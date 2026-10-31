ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Chef Tenzin Khetsok Wants You To Explore Pan Asian Cuisine Beyond Sushi And Dim Sum

Asian cuisine is an enormous culinary universe, and limiting it to a handful of popular dishes is a little like visiting India and deciding that butter chicken is an adequate introduction to its food culture. Chef Tenzin Khetsok would probably agree. As the culinary force behind Yazu Pan Asian Beach Club in Goa, and now the chef heading the kitchen at Yazu Bengaluru, he has spent more than a decade exploring the flavours and techniques of Asian cooking. His philosophy is straightforward: respect the individual cuisines, understand their ingredients and resist the temptation to take shortcuts.

“Each country in Asia has different ingredients. Japanese food has its own ingredients, techniques and culinary sensibilities. Chinese cooking encompasses a remarkable range of regional traditions. Thai food has its distinctive balance of herbs, aromatics, heat and acidity, while Korean cuisine brings fermentation and savoury flavours into the picture. They are very different, very separate,” he tells ETV Bharat over a Zoom call from the Bengaluru kitchen.

At Yazu, this distinction begins with sourcing. The restaurant imports fish from Japan and sources herbs, greens and other ingredients from their respective countries. Even something as seemingly ordinary as lotus stem is selected with care. “We don't use any Indian lotus stem, because there is a change in taste. Same for Chinese cuisine. And we follow the authentic way of cooking.”

Chef Tenzin Khetsok highly recommends tasting every dish in the kitchen before serving it (Image courtesy Yazu)

It is an approach that recognises something diners sometimes overlook: Pan Asian is a convenient restaurant category, not a single cuisine. Putting all the traditions under one roof need not mean making them taste the same. Khetsok takes this responsibility personally. He regularly visits diners at their tables to understand what they are looking for and to ensure they receive the authentic regional flavours they expect. “We follow the traditional way of cooking in the kitchen. So, we don't skip the process,” he says.

Discover Gochujang And Cheung Fun

One of the dishes Khetsok would particularly like Indian diners to discover is Cheung Fun (also known as Cheong Fun or Chang Fen). A Cantonese dim sum speciality, it consists of delicate, silky steamed rice noodle rolls, usually drizzled with a savoury sauce and sometimes filled with ingredients such as prawns, meat or vegetables. Its texture is soft, slippery and wonderfully delicate, quite unlike the dumplings most diners automatically associate with dim sum.

It is also one of his personal favourites on the menu. “Most of my guests don't know the dish and they always love it when they try it,” he says. Khetsok also has a couple of ingredients he believes deserve a larger following among Indian diners: Gochujang and black bean. Gochujang, the Korean fermented chilli paste, is particularly interesting because it brings more than heat to a dish. “Its flavour is smokey, savoury, slightly sweet and rich in umami. So, it is more pleasing to the Indian palate. It also lends food a deep red colour, making it a useful ingredient for marinades, sauces and stir-fries,” he explains.

His recommendation for anyone interested in experimenting with Korean cooking at home? “Always stock good quality gochujang. Without gochujang and sesame, there's no Korean food.”

A Kitchen Career Built On Curiosity And Discipline

Khetsok's own culinary journey began long before he entered a professional kitchen. Born and raised in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, he comes from a Tibetan family. Food was an early interest, and the inspiration was close to home. His elder brother was a chef in Dubai, and by the time Khetsok was in Class 9, he had decided he wanted to follow the same profession. His interest wasn't merely theoretical. Having spent much of his childhood in a hostel, he volunteered in the kitchen whenever he could. During his school years in Dharamshala, visits to his family home on holidays became opportunities to cook. Tibetan breads and steamed buns were among the dishes he enjoyed preparing.

After graduating from IHM Gangtok in 2011, he joined Yauatcha Mumbai, where he developed his skills in dim sum preparation and Asian cooking techniques. Working with two Michelin-starred chefs early in his career was an important part of his professional education. He also had the opportunity to be associated with the pre-opening teams at Hakkasan and Yauatcha, experiences that gave him an understanding of how a restaurant's culinary identity is built from the ground up.

His next move was to JW Marriott Mumbai, where he worked in the Asian specialty kitchen at Spices under chef Himanshu Taneja. It was an opportunity to put his earlier training into practice while learning the demands of a large hotel kitchen. Later, at Conrad Pune, he joined the pre-opening team and eventually became Sous Chef at MASU, the hotel's Asian specialty restaurant and bar. The experience was particularly valuable because it introduced him to the operational and leadership aspects of running a restaurant. “To be a part of the pre-opening is the best part because there is so much to learn,” he says. This meant everything from deciding where tables and refrigerators should go to selecting vendors, ordering equipment and organising the kitchen. It was, in his words, “an education in leadership as much as cooking”.