ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Happens To A Woman's Career After She Returns From Maternity Leave?

Former HR professional Sonica Aron (left) started She Returns to help other women reintegrate into the workforce post-motherhood after having lived through the struggle herself ( ETV Bharat/ Getty Images )

What happens to a woman’s career the moment she returns from maternity leave? For most organisations, the checklist looks complete: she is back at her desk, headcount numbers are restored, and everyone moves on. But according to Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consulting firm Marching Sheep, that is where the real career risk begins.

Too often, corporate workplaces treat maternity as a temporary absence rather than a continuous career journey. While companies frequently ask whether a woman is “ready” to return, they rarely ask if the corporate ecosystem is actually prepared to support her. Unconscious biases (often disguised as overprotection or well-meaning assumptions about a new mother's ambition) can derail promotions, sideline careers, and drain an organisation of its top female talent.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Sonica discusses She Returns, her long-running initiative by Marching Sheep that blends technology, structured 90-day reintegration plans, and manager training to support women from pregnancy disclosure through their first two years back at work. She started the initiative to help other working mothers, after going through her own struggles in reintegrating to the workforce after maternity leave, despite having being a senior HR professional for two decades. "Keeping female leadership pipelines alive requires changing how corporate India looks at motherhood," Aron said.

Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner of consulting firm Marching Sheep, is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) (ETV Bharat)

Q 1. What was the biggest gap you noticed in how traditional workplaces handle career re-entry for women that inspired you to start She Returns?

I think we have been asking a fairly limited question when it comes to maternity: did the woman return to work? We celebrate the return, we count the numbers, and we move on. But I have always felt that the more important question is what happens to her career after she returns. Let me give you an example. Imagine a woman who has spent eight years building her career. Before going on maternity leave, she was handling important projects, working with senior stakeholders and being considered for greater responsibility. She returns to the same organisation after her baby's delivery, but things have moved on. Her colleagues have taken on new projects, decisions have been made without her, and she finds herself having to rebuild credibility and regain visibility.

Also read: What Corporate Leaders Often Get Wrong About Returning To Office After Maternity Leave

Nobody has told her that her career trajectory has changed. But in practice, it may have. That is the gap we wanted to address through She Returns. At Marching Sheep, we recognised that the challenges around maternity do not begin and end with the period of leave. There is the transition into motherhood, the experience of being away from work, and then the adjustment of returning to a professional environment that may have continued evolving in her absence.

There is also the role of the organisation. Managers may not know how to maintain contact during leave, how to prepare for someone's return or how to ensure that the employee continues to receive meaningful opportunities. Even when policies are in place, the actual experience can depend heavily on the manager. She Returns brings together technology, trained counsellors and structured processes to support women from pregnancy disclosure through maternity leave, reintegration and the months that follow.

For us, the question is quite simple: if an organisation has invested years in developing a woman's capabilities, how does it ensure that this investment continues to grow through maternity, rather than gradually losing its value?

Q 2. Many returnship programmes focus heavily on the initial welcome-back phase. How does She Returns track progress 12 to 24 months down the line to ensure sustained career progression?

The real test begins well after the welcome-back moment. A woman may return successfully, settle into her role and continue meeting her targets. From the organisation's point of view, everything looks fine. But a year later, she may not have received a challenging new assignment, her responsibilities may not have expanded, and she may not have been considered for promotion.

She is still employed, so nobody necessarily sees a problem. But has her career progressed? That is a different question. With She Returns, the maternity journey is supported through a proprietary platform that manages employee journeys, automated touchpoints, communications, manager and buddy training, and analytics and reporting. The guided support journey runs from pregnancy disclosure through 12 months after return, while the platform tracks employee journeys through Year Two.

Organisations should examine whether returning mothers have access to meaningful assignments, development opportunities, performance feedback and promotion discussions (Getty Images)

We look at several dimensions within the programme's impact framework, including retention, employee satisfaction, reintegration ratings, manager confidence and whether the intended interventions are being completed. These measures help organisations understand whether the support process is functioning as intended. But I would also encourage organisations to ask what happens to the woman's career during this period:

Is she receiving meaningful assignments?

Is she being considered for development opportunities?

Is she still visible to decision-makers?

Are conversations about her future taking place?

Retention tells us whether a woman has stayed. It does not, on its own, tell us whether she is progressing. Our approach is to make the maternity journey more structured and visible over time. Demonstrating actual improvements in promotions or leadership progression requires outcome data, and those results need to be assessed separately. But organisations cannot improve what they do not pay attention to, and that is where sustained tracking becomes important.

Q 3. In your view, why do we still spend more time asking whether women are ready to return, rather than asking if corporate ecosystems and hiring processes are ready to receive them?