minutes in Zone 4. Apart from that, there was strengthening and rehabilitation. Throughout this whole period, I paid special attention to recovery and did everything I could to keep my body from crashing out of fatigue.

Q 2. Your Kilimanjaro ascent was record-making. What did your body go through during those hours?

There was immense pressure on the body because there was a clock constantly ticking. There were injuries, multiple falls, sleepless nights where sleep was the only fuel you were counting on, indigestion where doing anything as per plan seemed unimaginable, constant self-doubt and the fear of whether you were doing it at the right speed. I definitely put my mind and body through a lot, but the minute you reach the peak, it is all totally worth it.

Jayashree set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female ascent of Kilimanjaro and a second record for the fastest female descent in the same category (By special arrangement)

Q 3. After experiencing a stroke, when did you realise, 'My body is ready for more than I thought'? Were there any physical limitations after the stroke that you had to work around when you returned to mountaineering?

I would never say my body is fully ready. There are always ups and very low lows. I just managed to ride the wave. The thought of becoming a broken version of myself was scarier than getting up and taking the first step. That is what brought me here, a very healthy fear.

The physical limitations were real and hard to change because I couldn't undo what had already happened to my body. I always had to work around accepting the fact that it was never going to be what it used to be.

Q 4. Tell us about your mantra: Avolo daan.