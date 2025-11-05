ETV Bharat / lifestyle

In Conversation With Sadhguru About Life, The Universe, And Everything: 'If You Fall Down 100 Times, It Is 100 Lessons Learnt'

The quality of your life is not being decided by the clothes you wear or the educational qualifications that you carry or what family backgrounds you come from or what bank balances you hold. This moment, the quality of your life is simply decided by how peaceful and joyous you are right now within yourself. True wellbeing will come to you only if your interiority changes. Yoga and meditation is that dimension of science that handles your interiority, where the focus is in creating the right kind of interior so that you can live a joyous and peaceful life. Moreover, to be successful in the world, fundamentally, you need to be able to harness the prowess of your mind and your body. Yoga is the science of activating your inner energies in such a way that your body, mind and emotions function at their highest peak.

There are no difficulties in life. There are just situations. The question is only whether we know how to handle a given situation or not. When we handle the situations well, we call this success. When we do not know how to handle the situation, we say it is a problem. This has come because instead of enhancing the life that we are, we are always looking at how to enhance our activity. If you upgrade this life, all your activity, faculties, competence, everything is naturally upgraded. So there is no need to label anything as a difficulty or problem. Above all, you should not become a problem. In any given situation, this is a choice - either you can be a part of the problem or part of the solution. If you want to become a part of the solution, you must know how to be within yourself.

From Hollywood stars like Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio to Indian celebraties such as Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mouni Roy, and Tamannah Bhatia have openly credited his practices transformative. He also featured in a Jennifer Lopez's 2024 musical movie Me...Now: A Love Story directed by Dave Meyers. We recently got in touch with Sadhguru to talk about spirituality, mental health, and coping with failed dreams. Excerpts:

For millions, Sadhguru is not just a spiritual teacher or a regular godman preaching from an ashram. He is a modern-day mystic who speaks the language of the present. Sadhguru is just as likely to be seen riding a superbike across continents, trekking over the Himalayas, speaking at the UN, or explaining meditation to Gen Z on Instagram. He bridges the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary living, making spiritual conversation a mass movement. From YouTube to youth festivals, corporate boardrooms to village gatherings, his appeal cuts across age and class. And what makes Sadhguru stand out is his ability to speak about consciousness, stress, and joy in a language everyone understands: simple, direct, and Indian at heart.

The whole focus of modern education and cultures is on how to exploit our physical environment – every creature and substance. But though we have learnt to use everything around us, wellbeing has not happened. There was a time when there used to be one doctor for the whole town and it was enough. Today, every street has five doctors and it is not enough. This shows how we are living. The preservation and nurturing of this planet is not different from aspiring for a good life for ourselves. This body is just a piece of earth, so there is no good life without a good planet. One simple thing everyone can do is, on a daily basis, create ways for yourself to be in touch with the planet. If your bare hands and feet – particularly the palms and soles – come in touch with the earth on a daily basis, it can enhance your experience of life tremendously. This will remind the body, not just intellectually, but in a very fundamental way, that it is just an extract from the planet.

The rat race has become a reason for many mental health issues including anxiety and depression. How does one deal with depression and anxiety?

Right now, the human condition is such that without knowing anything about the nature of one's existence, people are trying to make a living and somehow pass through the world. Your body, mind, emotion and energies are the vehicles through which you travel through your life. Without any understanding or subjective experience about them, you are trying to live your life. This is an accidental existence. When you exist accidentally, if you manage to get somewhere in life, it will only be by accident. So, when a person is going through their whole life in an accidental manner, they will naturally be in a great sense of anxiety, fear and struggle. If your mind, body and energies were taking instructions from you, you would not make yourself stressful no matter what was happening around you.

If you invest enough time in the inner development of who you are, handling the outside situations will be effortless. Effortlessness does not mean lethargy; effortlessness means that in your experience, nothing is burdensome. Inner Engineering is just this: engineering your interiority so that you function effortlessly within yourself. Once you know how to conduct yourself, then according to your ability, you can also conduct the outside effortlessly.

Our path to achieving our goals is strewn with distractions. How does one stay focused?

For those who want to be distracted, there are distractions everywhere. People were distracted even a thousand years ago, not just today. Do not think that a thousand years ago everyone was focused and fantastic. They were just as good as you or as bad as you. So what is that one thing that we have to do to be focused? It is very simple – tomorrow when you wake up in the morning, just check if you are still alive. Of all the people who go to bed tonight, tens of thousands of people will not wake up tomorrow morning. If you and me wake up tomorrow morning, is it not a fantastic thing? If you wake up tomorrow morning, just smile because you are still alive. And for many millions of people, someone dear to them did not wake up. Check if the people around you have woken up. You woke up and everyone who matters to you woke up. Is it not a fantastic day? The problem with most people is that they live as if they are immortal. You may not actually think you are immortal but how many moments in a day are you conscious that you are mortal? If you were conscious, you would not have time to crib or fight with someone. If you were conscious that you are mortal, you would only do what is absolutely needed for you and for everyone around you.

How does one come to terms with failed dreams despite putting best efforts?

For a committed person, there is no such thing as failure. If you fall down 100 times, it is 100 lessons learnt. If you commit yourself like this to creating what you really care for, your mind gets organised. Once your mind gets organised, emotions get organised because the way you think is the way you feel. Once thought and emotion are organised, your energies and body will get organised. Once these four are organised in one direction, your ability to create and manifest what you want is phenomenal. You are the creator in many ways.