'Goan Music Has A Whole History That Has Nothing To Do With Anybody's Vacation': Tsumyoki
ETV Bharat spoke to rapper Tsumyoki about finding his Goan sound and making an EP that moves between cultures.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Tsumyoki has spent the last few years doing something that sounds obvious but isn't: making music that sounds like where he comes from without making a big announcement about it. The Goa-born rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer has mixed hip-hop, R&B, pop and dancehall with the sounds and rhythms around him, and his new album AFRO YOKI takes that idea somewhere more specific. He calls it “Goan Bounce”: a mix of Afrobeats, reggaeton, live percussion and the Portuguese, African and Konkani influences that run through Goa's musical history.
There are nods to Lorna Cordeiro and Chris Perry, but this isn't an exercise in nostalgia. After his first UK tour and a London livestream with DJ AG, Tsumyoki is taking AFRO YOKI on the road across India. Not only is he an MTV EMA Best Indian Act award winner, he has also collaborated with biggies like DIVINE, Nucleya, Jay Sean and Gini.
ETV Bharat spoke to him about finding his Goan sound, making an album that moves between cultures, and why the best way to make music from home is to let the outside world in:
Q 1. You’ve invented a new genre, or at least given your sound a name! What exactly is “Goan Bounce”, and how would you explain it to someone who has never been to Goa?
I wouldn't say I've invented anything. Goan Bounce has existed for a very long time. It is the bounce that Goans have. I'm not claiming it and I didn't name it, it's always been there. And honestly, you can't really explain it, you have to feel it. Come to a Goan wedding, come to a party in Goa, listen to the Konkani music they play. That is Goan Bounce.
Q 2. You’re mixing Afrobeats, reggaeton, R&B and Konkani influences. At what point did you realise, “Okay, this is actually a thing”?
Honestly, I don't think about it that much. I just make music. Whatever comes to me, comes to me. I've never sat down and asked myself whether it's a thing. I make it and see what happens.
Q 3. Lorna Cordeiro and Chris Perry were doing musical crossovers decades before “global sounds” became a marketing phrase. What did you discover about them while making this album?
We've known Lorna and Chris Perry since we were kids, so it wasn't really a discovery that happened while making this project. Their influence has always been with us. It isn't something new that I found along the way, it's just the Goan feel I've had around me for a very long time.
Q 4. Your song MIA is basically a musical attempt to win someone over on the dancefloor. How successful were you at actually doing that in real life?
MIA isn't only about getting someone to dance. The lyrics are about someone I lost, a love that I lost. People do love playing it out, but if we're talking about the song that actually gets the floor moving, that's YAH YAH more than MIA.
Q 5. LATE NIGHTS sounds like it should come with a warning about bad decisions. What is the most Tsumyoki thing that has happened after a late night?
Nothing I'd want in print, honestly! The one that has survived is an interview I did at the end of a very long night, which my team now brings up at every opportunity. There is footage. It has become a permanent running joke in the camp.
Q 6. Which song was the hardest to make but sounds effortless now?
I don't usually release the songs that were hard to make. I release the ones that came easy, because I think those sit closer to art than anything else. The one we spent the most time on was LATE NIGHTS, and even then it was less about making it and more about contemplating whether it should be on the EP at all.
Q 7. You grew up in Goa surrounded by Portuguese, African and Konkani influences. Did you realise how unusual that musical upbringing was while you were growing up, or only later?
Much later. Growing up, I thought it was completely normal. I've since realised that I come from a very different childhood to most Indians, and that doesn't always get understood. There's an expectation that I should do things a certain way because I'm Indian, but this is simply how I was raised. I didn't even grow up speaking Hindi. It's a different way of life.
Q 8. What's one stereotype about Goan music that you'd like to permanently retire?
That Goan music begins and ends as holiday music for tourists. There's a whole history and a whole musical language here that has nothing to do with anybody's vacation.
Q 9. After the UK tour, what did you learn about yourself as a live performer that you didn't know before?
Not to downplay the UK at all, because it was a great run, but it was me doing my job. I've been doing this for eight years now, so the performing part isn't new to me. If anything, the surprise was on the crowd's side, not mine.
Q 10. You're taking AFRO YOKI across India later this year. Which city are you most curious to hear “Goan Bounce” in?
Every city on the tour is one I've already performed in, so I'm not walking into anything unfamiliar. But Mumbai is the one. We're trying to add a Mumbai show, and if that comes through, that's what I'm most excited for.
Rapid fire:
- Goa at sunrise or Goa at 2 am? Goa at 2 am.
- Afrobeats or reggaeton? Afrobeats.
- Beach party or tiny club? Beach party.
- Old Konkani record or new Afrobeats release? Old Konkani record.
- Your most Goan food confession? Rava fried prawns.
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