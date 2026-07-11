ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Isha Ambani's Gown By Designer Rahul Mishra Is A Masterclass In Couture Craftsmanship

There are couture gowns. There are jewellery moments. And then there are outfits that ask, "Why can't I be both?" Enter heiress Isha Ambani, who attended designer Rahul Mishra's Paris Haute Couture Week presentation on July 6 looking as though someone had convinced an entire diamond necklace collection to become a dress.

Known for consistently treating fashion like an Olympic event that she has no intention of losing, Isha once again proved that couture isn't simply about wearing expensive clothes. It's about wearing something so beautifully constructed that people spend several minutes trying to figure out how it was made.

Isha with rapper Cardi B (left) in the front row (Getty Images)

Isha's Goddess Gown

Her custom strapless metallic grey gown was built around a sharply structured corset that sculpted the body with the kind of precision usually reserved for architecture. But the real magic was in the embellishment. Instead of wearing layered necklaces, the gown became the necklace. Tonal embroidery, crystals, sequins and intricate three-dimensional beadwork cascaded across the bodice, creating the illusion of luxurious jewellery draped directly onto the fabric. Fashion, at its best, occasionally asks, "Wouldn't this be beautiful?" rather than "Is this practical?"

The answer here was a resounding “yes”. The metallic grey palette gave the gown an almost liquid quality, shifting beautifully under the lights while avoiding the trap of looking overly flashy. Contemporary without trying too hard. Like battlefield armour designed by someone with excellent taste.

The fitted corset gradually flowed into a softly draped midi skirt, complete with gathered folds and delicate hand-embroidered floral appliqués along the waist. The effect was almost sculptural, creating the illusion that the fabric had simply wrapped itself around her body through sheer confidence. A sheer matching stole floated over her shoulders and trailed behind her, softening all that structure with a welcome dose of movement.