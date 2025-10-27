ETV Bharat / lifestyle

“Doing Art Is A form Of Activism”: Artist Ranjan Kaul

2. You’re not only an artist but also a writer and critic. Does your writing influence the way you build visual narratives — particularly ones with such socio-political weight?

For the thematic of my series of missing people, I drew from the documented sources and anecdotes that I found in the electronic and social media. I discovered a disturbing statistic: the disappeared often belong to the most vulnerable and “invisibilized” sections of society: discounted, identity-less, rendered invisible, the majority of whom are girls and women. At the same time, I saw these tales of missing people as a microcosm of the complex and unequal society we live in, portraying the many facets of absence and presence, identity and obscurity.

Ranjan Kaul: I had been collecting clippings of newspaper ads and notices of missing people for some years without really knowing what I’d do with them. Later, these clippings piqued my curiosity, and I began researching on the internet and reading related media stories to explore the reasons why people go missing.

Q 1. WITHIN, WITHOUT borrows from real-world cases of missing people, trafficking, and migration. What first drew you to the idea of absence as a central artistic theme?

Over the years, Kaul’s voice has grown more intimate, even as his themes have expanded. His early works chronicled the daily lives of marginalized sections of society. The political undercurrents of his fifth solo show surfaced as an unflinching reflection of the times. But in WITHIN, WITHOUT, the personal and the political converge. “The turmoil without,” he says, “is now the trauma within.” Excerpts from an interview with the socially conscious artist.

Kaul, who is also a writer and critic, brings a literary sensibility to his art. His fiction informs his form; his words shape his vision. “My literary stories have become visual narratives,” he says. His art reads like a novel without paragraphs, one that slips between mediums and meanings. He paints as if he were editing memory, crafting stories not of what happened but of what remains.

His canvases contain the ache of the untraceable: the mother searching for her child, the girl swallowed by the machinery of trafficking, the migrant vanishing between borders, the nameless bodies claimed by conflict zones. Yet he does not merely depict them; he imagines their longing, and dignifies their pain. “The disappeared often belong to the most invisibilized sections of society,” Kaul tells ETV Bharat, “but their absence tells us as much about who we are as their presence ever could.”

Ranjan Kaul’s work has always occupied the liminal space between aesthetics and activism, between lyricism and lament. WITHIN, WITHOUT is a portrait gallery of ghosts (those who once were and those who might have been) rendered not in cold reportage but in tones of empathy that seem to breathe through the paint itself. Inspired by newspaper classifieds of missing people, Kaul transforms ephemera into elegy. Each artwork begins where journalism ends.

There are artists who paint the world as it is, and there are artists like Ranjan Kaul who paint the world as it remembers, forgets, and dreams. His sixth solo exhibition, WITHIN, WITHOUT: Tales of Evanescence , is less a show than an act of witnessing: a seismic reflection on what it means to be present in a society that is constantly erasing, and to be absent in one that never stops looking. Exhibited first at Delhi's LTC, Bikaner House, and then at Urban Fringe – The Underground Studio in Okhla, the show unfurled like a diary written in many hands... those of the lost, the displaced, the silenced, and the artist himself, who gathers their echoes and turns them into light, shadow, and silence.

RK: Yes, I think it does. My fictional writing depicts socio-political realities and uses a lot of visual imagery. What are literary stories in my fiction are now visual narratives in my art. So, there is considerable resonance and commonality between my fiction writing and my art. On the other hand, I am more open-minded in my art criticism. I often choose to write on the works of artists who have concerns that differ from mine or who work with different media; I examine these works purely from the lens of what I regard as good art and aesthetics.

Q 3. In the works titled, A New Identity and The Red Room, you use collage to tell stories of sexual exploitation and survival. What does the process of layering and reassembling mean to you in these contexts?

RK: I use collage as a device to narrate longitudinal tales as also to suggest the socio-political landscape. A New Identity depicts a sex worker escaping a brothel, changing her identity (by first removing the mask of a sex worker that she was compelled and changing her clothing to that of an ordinary woman in the street so that she can get accepted in society) and walking away into a sea of gulmohurs; it also shows her as a missing person. At the same time, I’ve also used the chameleons who are known to change their colour in consonance with their immediate environment to portray this change of identity. The use of this multi-layered collage device enabled me to portray this entire narrative.

A New Identity (oil on canvas) by Ranjan Kaul (Image courtesy the artist)

Similarly, The Red Room has a dual narrative – that of the sex worker trapped in a brothel and her absence as a regular member society.

Q 4. Your recurring use of animals and birds as witnesses feels both poetic and unsettling. How did that motif evolve?

RK: I began using animals and birds as motifs and symbols when I was working on my fifth show that had political dimensions. I used them partly as subterfuge so I could express myself without being explicit, and partly to make the works more nuanced and layered. For this reason, for quite a few works in that show I also resorted to the use of animal-human hybrid characters. I’ve continued to use birds and animals, as also objects, as metaphorical and symbolic devices.

Blackbird by Ranjan Kaul (Image courtesy the artist)

Q 5. Many of your works confront the underbelly of systems — sex trafficking, cybercrime, displacement. Do you see art as an act of resistance, or as a mirror?

RK: Doing art is a form of activism. My work is a response to what I observe and what affects my sensibilities. It is both a resistance as also a reflection and documentation of our times.

Q 6. WITHIN, WITHOUT feels particularly timely in an age of information overload: where we “see” everything and remember nothing. What responsibility do you think artists have in slowing down the gaze?

RK: What an artist creates is entirely their personal choice. Each of us have our own motivations; sometimes there are commercial considerations as well. An artist’s responsibility as much as that of any member of society. I would therefore not like to comment on the role and responsibility of an artist. At the same time, genuine and honest artists and writers do observe more, think more deeply, and are more sensitive to what is happening around them. They will then unwittingly express their responses through their work, presenting realities that are often glossed over (like the ads and notices of missing persons), or even completely ignored.

Q 7. Your art has often been described as “poetic activism.” How do you preserve lyricism in subjects that are fundamentally brutal?

RK: As I mentioned earlier, all art and poetry is a form of activism. The exhibition of any kind of art or publication of poetry are statements of intent. As a contemporary artist, I portray the socio-political landscape and current happenings that affect my sensibilities. But that does not make me a political activist; if that were so, I would be in the streets and not confined to the studio.

Besides the subject matter, aesthetic considerations are equally my primary concern, hence the “lyricism” you see in my work. I’ve often thought about how best to depict of violence and brutality in my work. We often see scenes of horror, gore, brutality in films. Audiences seem to be comfortable seeing them because these are fleeting images.

On the other hand, viewers would squirm if they were confronted with similar images in a two-dimensional work of art that is hung on the wall and looked at for a long time. For this reason, besides use of artistic devices such as colour, form and texture, I’ve felt the need to use literary devices – metaphor, allegory, symbolism, and even poetry – for such portrayals.

Q 8. Having completed your sixth solo exhibition, how do you feel your voice as artist has evolved since your first show?

The works in my earlier shows depicted my observations of the quotidian lives of people, especially those living in the margins: migrants, rickshaw-wallahs, slum and pavement dwellers, unemployed youth. In a later exhibition that featured works during Covid, confined at home, I depicted imagined realities and its impact on the psyche of those affected. In a sense there was a continuity of my subjects in some of the works: the migrants, who were among affected by the pandemic.

Leaving Home (oil on canvas) by Ranjan Kaul (Image courtesy the artist)

The body of work of my fifth solo exhibition held in March 2024 saw some political underpinnings and reflected my intense engagement with themes depicting the zeitgeist of our disquieting and conflict-ridden times. The primary focus of the works on my most recent show revolves around missing persons, based on situations, both real and imagined, not on in India but across the globe. The portraits and visual narratives depict not so much the turmoil without, but more the trauma within.

These tales of missing people are but a microcosm of the complex society we live in. While my earlier shows were primarily based on my observations of common people, in my later shows I tried to put myself in the shoes of my subjects and imagine their predicaments. This involves greater emotional involvement and a lot more of my emotional energy get consumed by a work. I see as a personal catharsis.

As a contemporary visual artist, my oeuvre, my entire body of work, is my emotive response to humanitarian and socio-political issues. I believe in the aphorism that art has no borders, more so with the world become increasingly interconnected and interdependent. For this reason, the last two of my shows portray my concerns across time and geographies. I have also felt the need to make my artworks more layered and nuanced using various devices as also exploring different mediums as I increasingly work with multiple visual narratives.