Japan Now Has 100,000 People Over 100 Years Old, Follow Medico's Tips To Stay Strong And Active As You Grow Older
Practising movements such as controlled standing, stepping and balance exercises can help you work on stability.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Japan has crossed a remarkable milestone: the country now has 107,677 people aged 100 or older, according to its latest government figures. That's more than 100,000 people who have made it through a century of birthdays, changing technology and changing governments.
The nation's Health and Welfare Ministry statistics released Tuesday show Japan now has 107,677 centenarians, up 7,914 from the previous year and exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time. Nearly 88% of them are women. There were 153 people aged 100 or older in Japan when centenarian surveys began in 1963. They exceeded 1,000 in 1981 and surpassed 10,000 in 1998.
Also read: People Who Live More Than 100 Years May Not Have ‘Tired’ Immune Systems, They May Have Hyper-Vigilant Ones
Kyoto resident Fuyo Kishimoto was recently recognized as the oldest Japanese woman at age 114. Japan's oldest male is 112-year-old Hikaru Kato from Kumamoto in southern Japan. The figures were released to mark this year's September 15 Respect the Aged day, when healthy and active centenarians are honoured by the government with a letter from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and a silver sake cup.
You cannot stop chronological ageing. But Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Expert and Founder of StemRx Hospital & Research Centre, says healthy lifestyle choices and personalised medical care can support strength, energy, mobility and overall well-being.
Here are some habits worth starting before your body sends you a formal reminder.
1. Put Protein and Plants on Your Plate
Don't make your meals all about cutting calories. As you age, nutrition needs to support muscles, bones, immunity and normal body functions. Build meals around vegetables and fruits, whole grains or other high-quality carbohydrates, and adequate protein.
Try this: At each major meal, ask yourself: Where is my protein? Where are my vegetables or fruit?
Doc's Tip: If you have kidney disease or another medical condition, your protein requirements may be different, so get personalised advice.
2. Do Strength Training Not Just Walking
Walking is great, but it’s even more important to maintain muscle and strength as you get older. The goal is to make sure getting out of a chair at 75 doesn't require a committee meeting.
Try this: Aim to include muscle-strengthening activity into your weekly routine, such as supervised resistance exercises, bodyweight exercises or resistance bands. Start at a level appropriate for your fitness and medical condition and increase gradually.
Doc's Tip: If you have been inactive for a long time, have joint problems, balance issues or a chronic illness, speak to a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise programme.
3. Make Sleep A Non-Negotiable
Dr. Mahajan recommends around 8-9 hours of sleep daily to support recovery and energy. Your actual sleep requirement can vary, but regularly sacrificing sleep shouldn't become a lifestyle.
Try this: Keep a reasonably consistent sleep and wake time. Reduce late-night screen use, avoid heavy meals close to bedtime if they disturb your sleep and keep the bedroom comfortable and dark.
Doc's Tip: If you're regularly sleeping but still exhausted, snoring heavily or waking repeatedly, discuss it with a doctor rather than simply blaming age.
4. Get Your Health Numbers Checked
You don't need to wait until something hurts.
Try this: Keep track of the health measurements your doctor recommends, which may include blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, body weight and bone health.
Doc's Tip: Stay up to date with age- and sex-appropriate preventive screenings as advised by your healthcare professional.
5. Build Movement Into Your Ordinary Day
Exercise shouldn't exist only inside a gym.
Try this:
- Break up long periods of sitting.
- Walk during phone calls.
- Take the stairs when appropriate.
- Go for a swim often.
- Do household chores.
- Walk after meals if comfortable.
- Park a little farther away when you drive.
- Get up regularly during long periods of desk work.
Healthy ageing is usually built from boring things you actually do repeatedly.
6. Keep Your Social Life Alive
Your health routine should include people, not just protein and blood tests. Dr Mahajan highlights social connections, learning, hobbies and meaningful activities as important parts of quality of life.
Try this: Schedule one social activity each week. Join a walking group, take a class, volunteer, learn a skill, restart an old hobby or simply make time for friends.
If you notice declining strength, repeated falls, persistent pain, reduced mobility, unexplained weight changes, unusual fatigue or difficulty performing everyday activities, talk to a healthcare professional. Depending on the individual, rehabilitation, physiotherapy, nutritional support and other personalised interventions may be useful. Dr Mahajan also notes that regenerative-medicine approaches, including cell-based or cell-free technologies, may be considered for selected individuals and specific medical conditions. These are not universal anti-ageing treatments and should only be considered after appropriate medical assessment.
Japan may have crossed the 100,000-centenarian mark, but you don't need to wait until 100 to celebrate longevity.
Also read:
- World Alzheimer's Day: Is Forgetfulness Really Just Ageing? The Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s And Dementia Families Often Overlook
- Mobility Tests Can Tell Doctors A Lot About How You're Ageing But They're No Crystal Ball
- 70 On Paper, Younger Inside: Scientists Say Your Biological Age Could Be Different From Your Birth Certificate
- Blurred Vision After 50: Ageing Naturally Or Early Cataract Signs?