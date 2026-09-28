ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Japan Now Has 100,000 People Over 100 Years Old, Follow Medico's Tips To Stay Strong And Active As You Grow Older

Cycling is a way of life for seniors in Japan ( Getty Images )

Japan has crossed a remarkable milestone: the country now has 107,677 people aged 100 or older, according to its latest government figures. That's more than 100,000 people who have made it through a century of birthdays, changing technology and changing governments.

The nation's Health and Welfare Ministry statistics released Tuesday show Japan now has 107,677 centenarians, up 7,914 from the previous year and exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time. Nearly 88% of them are women. There were 153 people aged 100 or older in Japan when centenarian surveys began in 1963. They exceeded 1,000 in 1981 and surpassed 10,000 in 1998.

Also read: People Who Live More Than 100 Years May Not Have ‘Tired’ Immune Systems, They May Have Hyper-Vigilant Ones

Kyoto resident Fuyo Kishimoto was recently recognized as the oldest Japanese woman at age 114. Japan's oldest male is 112-year-old Hikaru Kato from Kumamoto in southern Japan. The figures were released to mark this year's September 15 Respect the Aged day, when healthy and active centenarians are honoured by the government with a letter from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and a silver sake cup.

You cannot stop chronological ageing. But Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Expert and Founder of StemRx Hospital & Research Centre, says healthy lifestyle choices and personalised medical care can support strength, energy, mobility and overall well-being.

Swimming protects fragile, ageing joints (Getty Images)

Here are some habits worth starting before your body sends you a formal reminder.

1. Put Protein and Plants on Your Plate

Don't make your meals all about cutting calories. As you age, nutrition needs to support muscles, bones, immunity and normal body functions. Build meals around vegetables and fruits, whole grains or other high-quality carbohydrates, and adequate protein.

Try this: At each major meal, ask yourself: Where is my protein? Where are my vegetables or fruit?

Doc's Tip: If you have kidney disease or another medical condition, your protein requirements may be different, so get personalised advice.

2. Do Strength Training Not Just Walking

Walking is great, but it’s even more important to maintain muscle and strength as you get older. The goal is to make sure getting out of a chair at 75 doesn't require a committee meeting.

Try this: Aim to include muscle-strengthening activity into your weekly routine, such as supervised resistance exercises, bodyweight exercises or resistance bands. Start at a level appropriate for your fitness and medical condition and increase gradually.

Doc's Tip: If you have been inactive for a long time, have joint problems, balance issues or a chronic illness, speak to a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise programme.

3. Make Sleep A Non-Negotiable