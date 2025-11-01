ETV Bharat / lifestyle

In Conversation With Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Personality Right Lawyer Safir Anand; "Protecting A Celebrity’s Identity Is Protecting Their Legacy"

In the last few years, a host of celebrities have moved to court over personality rights. Bollywood stars are approaching courts to curb deepfake videos, AI-generated content, and unauthorised use of their images and voices over digital impersonation concerns. After Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jacky Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Asha Bhosle, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar filed a petition in the Bombay High Court last month, seeking urgent protection against unauthorised use of his image, voice, and persona. And Safir Anand, India’s foremost Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) lawyer and advisor, guards these bigwigs of the creative industry against misuse of their personas and secures their creative legacies. He is the legal mind ensuring that Bollywood’s most recognisable identities including Anil Kapoor's signature dialogue "Jhakaas" remain protected in the digital, AI-driven world. His clientele also includes who's who of glamour and luxury, such as fashion houses Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre, among many others.

A commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, Safir talks to ETV Bharat in this exclusive interview about helping creators, celebrities, and brands understand that their greatest assets often can’t be seen, but must always be protected. Excerpts:

You have built a reputation as one of India’s leading IPR lawyers. How did your journey into intellectual property law begin?

I realised that Intellectual Property aligned perfectly with my interests as it involved brands, risk management, growth, market expansion, brand value differentiation, finance, and maximising intangible asset returns, often with board-level oversight. What excited me further was its inclusivity. Since IP grants opportunities not only to large corporations but also to individuals and startups alike, and even regardless of education. It is only a matter of who can bring an idea to life with the right guidance. Seeing this intersection of law, commerce, and economics inspired me to pursue a career in law. While studying, I continued working in the office, engaging with clients from diverse backgrounds who were innovating with ideas, brands, personas, products, and services.

When you started out, IPR wasn’t a buzzword. What motivated you to specialise in a field that few understood then, but everyone relies on today?

Intellectual Property Rights is a confluence of innovation, branding, and business strategy. It is both dynamic and creative. I had recognised the potential of intangible assets very early on, and I think that is what drew me to IPR. My journey began with a strong desire to help businesses not only protect their assets but also leverage them in an ever-changing global market. I soon realised that IPR was not just about legal protection of assets but maximising its potential and reaping its benefits. My approach extends beyond legal counsel to include storytelling, marketing strategies, and fostering business innovation. This comprehensive understanding of brands has yet not been understood by many.

You have worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, from Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor to Jackie Shroff and Aishwarya Rai. How different is protecting a celebrity’s personality from protecting a corporate brand?

From my perspective, the ambit of traditional brand protection falls short when protecting a celebrity’s personality because it involves safeguarding aspects that are deeply personal, their names, voices, images, and overall identities. These elements are intimately connected to who they are, so the offence is not limited to infringement but can have an everlasting impact on their reputation and privacy. In contrast, protecting a corporate brand mainly centres around trademarks, logos, and symbols that identify a company’s products or services and build consumer trust.

Celebrity personality rights also bring challenges, including balancing the individual’s privacy with their commercial rights, especially in the age of digital media and AI. The legal approach has to be more nuanced, as it covers both personal dignity and commercial exploitation. While both celebrities and corporations need strong protection to prevent misuse, celebrity rights require specialised handling because they involve a person’s identity and legacy. Thus, the human element makes the work exciting and very different from traditional brand protection.

Could you walk us through the process of trademarking something as unique as Amitabh Bachchan’s voice or Anil Kapoor’s “Jhakaas”?

When it comes to availing trade mark protection for unique elements of a celebrity’s personality, we file trademarks for stage names, nicknames, dialogues, poses, and other tangible aspects based on their distinctiveness. Even sound marks can be utilised for this purpose. For other elements of a celebrity’s persona, the wider umbrella of personality rights is used. For example, in Amitabh Bachchan’s case, the Delhi High Court recognised his exclusive control over the commercial use of his distinctive voice and personality traits. The court has granted injunctions preventing unauthorized use of his voice for advertisements or commercial purposes, ensuring that no one can exploit his identity without permission. This involves formal legal actions, including court approvals and coordination with government agencies to remove unauthorized content.

How do you strike a balance between safeguarding a public figure’s rights and respecting the public’s fascination or fandom?

It is important to realise that commercial exploitation of a celebrity’s persona is only possible because of the public’s fascination with them. Therefore, there is a thin line, and the balancing act must be done very meticulously. While we need to respect the fans and rely on their fandom to ensure the success of the artists, it is also important to proactively protect them against any undue commercial exploitation, defamation, or invasion of privacy. In the Anil Kapoor case, the High Court of Delhi observed the need to secure free speech and held that free speech in respect of a well-known person is protected in the form of the right to information, news, satire, parody that is authentic, and genuine criticism. The judgement highlights that such actions are illegal when they result in tarnishment or blackening, or jeopardises the individual’s personality, or associated attributes.

Another aspect of personality rights to also protect the fans from any misleading endorsements associated with the celebrity. Remarkably, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, talks in preview of false endorsements in the name of celebrities, being considered as misleading advertisements.