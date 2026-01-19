ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Fortress Collars To Power Plaids: The Jacket Trends Defining Fashion’s Mood In Chilly 2026

If 2025 was about soft tailoring and “quiet luxury,” 2026 has decided to speak up through jackets and coats. Not subtle ones but those that announce themselves before you do. Jackets are the most honest garment in your wardrobe. You wear them in transit. In public. In moments of arrival and departure. They’re the first thing people see. In many ways, they’re your public-facing personality.

This year’s jacket trends feel less like fashion dictation and more like collective therapy. They’re protective, dramatic, nostalgic, and practical in the way only fashion pretending not to care can be.

1. The Funnel Neck

Wear a funnel-collared jacket with a maxi pleather skirt (Getty Images)

It’s the jacket equivalent of putting your headphones on without actually playing music! The funnel neck jacket is having a moment. High, architectural, and often zipped all the way up, this silhouette is everywhere in 2026. On runways. On airport sightings. Functionally, the funnel neck answers a very real question: Why is it always windy when I least expect it? But stylistically, it creates a sense of armour without the commitment of an actual personality shift. You don’t have to be edgy. The jacket does the work.

Designers are playing with exaggerated necklines, sculptural folds, and padded collars that feel halfway between futuristic and “I stole this from a Bond villain”. The funnel neck frames the face, adds instant polish, and lets you retreat into yourself just enough to avoid small talk.

2. Military Jackets