ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Well-Read: Writer Dhvani Solani On Matilda, A Fine Balance And Finding Her Way Back to Books

There is a particular economics to childhood reading that adults sometimes forget. Children do not necessarily care whether a book is new, pristine or appropriately intellectual. Second-hand books and libraries therefore become important not only because they are cheaper, but also because they create abundance. Suddenly, there are hundreds of stories within reach. You don't have to own them. You only have to find them.

Growing up around King Circle in Mumbai helped. The area had a strong second-hand book culture, with rows of book sellers around the circle. There were libraries too, including Shree Manav Seva Sangh, which had a large collection. Then there were the houses of family friends, which could be endured because sometimes they contained treasures. “I would otherwise hate going to family friends' places,” she says, “but they had stacks of Archies and Tinkle comics.”

Solani constantly gives books out to friends and family. 'There was a time in my life I bought many secondhand books and was also sent many titles by publishers, so my friends were a happy lot receiving them from me,' she says (Image courtesy the author)

It is a habit she has recently returned to after years of allowing the phone to become the default object of attention. There was a period, she admits, when she would instinctively reach for her phone rather than the book sitting in her bag. That feels familiar to anyone who grew up reading before smartphones and then discovered smartphones after reading. A book asks you to enter its world. A phone asks you to check whether anything has happened in the world in the last 14 seconds. For much of her childhood, books won.

“I come from a family where people were not readers,” she says. “I was actually an anomaly to a large extent.” Her family, however, encouraged the anomaly. They bought her books, which is one of the most useful things you can do for a child who has decided that fictional people are preferable to real ones. “I remember going everywhere with a book in my bag,” she says.

For Solani, Matilda mattered because it contained several things she would continue to find irresistible in fiction. “So much of it was about escape through books,” she says. “It was about rebellion and curiosity, and it made even reading feel like something bigger than just the act of reading.” The mythology of the childhood reader is usually simple: the child likes books, therefore the child reads books. But Solani's relationship with reading was never that straightforward. She grew up in a family where reading was not a shared household obsession.

The first book Solani remembers making that connection with was Matilda by Roald Dahl. “I remember loving Matilda when I read it and being so obsessed with that book,” she says over the phone from her apartment in Mumbai. “I would make all my friends around me read it.” This is perhaps one of the earliest signs that reading has become more than a hobby. You stop merely reading a book and start recruiting other people into it. You become evangelical. You finish a story and think: No, you don't understand. You need to read this. Immediately.

She is a writer, editor and brand strategist, and the co-author of Run! , a book about running. Apart from hosting lit-fests, she is a familiar face at panel discussions at cultural festivals. Her professional life has involved words in various forms but long before words became work, they were escape.

There are people for whom books become a kind of portable architecture. They carry them around, build little rooms inside them, retreat into them when the real world gets too loud, and occasionally emerge with the conviction that the world ought to have been designed differently. Dhvani Solani is one among them.

Solani's reading travelled through phases, as childhood reading often does. There was Roald Dahl, naturally. There was Gerald Durrell's My Family and Other Animals, with its eccentric family transplanted to the Greek island of Corfu. There were adventure stories and humour, and the boarding-school novels: Enid Blyton's Malory Towers and St Clare's series.

“I wasn't [in a boarding school], but I really wanted to be,” Solani says. “It was my dream.” The appeal was not really the boarding school itself; it was the independence. “I was obsessed with these books,” she says. “I used to love the friendship and midnight feasts and pranks, and the idea of a little bit of independence.”

This is one of the great powers of childhood fiction: it gives you experiences before you have the vocabulary for wanting them. You might think you are reading about Matilda. What you are actually reading about is the possibility that intelligence can be its own form of rebellion. Sometimes, you don't realise what the book gave you until many years later.

One of those discoveries came through Virginia Woolf. Solani remembers being profoundly moved by A Room of One's Own, which she encountered in junior college. Woolf's argument that a woman needs economic independence and a physical space of her own in order to write landed with particular force because of Solani's own experience. “I never had a room of my own growing up,” she says. “I've always either slept in the living room because we had a room in the big family or I shared it with my sibling.” So the idea of having a room of one's own was not an abstract literary proposition. Solani eventually moved out and created that space for herself.

Woolf's argument has, of course, been debated and criticised over the decades, including for its assumptions about class, privilege and who gets access to the conditions necessary for creative freedom. Solani is aware of those complications. “But I think she's making a very valid point,” she says. “Especially for women.” Reading, in this case, did something different from providing escape. It provided a language for something Solani already wanted but had not necessarily articulated in the same way.

If Woolf gave Solani a way of thinking about space and independence, Rohinton Mistry gave her a new way of thinking about Indian writing. She remembers A Fine Balance as a particularly transformative reading experience. “I don't think I'd done justice to Indian writers until then,” she says.

The book arrived through a friend who was studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The two exchanged reading lists, and A Fine Balance was one of the books Solani was encouraged to read. The effect was immediate. “I remember crying,” she says. “Or just being very moved by this book.” More importantly, it altered an assumption she hadn't realised she was carrying. “I remember this book changing the idea of what Indian writers were in my head.”

That is a significant thing for a book to accomplish. Not simply to make you admire a writer, but to rearrange the shelf in your own head. Mistry's novel, set against the backdrop of India's Emergency, brought together four central characters whose lives intersect amid political repression, poverty, displacement and uncertainty. Solani remembers the novel's treatment of its characters vividly, even while laughing about how little of the actual plot she can now recall. “I forget plot lines and I forget stories and characters and entire books,” she says. We often imagine that what remains after reading is plot but plot is surprisingly perishable. What survives is sometimes a feeling, an image, a character, a sentence, a particular moment of recognition.

For Solani, A Fine Balance also brought contemporary Indian history much closer. She remembers the sections dealing with forced sterilisation in Sanjay Gandhi's campaign during the Emergency, and the way the novel connected political events to ordinary lives. “Till then, I hadn't read stuff that had to do with my own history, my own contemporary reality, the kind of people around me.”

What impressed her most was that the book managed to confront enormous subjects without becoming emotionally manipulative. “You think that because the stories or the subject matters are so heavy, it could be bleak,” she says. “But it actually wasn't even a bleak book in that sense.” There were pockets of humour. There was empathy and compassion. “Superb storytelling. That's what it was.” And then comes perhaps the greatest compliment a writer can give another writer: “It is one of those books you feel like you wish you would've written.”

Her reading widened as she grew older. Amitav Ghosh's Ibis trilogy, beginning with Sea of Poppies, became another significant reading experience. She remembers discussing the books with her husband, Nikhil Udupa, while they both were reading them. She also pursued an Masters in Literature through correspondence, partly because she wanted to force herself to read books she might otherwise never reach for. “I thought there will be books that I will never end up reading unless I have to read them.”

Her academic reading also introduced her to more Indian writing. But another obsession had arrived earlier: stream of consciousness. She remembers reading James Joyce's A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and discovering the form almost accidentally. “I read it when I was a child and that was a totally new style. I didn't even know what it's called.” Once she discovered what the technique was, she began experimenting with it herself. “I started keeping a diary just so I could do this stream of consciousness thing.”

This is another peculiar stage in a reader's life. You stop consuming books and begin trying to reverse-engineer them. Solani and a few friends would challenge one another to write stories from beginning to end in the style. “It was like we all were just so thoroughly taken by that style,” she says. “None of us had encountered anything like that before college.” It is hard not to envy that kind of friendship: people sitting around, reading books and then deciding to imitate the structure of consciousness itself. Most friendships at that age involve discussing people you know. Solani and her friends were discussing how to write.

There is, however, a problem with spending years as a professional writer and editor. Eventually, you start noticing the grammar, structure, repetition, sentence construction. The tiny mechanical decisions that most readers can ignore become visible. “It is tough,” Solani admits. Even when she is reading purely for pleasure, the editorial brain occasionally wakes up and begins taking notes.

“I am aware of the architecture of the book,” she says. “How to start a chapter, how to end a chapter, how to carry forward a thought from one chapter to another.” But she has discovered that immersion can still overpower professional instincts. “If a book is immersive enough, I am super forgiving and I'm totally into it,” she says. “Then I'm only a reader and not an editor or a writer for that matter.” There is another occupational hazard. “If it is so good, I'm also salty because then I'm like, 'Damn, why can't I write it?'”

Solani's holidays always include reading sessions, snuggled up with her soul dog Leela (Image courtesy the author)

This may be the most honest description of the relationship between writers and books ever devised. Admiration and jealousy can occupy the same chair. You read something extraordinary and think: What a beautiful book. Then, approximately four seconds later: Why wasn't I the person who wrote it?

The biggest change in Solani's relationship with reading has come in recent years. For a while, she quantified it: Books per year, reading goals, challenges with friends, shared targets with her husband. “I started to quantify it just basically to help me not reach for my phone,” she says. For a few years, she and Nikhil even shared reading goals and held each other accountable. But she no longer feels the need to. “I've started developing internally more,” she says. “I'm able to do it without gamifying the entire thing.”

"I love going to bookstores in new places. Recently I went to London for the first time and I HAD to set aside a whole day on my schedule to spend at Daunt Books," she tells us (Image courtesy the author)

That feels like a useful place to arrive. When we are children, we read because there is a book in front of us. Then we grow up and make reading into an achievement. We count books, make lists, set annual targets. We turn reading into another thing at which we must be productive. Eventually, we remember what we were doing in the first place: Reading. Not completing books or proving that we are readers. So, Solani's return to the book in her bag feels less like a nostalgic retreat and more like a homecoming. The child who carried a book everywhere is still there. The student who filled diaries with streams of consciousness is still there. The young woman who encountered Woolf and realised that a room could represent freedom is still there.

The books have changed. The reader has changed but the conversation between them hasn't really stopped. That is what makes someone “well-read”: not the number of books they can name, or the size of the pile beside their bed, but the number of times a book has rearranged something inside them. For Dhvani Solani, it began with a girl called Matilda discovering that books could be a way out. Years later, she is still carrying one in her bag.

(This interview is part of the column titled 'The Well-Read'. It gives a peek into the reading lives of fascinating people and the stories, authors and ideas that fuel their creativity.)