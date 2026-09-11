ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Goan Music Has A Whole History That Has Nothing To Do With Anybody's Vacation': Tsumyoki

Tsumyoki has spent the last few years doing something that sounds obvious but isn't: making music that sounds like where he comes from without making a big announcement about it. The Goa-born rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer has mixed hip-hop, R&B, pop and dancehall with the sounds and rhythms around him, and his new album AFRO YOKI takes that idea somewhere more specific. He calls it “Goan Bounce”: a mix of Afrobeats, reggaeton, live percussion and the Portuguese, African and Konkani influences that run through Goa's musical history.

There are nods to Lorna Cordeiro and Chris Perry, but this isn't an exercise in nostalgia. After his first UK tour and a London livestream with DJ AG, Tsumyoki is taking AFRO YOKI on the road across India. Not only is he an MTV EMA Best Indian Act award winner, he has also collaborated with biggies like DIVINE, Nucleya, Jay Sean and Gini.

ETV Bharat spoke to him about finding his Goan sound, making an album that moves between cultures, and why the best way to make music from home is to let the outside world in:

Q 1. You’ve invented a new genre, or at least given your sound a name! What exactly is “Goan Bounce”, and how would you explain it to someone who has never been to Goa?

I wouldn't say I've invented anything. Goan Bounce has existed for a very long time. It is the bounce that Goans have. I'm not claiming it and I didn't name it, it's always been there. And honestly, you can't really explain it, you have to feel it. Come to a Goan wedding, come to a party in Goa, listen to the Konkani music they play. That is Goan Bounce.

Q 2. You’re mixing Afrobeats, reggaeton, R&B and Konkani influences. At what point did you realise, “Okay, this is actually a thing”?

Honestly, I don't think about it that much. I just make music. Whatever comes to me, comes to me. I've never sat down and asked myself whether it's a thing. I make it and see what happens.

Q 3. Lorna Cordeiro and Chris Perry were doing musical crossovers decades before “global sounds” became a marketing phrase. What did you discover about them while making this album?

We've known Lorna and Chris Perry since we were kids, so it wasn't really a discovery that happened while making this project. Their influence has always been with us. It isn't something new that I found along the way, it's just the Goan feel I've had around me for a very long time.

Q 4. Your song MIA is basically a musical attempt to win someone over on the dancefloor. How successful were you at actually doing that in real life?