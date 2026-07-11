Isha Ambani's Gown By Designer Rahul Mishra Is A Masterclass In Couture Craftsmanship
The heiress attended Rahul Mishra's Haute Couture Week presentation on July 6 in Paris.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
There are couture gowns. There are jewellery moments. And then there are outfits that ask, "Why can't I be both?" Enter heiress Isha Ambani, who attended designer Rahul Mishra's Paris Haute Couture Week presentation on July 6 looking as though someone had convinced an entire diamond necklace collection to become a dress.
Known for consistently treating fashion like an Olympic event that she has no intention of losing, Isha once again proved that couture isn't simply about wearing expensive clothes. It's about wearing something so beautifully constructed that people spend several minutes trying to figure out how it was made.
Isha's Goddess Gown
Her custom strapless metallic grey gown was built around a sharply structured corset that sculpted the body with the kind of precision usually reserved for architecture. But the real magic was in the embellishment. Instead of wearing layered necklaces, the gown became the necklace. Tonal embroidery, crystals, sequins and intricate three-dimensional beadwork cascaded across the bodice, creating the illusion of luxurious jewellery draped directly onto the fabric. Fashion, at its best, occasionally asks, "Wouldn't this be beautiful?" rather than "Is this practical?"
The answer here was a resounding “yes”. The metallic grey palette gave the gown an almost liquid quality, shifting beautifully under the lights while avoiding the trap of looking overly flashy. Contemporary without trying too hard. Like battlefield armour designed by someone with excellent taste.
The fitted corset gradually flowed into a softly draped midi skirt, complete with gathered folds and delicate hand-embroidered floral appliqués along the waist. The effect was almost sculptural, creating the illusion that the fabric had simply wrapped itself around her body through sheer confidence. A sheer matching stole floated over her shoulders and trailed behind her, softening all that structure with a welcome dose of movement.
Rahul Mishra's Couture Is Becoming Its Own Universe
Of course, the dress was only one chapter of the evening. Rahul Mishra's latest Haute Couture collection, titled 'Devi,' wasn't content with making garments. It wanted to make monuments. His signature embroidery returned on an even grander scale this season, with layers of threadwork so dense they resembled carved stone rather than fabric. Metallic zardozi and dabka embroidery transformed gowns into what looked like ancient temple sculptures that somehow walked gracefully down a runway.
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Freshwater pearls, crystals and bugle beads weren't sprinkled onto garments as decoration. They became texture and light. At certain moments, the models looked less like they were wearing clothes and more like they had emerged from beautifully restored heritage monuments.
Couture That Refused to Behave
Several silhouettes abandoned traditional ideas of eveningwear altogether. There were dramatic sculptural frames, oversized collars, carved shoulder pieces, exaggerated proportions that blurred the line between fashion and contemporary art. Some dresses appeared almost impossible to wear (ironically, one of haute couture's greatest compliments).
Elsewhere, softer ivory looks bloomed with vibrant floral embroidery, offering moments of delicacy amid all the architectural drama. The black ensembles took a completely different route, embracing gothic-inspired silhouettes, lace-like constructions and oversized ceremonial headpieces that felt mysterious and theatrical. Even the menswear refused to stay quiet, with flowing ivory silhouettes layered with pearl jewellery, reinforcing the collection's recurring fascination with sculpture, ritual and craftsmanship.
One of the most compelling aspects of Devi was how many artisans contributed to its final vision. Rahul Mishra collaborated with traditional clay artisan Sumant Kumar to create ceremonial headpieces inspired by temple crowns, grounding the collection in Indian craftsmanship while presenting it through the language of haute couture. His ongoing partnership with Tanishq brought natural diamonds and temple-inspired jewellery directly into the garments themselves, dissolving the line between fashion and fine jewellery. Meanwhile, legendary British milliner Stephen Jones added surreal sculptural headwear that elevated several looks into something closer to fantasy than fashion. The collection feels Indian without becoming costume.
As of July 2026, Rahul Mishra has now presented 14 consecutive collections at Paris Haute Couture Week since making his debut in January 2020. If this collection proved anything, it's that Rahul Mishra is building worlds, the kind where dresses become jewellery and embroidery becomes sculpture.
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