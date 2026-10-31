Interview | Chef Tenzin Khetsok Wants You To Explore Pan Asian Cuisine Beyond Sushi And Dim Sum
Always stock good quality gochujang. Without gochujang and sesame, there's no Korean food, advises the top chef.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Asian cuisine is an enormous culinary universe, and limiting it to a handful of popular dishes is a little like visiting India and deciding that butter chicken is an adequate introduction to its food culture. Chef Tenzin Khetsok would probably agree. As the culinary force behind Yazu Pan Asian Beach Club in Goa, and now the chef heading the kitchen at Yazu Bengaluru, he has spent more than a decade exploring the flavours and techniques of Asian cooking. His philosophy is straightforward: respect the individual cuisines, understand their ingredients and resist the temptation to take shortcuts.
“Each country in Asia has different ingredients. Japanese food has its own ingredients, techniques and culinary sensibilities. Chinese cooking encompasses a remarkable range of regional traditions. Thai food has its distinctive balance of herbs, aromatics, heat and acidity, while Korean cuisine brings fermentation and savoury flavours into the picture. They are very different, very separate,” he tells ETV Bharat over a Zoom call from the Bengaluru kitchen.
At Yazu, this distinction begins with sourcing. The restaurant imports fish from Japan and sources herbs, greens and other ingredients from their respective countries. Even something as seemingly ordinary as lotus stem is selected with care. “We don't use any Indian lotus stem, because there is a change in taste. Same for Chinese cuisine. And we follow the authentic way of cooking.”
It is an approach that recognises something diners sometimes overlook: Pan Asian is a convenient restaurant category, not a single cuisine. Putting all the traditions under one roof need not mean making them taste the same. Khetsok takes this responsibility personally. He regularly visits diners at their tables to understand what they are looking for and to ensure they receive the authentic regional flavours they expect. “We follow the traditional way of cooking in the kitchen. So, we don't skip the process,” he says.
Discover Gochujang And Cheung Fun
One of the dishes Khetsok would particularly like Indian diners to discover is Cheung Fun (also known as Cheong Fun or Chang Fen). A Cantonese dim sum speciality, it consists of delicate, silky steamed rice noodle rolls, usually drizzled with a savoury sauce and sometimes filled with ingredients such as prawns, meat or vegetables. Its texture is soft, slippery and wonderfully delicate, quite unlike the dumplings most diners automatically associate with dim sum.
It is also one of his personal favourites on the menu. “Most of my guests don't know the dish and they always love it when they try it,” he says. Khetsok also has a couple of ingredients he believes deserve a larger following among Indian diners: Gochujang and black bean. Gochujang, the Korean fermented chilli paste, is particularly interesting because it brings more than heat to a dish. “Its flavour is smokey, savoury, slightly sweet and rich in umami. So, it is more pleasing to the Indian palate. It also lends food a deep red colour, making it a useful ingredient for marinades, sauces and stir-fries,” he explains.
His recommendation for anyone interested in experimenting with Korean cooking at home? “Always stock good quality gochujang. Without gochujang and sesame, there's no Korean food.”
Also read: Beyond K-Pop, Korean Street Food Has Become The New Obsession In Snacking
A Kitchen Career Built On Curiosity And Discipline
Khetsok's own culinary journey began long before he entered a professional kitchen. Born and raised in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, he comes from a Tibetan family. Food was an early interest, and the inspiration was close to home. His elder brother was a chef in Dubai, and by the time Khetsok was in Class 9, he had decided he wanted to follow the same profession. His interest wasn't merely theoretical. Having spent much of his childhood in a hostel, he volunteered in the kitchen whenever he could. During his school years in Dharamshala, visits to his family home on holidays became opportunities to cook. Tibetan breads and steamed buns were among the dishes he enjoyed preparing.
After graduating from IHM Gangtok in 2011, he joined Yauatcha Mumbai, where he developed his skills in dim sum preparation and Asian cooking techniques. Working with two Michelin-starred chefs early in his career was an important part of his professional education. He also had the opportunity to be associated with the pre-opening teams at Hakkasan and Yauatcha, experiences that gave him an understanding of how a restaurant's culinary identity is built from the ground up.
His next move was to JW Marriott Mumbai, where he worked in the Asian specialty kitchen at Spices under chef Himanshu Taneja. It was an opportunity to put his earlier training into practice while learning the demands of a large hotel kitchen. Later, at Conrad Pune, he joined the pre-opening team and eventually became Sous Chef at MASU, the hotel's Asian specialty restaurant and bar. The experience was particularly valuable because it introduced him to the operational and leadership aspects of running a restaurant. “To be a part of the pre-opening is the best part because there is so much to learn,” he says. This meant everything from deciding where tables and refrigerators should go to selecting vendors, ordering equipment and organising the kitchen. It was, in his words, “an education in leadership as much as cooking”.
Since 2017, Khetsok has been associated with Yazu Hospitality, leading the culinary team at its Goa restaurant. The response surprised even him. When it opened there, he wasn't certain how receptive Goa's diners would be to a dedicated Pan Asian restaurant. The beach city had relatively few options in the category at the time. But the restaurant found its audience quickly, and the response has remained strong. Yazu Goa has received recognition as one of the region's leading Pan Asian restaurants, winning the best Pan Asian restaurant award for four consecutive years.
Seafood naturally plays an important role. Kingfish, lobster and other local catches find their way into the menu. The kitchen also makes use of a particularly Goan ingredient: chorizo. “There's nothing like Goan chorizo. Anywhere else in India, you won't find the same flavour,” Khetsok says. It appears in preparations such as chorizo bao, fried rice and noodles, bringing a distinctly local character to an Asian menu.
Khetsok tastes all the food, and every dish and sauce is checked before it leaves the kitchen. Recipes are followed precisely, ensuring that the quality remains consistent. It may not sound like the most glamorous part of being a chef, but it is probably one of the most important. For someone who has spent years learning the intricacies of Asian cooking, the discipline is clear: creativity is welcome, but it must rest on a foundation of technique and understanding.
How To Bring Pan Asian Flavours Into Your Home
You don't need a professional kitchen or a cupboard full of obscure ingredients to begin cooking Asian food at home. Khetsok's advice about keeping good-quality gochujang is a useful starting point, particularly for anyone interested in Korean flavours. Sesame is another essential ingredient, adding aroma, nuttiness and depth to sauces, dressings and marinades.
A few other practical habits can make a difference. Keep ingredients such as soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and chilli handy. They provide a useful foundation for a variety of Asian-inspired preparations. Buy fresh ingredients where possible, and don't assume that one substitute will always deliver the same result. As Khetsok points out with lotus stem, ingredients can vary in taste depending on where they come from.
Also read: K-Food Recipe: Inside The Ancient Craft of Korea’s Most Famous Dish
Pay attention to technique, too. Prepare and measure your ingredients before switching on the stove, because stir-frying often happens quickly. Use a sufficiently hot wok or pan, avoid overcrowding it, and cook ingredients in batches if necessary. This helps prevent them from steaming instead of developing the colour and texture you're after. For curries and sauces, allow aromatics to cook properly before adding liquids, and taste as you go.
Your Little Guide To Pan Asian Food
- Gochujang isn't just chilli paste: This Korean fermented chilli paste has a complex combination of heat, sweetness, smokiness and umami. Add it to marinades, stir-fries, dipping sauces and even mayonnaise.
- Dim sum is an experience: Dim sum refers to a variety of small dishes traditionally enjoyed with tea. From steamed dumplings and buns to cheung fun (silky rice noodle rolls), there's plenty to explore beyond the familiar momos.
- Umami is the fifth taste: Often described as savoury or deeply satisfying, umami is found in ingredients such as mushrooms, soy sauce, miso, fermented bean pastes and seaweed. It gives many Asian dishes their distinctive depth.
- Don't confuse soy sauce with all-purpose seasoning: Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisines use different soy-based sauces and fermented seasonings. Their saltiness, sweetness and intensity vary, so they aren't always interchangeable.
- A wok needs high heat: Stir-frying is a quick cooking technique. A hot wok, small batches and ingredients prepared in advance help achieve the characteristic smoky flavour and crisp texture.
- Balance is everything in Thai cooking: Thai cuisine often brings together sweet, sour, salty, spicy and bitter flavours. Ingredients such as lime, fish sauce, palm sugar, chilli and fresh herbs help create this balance.
- Sesame oil is a finishing touch: Toasted sesame oil has a powerful aroma. A little goes a long way, and it is often best added towards the end of cooking rather than used as the primary high-heat cooking oil.
- Don't order everything spicy: Pan Asian cuisine is about layers of flavour, not just heat. Try a combination of delicate steamed dishes, crunchy appetisers, aromatic curries and bolder stir-fries to appreciate the range.
Chef Khetsok's Tips For Ordering Pan Asian Food
For diners who want to explore beyond the familiar, Khetsok's approach offers a useful starting point. Rather than treating the menu as one enormous collection of Asian dishes, think about the different cuisines represented:
- If you enjoy delicate textures, try Cheung Fun instead of your usual dim sum order. If you're drawn to bold, fermented flavours, explore Korean dishes featuring gochujang.
- Japanese food lovers can look beyond sushi and try preparations that showcase the quality of the seafood and the precision of the cooking.
- Those who enjoy aromatic, spicy food might find Thai and Singaporean curries particularly satisfying.
- Don't be afraid to ask the chef or your server about unfamiliar dishes.
- Ask how something is traditionally prepared, what ingredients define it and whether it is particularly spicy, sweet or savoury.
- If you're dining with friends, order a variety of small plates and share. This is one of the easiest ways to discover new flavours without committing to an entire meal of something unfamiliar.
- Don't assume that every dish labelled Pan Asian will taste alike. The pleasure lies in discovering the differences.
Also read: