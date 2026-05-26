ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Is Going On A Solo India Tour, Find Out The Dates And Cities

Powerhouse vocalist Jasmine Sandlas dominates the soundtrack of the Dhurandhar franchise, contributing to 5 standout tracks. Her most prominent and viral song from the album is Jaiye Sajana, a collab with Satinder Sartaaj. Hot on the heels of her hits from the Dhurandhar duology, which have dominated global music charts and streaming platforms, Jasmine has announced ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’.

Jasmine is an Indian-American singer who mainly sings Punjabi songs. She made her Bollywood playback debut in 2014 with the superhit Yaar Na Miley from Salman Khan-starrer Kick. Since then, she has delivered a series of hits in Punjabi and Hindi, most recently for Netflix show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and both the Dhurandhar movies.

The multi-city tour is produced exclusively by live event company Team Innovation, and marks a definitive milestone in the artist’s career following a recent sold-out Australia tour. The tour’s title sums up her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight. Following a series of university and festival performances across the country, this landmark four-city arena stretch marks her first-ever national tour.