Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Is Going On A Solo India Tour, Find Out The Dates And Cities
The Punjabi-Bollywood singer is transitioning from dominant festival headliner to massive solo arena act with her newly announced ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Powerhouse vocalist Jasmine Sandlas dominates the soundtrack of the Dhurandhar franchise, contributing to 5 standout tracks. Her most prominent and viral song from the album is Jaiye Sajana, a collab with Satinder Sartaaj. Hot on the heels of her hits from the Dhurandhar duology, which have dominated global music charts and streaming platforms, Jasmine has announced ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’.
Jasmine is an Indian-American singer who mainly sings Punjabi songs. She made her Bollywood playback debut in 2014 with the superhit Yaar Na Miley from Salman Khan-starrer Kick. Since then, she has delivered a series of hits in Punjabi and Hindi, most recently for Netflix show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and both the Dhurandhar movies.
The multi-city tour is produced exclusively by live event company Team Innovation, and marks a definitive milestone in the artist’s career following a recent sold-out Australia tour. The tour’s title sums up her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight. Following a series of university and festival performances across the country, this landmark four-city arena stretch marks her first-ever national tour.
Produced to deliver a high-octane audiovisual experience, the arena tour will bring Jasmine's electrifying stage presence, raw energy and signature powerhouse vocals directly to over 10,000 fans per city. The multi-city tour is scheduled to hit major entertainment hubs across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh across July and August 2026. Tickets are live exclusively on BookMyShow.
Tour Dates And Cities
- Delhi NCR – 11 July 2026
- Mumbai – 18 July 2026
- Bengaluru – 25 July 2026
- Chandigarh – 29 August 2026
Jasmine Sandlas said in an official statement, “This tour is about creating a space where my music and the audience become one pulse. My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With 'The Dream Girl' tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels intimate yet absolutely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I expect my fans to bring theirs.”
Mohit Bijani, Founder, Team Innovation said, “We are thrilled to bring Jasmine Sandlas's incredible vision to life on her very first official arena tour. Our goal is to craft a world-class production that matches her unmatched energy, giving Indian fans an unforgettable live music experience that sets a new benchmark for arena shows in the country.”
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