What Happens To A Woman's Career After She Returns From Maternity Leave?
Sonica Aron's corporate initiative 'She Returns' blends technology, trained counsellors and structured processes to support women from pregnancy disclosure to reintegration and beyond.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
What happens to a woman’s career the moment she returns from maternity leave? For most organisations, the checklist looks complete: she is back at her desk, headcount numbers are restored, and everyone moves on. But according to Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consulting firm Marching Sheep, that is where the real career risk begins.
Too often, corporate workplaces treat maternity as a temporary absence rather than a continuous career journey. While companies frequently ask whether a woman is “ready” to return, they rarely ask if the corporate ecosystem is actually prepared to support her. Unconscious biases (often disguised as overprotection or well-meaning assumptions about a new mother's ambition) can derail promotions, sideline careers, and drain an organisation of its top female talent.
In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Sonica discusses She Returns, her long-running initiative by Marching Sheep that blends technology, structured 90-day reintegration plans, and manager training to support women from pregnancy disclosure through their first two years back at work. She started the initiative to help other working mothers, after going through her own struggles in reintegrating to the workforce after maternity leave, despite having being a senior HR professional for two decades. "Keeping female leadership pipelines alive requires changing how corporate India looks at motherhood," Aron said.
Q 1. What was the biggest gap you noticed in how traditional workplaces handle career re-entry for women that inspired you to start She Returns?
I think we have been asking a fairly limited question when it comes to maternity: did the woman return to work? We celebrate the return, we count the numbers, and we move on. But I have always felt that the more important question is what happens to her career after she returns. Let me give you an example. Imagine a woman who has spent eight years building her career. Before going on maternity leave, she was handling important projects, working with senior stakeholders and being considered for greater responsibility. She returns to the same organisation after her baby's delivery, but things have moved on. Her colleagues have taken on new projects, decisions have been made without her, and she finds herself having to rebuild credibility and regain visibility.
Also read: What Corporate Leaders Often Get Wrong About Returning To Office After Maternity Leave
Nobody has told her that her career trajectory has changed. But in practice, it may have. That is the gap we wanted to address through She Returns. At Marching Sheep, we recognised that the challenges around maternity do not begin and end with the period of leave. There is the transition into motherhood, the experience of being away from work, and then the adjustment of returning to a professional environment that may have continued evolving in her absence.
There is also the role of the organisation. Managers may not know how to maintain contact during leave, how to prepare for someone's return or how to ensure that the employee continues to receive meaningful opportunities. Even when policies are in place, the actual experience can depend heavily on the manager. She Returns brings together technology, trained counsellors and structured processes to support women from pregnancy disclosure through maternity leave, reintegration and the months that follow.
For us, the question is quite simple: if an organisation has invested years in developing a woman's capabilities, how does it ensure that this investment continues to grow through maternity, rather than gradually losing its value?
Q 2. Many returnship programmes focus heavily on the initial welcome-back phase. How does She Returns track progress 12 to 24 months down the line to ensure sustained career progression?
The real test begins well after the welcome-back moment. A woman may return successfully, settle into her role and continue meeting her targets. From the organisation's point of view, everything looks fine. But a year later, she may not have received a challenging new assignment, her responsibilities may not have expanded, and she may not have been considered for promotion.
She is still employed, so nobody necessarily sees a problem. But has her career progressed? That is a different question. With She Returns, the maternity journey is supported through a proprietary platform that manages employee journeys, automated touchpoints, communications, manager and buddy training, and analytics and reporting. The guided support journey runs from pregnancy disclosure through 12 months after return, while the platform tracks employee journeys through Year Two.
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We look at several dimensions within the programme's impact framework, including retention, employee satisfaction, reintegration ratings, manager confidence and whether the intended interventions are being completed. These measures help organisations understand whether the support process is functioning as intended. But I would also encourage organisations to ask what happens to the woman's career during this period:
- Is she receiving meaningful assignments?
- Is she being considered for development opportunities?
- Is she still visible to decision-makers?
- Are conversations about her future taking place?
Retention tells us whether a woman has stayed. It does not, on its own, tell us whether she is progressing. Our approach is to make the maternity journey more structured and visible over time. Demonstrating actual improvements in promotions or leadership progression requires outcome data, and those results need to be assessed separately. But organisations cannot improve what they do not pay attention to, and that is where sustained tracking becomes important.
Q 3. In your view, why do we still spend more time asking whether women are ready to return, rather than asking if corporate ecosystems and hiring processes are ready to receive them?
I think it is because we tend to place the responsibility for adjustment on the woman herself. We ask whether she is ready, whether she has arranged childcare, whether she feels confident and whether she can manage the workload. These are understandable concerns, but how often do we ask whether her manager is ready to support her? Are her responsibilities clear? Has the organisation thought about how she will reconnect with work that may have changed while she was away?
Imagine a mother who returns after maternity leave and is repeatedly asked whether she is comfortable handling the pressure. Nobody has discussed her workload, explained what the first few months will look like or prepared her manager for the transition. We are expecting her to find her feet while the organisation carries on as usual.
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There is also a tendency to assume that all mothers need the same things. One woman may be eager to return to a demanding role. Another may need some flexibility while she adjusts to new routines. Someone else may feel completely confident professionally but struggle with the practicalities of childcare or exhaustion. We need to make room for those differences without automatically interpreting them as a lack of ambition or commitment. This is where the organisation has a real responsibility. Leave planning, appropriate communication during leave, clear expectations and manager preparation should all be part of the process. They should not depend entirely on whether an individual manager happens to be particularly empathetic or experienced.
Q 4. Structured hiring and mentorship are critical, but line managers ultimately shape day-to-day team culture. What are the biggest unconscious biases you see Indian managers holding towards returnees? How do you help companies tackle them?
I think some of the most consequential biases are also the hardest to recognise because they often come from a place of good intentions. A manager might stop inviting a returning mother to late meetings or important client assignments because they assume she needs to leave on time. Someone else might hesitate to recommend her for promotion because they are unsure how much responsibility she wants to take on. In each case, the manager is making a decision about the woman before she has had the opportunity to speak for herself. The assumption underneath these decisions is often that motherhood will inevitably make a woman less available, less ambitious or less capable of handling demanding responsibilities. These assumptions can have very real consequences. One missed project may not seem significant, but several missed opportunities can affect a woman's visibility, performance record and eventual promotion prospects.
We also need to talk about overprotection. Managers may believe they are being supportive by reducing a woman's responsibilities after maternity leave. But support should be based on a conversation about what she needs. Through She Returns, we work on the manager's role at key points in the maternity journey. The programme includes guidance on responding to pregnancy disclosure, maternity processes and leave planning, maintaining appropriate contact during leave, and supporting the employee through a structured 90-day reintegration plan.
However, training is only one part of the answer. Organisations also need to examine the decisions managers make:
- Are returning mothers receiving comparable opportunities?
- Are they being considered for challenging assignments and promotions?
- Are assumptions about availability influencing how their performance is assessed?
We need to move beyond asking managers to be more empathetic and help them understand what that means in practice.
Q 5. For organisations in India looking to move beyond tokenistic diversity metrics and build genuinely inclusive pipelines, what is the single most important step they should take today?
I would ask organisations to look at what happens to a woman's career during the first year after she returns from maternity leave. We already track how many women take maternity leave and how many return. Those numbers matter, but they tell us very little about whether women continue to receive the opportunities they need to progress.
Think about a woman with 10 years of experience who returns after maternity leave. She has led teams, delivered complex projects and built a strong professional track record. Yet, after returning, she finds herself having to demonstrate her commitment repeatedly before being trusted with comparable responsibilities. Her experience has not disappeared. But the way the organisation perceives her may have changed.
This is why I believe career continuity needs to become part of everyday talent management. Organisations should examine whether returning mothers have access to meaningful assignments, development opportunities, performance feedback and promotion discussions. They should also look at whether managers are making assumptions about availability and ambition, and whether those assumptions are influencing decisions. She Returns helps organisations put a more structured process around the maternity journey, bringing together technology, trained counsellors, manager and buddy support, and longer-term tracking. But the broader responsibility sits with the organisation. The support provided during maternity must translate into a fair opportunity to contribute and progress afterwards.
I want to emphasise that the goal is not to create a separate standard for mothers or lower expectations. It is to ensure that women continue to be assessed on their capabilities, their work and their potential. If a woman has spent years building her career, becoming a mother should not mean that she has to spend the next several years proving that she is still capable of doing the job. For me, that is the real question behind She Returns. When a woman comes back to work, does the organisation simply welcome her back, or does it continue to invest in her future?
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