ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Before His Set At Echoes Of Earth Festival, Circle Of Live's Sebastian Mullaert Holds Forth On Techno’s Invisible Glue

Echoes of Earth is the sort of festival that gives sustainability a narrative rather than a checklist: solar-powered installations, recycled stage architecture, and stages tucked between trees rather than built on top of them. It’s a festival that cares enough to inconvenience itself for the planet.

There’s a generational element to this, he adds. “The three of us are connected through our experiences of dancing in the 90s. I feel there’s a unique bond between people who have truly danced for hours on end, allowing themselves to enter that free space where music and movement flow together.”

When asked about Circle of Live’s current constellation: artists coming from Swedish minimalism, Belgian techno, and Detroit-rooted experimentation, Mullaert laughs. “For me,” he says, “the glue in this jam is the combination of the hypnotic essence of dance music and a shared love for the raw and unpolished.”

When we spoke, Sebastian was at home in the forests of Söderåsen in southern Sweden, which sounded exactly like the sort of place one imagines a techno monk would live: trees, mist, a naturally occurring hum, perhaps a few synth cables drying on a clothesline.

Now he’s bringing this ever-evolving, gear-laden, spiritually infused experiment back to India together visionary artists like Peter Van Hoesen and Erika this time for Echoes of Earth (the beloved eco-sensitive festival) at Embassy International Riding School in Bengaluru, on December 13, 2025.

The crew revolving around Circle of Live has always resisted the standard touring-band narrative. They don’t replicate last night’s set. They don’t fetishize equipment. They don’t even guarantee that the people playing on stage have rehearsed together before. But if there’s a spiritual centre to this shape-shifting collective, it’s the Swedish producer, composer, improviser, and sonic philosopher Sebastian Mullaert. A man whose discography reads like a map of rave culture’s evolution. His early work with Minilogue, the pastoral techno meditations under his own name ( All the Keys Are Here, Lightship 612 ), the collaborations with Ulf Eriksson ( Wa Wu We ), and the recent Circle of Live releases that blur the line between studio work and live improvisation.

Mullaert feels right at home here. “I’m so honoured and happy to be part of this,” he says. “A high-profile festival like Echoes of Earth becomes a role model for promoters around the world.” His own life in the woods (literally) shapes this worldview. He lives next to Söderåsen National Park with his wife, runs a small eco-conscious hotel, and makes music in a studio where sustainable design isn’t a marketing angle but a lived philosophy.

When asked whether a green festival changes the way he approaches a set, he says: “We won’t change our approach. Instead, we’ll let the inspiration from the festival, the location, and the audience become part of the energy we transform into music on stage.”

Return To India

Mullaert’s connection to India is brief but potent. “The crowd, the energy of the land, the food, and the deeply rooted spiritual presence of the earth all left a strong impression on me,” he recalls. “My absolute favourite setting for a stage is in nature, with the earth as the ground and the sky as the roof.” You can almost see him: a man who makes techno that sounds like dew forming on metal, relishing the idea of standing barefoot on red soil while turning a knob that sends 2,000 people into a slow, collective exhale. “I can’t wait to smell the air of India again,” he says. “And let the music unfold.”

Sebastian Mullaert lives next to Söderåsen National Park in Sweden with his wife, runs a small eco-conscious hotel, and makes music in a studio designed sustainably (Image courtesy the artiste)

One of Circle of Live’s unofficial commandments is: embrace the unpredictable. But ask Sebastian about mistakes and he flips the frame. “Maybe we can describe a ‘mistake’ as the mind’s reaction to a certain expression,” he says. “From the perspective of the creator, there are no mistakes.” It’s a strangely liberating way to look at improvisation: music as a space where judgement is suspended and curiosity is amplified.

“Improvising together is also a journey into noticing this behaviour within ourselves,” he adds. “It can be incredibly beautiful and transformative.” Every glitch becomes a possibility. It’s the kind of philosophy that would make sense to anyone who has ever watched their favourite band fall apart on stage... only to deliver a performance that people talk about for years.

Dance Between Technology And Feel

Circle of Live is famous for its analogue-meets-digital rig: faders, knobs, drum machines, laptops, synthesizers, cables that look like a technicolour plate of spaghetti. But gear can also be a trap. “Computers invite the mind in,” Mullaert says. “Suddenly you’re thinking about music instead of experiencing it.”

The key, he believes, is embodiment. “I always work with faders and knobs; they help me include movement and physical energy in the sound.” Electronic music, for all its circuitry, is still made by bodies. Unlike some of his collaborators, Mullaert doesn’t play modular synths. But he’s intimate with the quirks of hardware. “When a certain instrument or piece of gear doesn’t work, it often has the most profound impact. The absence of that tool creates space for something else.”

Mindfulness In Motion

Sometimes the most important sound is the one that isn’t there. “An open space (even silence) invites me to express something different.” For anyone familiar with Mullaert’s work—his collaborations with Eitan Reiter, the lush Natthall project with the Tonhalle Orchester Zürich, or his solo techno odysseys—there’s always been a meditative, almost breathing quality to the music. “To play is simply to allow life,” he says. “Just as nature does in all its shapes.”

You get the sense he isn’t being poetic. He’s being literal.

Ask any artist what they want their audience to feel and you’ll usually get one of three answers: joy, connection, or catharsis. Mullaert goes for something more elemental. “The best feedback we receive is when people feel freedom,” he says. “When someone has a magical experience, the magic is them experiencing life through themselves.” And in that moment, he adds, “the polarity between artist and audience dissolves.” It’s a beautiful thought: the idea that a Circle of Live set isn’t something you watch but something you become part of.

As Bengaluru prepares for Echoes of Earth, that’s the real promise: not just techno in a forest, but a night where people lose the sense of who made the music and instead feel who they are becoming inside it.