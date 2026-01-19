Fortress Collars To Power Plaids: The Jacket Trends Defining Fashion’s Mood In Chilly 2026
Welcome to 2026, where jackets are no longer an afterthought but the main character.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
If 2025 was about soft tailoring and “quiet luxury,” 2026 has decided to speak up through jackets and coats. Not subtle ones but those that announce themselves before you do. Jackets are the most honest garment in your wardrobe. You wear them in transit. In public. In moments of arrival and departure. They’re the first thing people see. In many ways, they’re your public-facing personality.
This year’s jacket trends feel less like fashion dictation and more like collective therapy. They’re protective, dramatic, nostalgic, and practical in the way only fashion pretending not to care can be.
1. The Funnel Neck
It’s the jacket equivalent of putting your headphones on without actually playing music! The funnel neck jacket is having a moment. High, architectural, and often zipped all the way up, this silhouette is everywhere in 2026. On runways. On airport sightings. Functionally, the funnel neck answers a very real question: Why is it always windy when I least expect it? But stylistically, it creates a sense of armour without the commitment of an actual personality shift. You don’t have to be edgy. The jacket does the work.
Designers are playing with exaggerated necklines, sculptural folds, and padded collars that feel halfway between futuristic and “I stole this from a Bond villain”. The funnel neck frames the face, adds instant polish, and lets you retreat into yourself just enough to avoid small talk.
2. Military Jackets
Military jackets never really leave, but in 2026 they’ve returned with renewed authority. Think sharper shoulders, structured silhouettes, brass buttons that mean business. What’s changed is the context. These jackets aren’t about macho rigidity anymore; they’re about reclaiming structure. The modern military jacket is softer in fabric, inclusive in fit, and often styled against the grain: paired with fluid trousers, silk skirts, or even aggressively comfortable sneakers.
Colours remain classic (olive, navy, khaki, black) but designers are adding subtle twists: tonal embroidery, asymmetrical button placements, softened lapels. In uncertain times, wearing something that suggests order feels almost rebellious.
3. Balloon Sleeves
If 2026 had a single motto, it might be: Take up space. Enter balloon sleeves: the most extroverted thing to happen to jackets and coats since shoulder pads discovered feminism. These sleeves are big. They are round. And they have absolutely no interest in fitting under another layer. Balloon sleeves turn a jacket into an event.
What makes this trend feel current rather than costume-y is balance. The volume is intentional, often paired with cropped lengths, cinched waists, or clean tailoring elsewhere. The effect is architectural, not cartoonish. In a cultural moment where women are still negotiating how much space they’re “allowed” to occupy, balloon sleeves feel like a stylish refusal to shrink. From leather jackets with inflated arms to wool coats with sculptural sleeves, the trend is less about romance and more about presence.
4. Plaid And Tartan
Plaid is back, which means the annual debate has resumed. Is it preppy? Punk? Academic? Dad-core? In 2026, plaid jackets are less about heritage cosplay and more about reinterpretation. Oversized checks. Unexpected colour combinations. Mismatched panels. Cropped blazers.
The plaid jacket works because it carries history without being stuck in it. It’s familiar enough to feel grounding, yet flexible enough to feel modern. Designers are mixing scales, clashing patterns, and using plaid in silhouettes that feel deliberately offbeat: boxy, slouchy, or sharply tailored in unexpected places. Throw it over minimal outfits. Pair it with denim. Or go full maximalist and layer it with other prints.
Read more:
- Winter-Friendly Kurta Styling Tips For Daywear And Occasions
- 'Beauty Is Not Just About Looks', Says Miss Forever Universe India 2025 Awardee Dr Srujana Devi
- Layered, Tailored And Intentional: Breaking Down Kangana Ranaut's Winter Parliament Style
- Fashion Meets Feelings With Mirumi, The Cute Robot That Latches On To Your Bag And Looks At You Tenderly