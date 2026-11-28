ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | IIT Kharagpur-Trained Artist-Architect Samir Sharma Championed A Technique He Named 'Feltpenillism'

Most people, when they hear the words felt-tip pen, immediately think of two things: a dried-out yellow highlighter or a small child furiously colouring outside the lines of a dinosaur. What they do not think of is fine art. You don’t walk into a prestigious art gallery in New Delhi expecting to see decades of architectural rigour, sweeping perspective, and personal history rendered in the exact same stationery you used to label your school exercise books. And yet, that is what Bareilly-born, Delhi-based artist and architect Samir Sharma has been doing for most of his life: a body of work art lovers experienced firsthand at his recent retrospective at the LTC Gallery in Bikaner House, New Delhi.

To understand how an IIT Kharagpur-trained architect ends up championing a technique he affectionately christened Feltpenillism, you have to picture him as a student on holiday in Nainital. Sharma went to paint at a spot, quickly realised that traditional watercolours and oils require an unforgivable amount of waiting around for washes to dry, and reached for something faster and tidier: felt pens. The result was 'Mallital Bus Stand – Nainital', a prize-winning piece that proved you didn't need sable brushes and linseed oil to capture the chaotic charm of a hill-station transit hub.

A beach scene from the show (Artist Samir Sharma)

Long before that, Sharma had started painting at 11, earning early recognition for a piece called 'Ship in Stormy Sea' and never stopped, even when his day job involved the high-stakes, high-pressure world of landmark architecture, including presentation drawings for the Memorial-cum-Tourist Centre in Pasighat for the then-President of India. While the rest of us struggle to maintain a single hobby past the third week of January, Sharma turned his into a decades-long body of work. The intersection of his two worlds are now in his book, Painter Kahani – A Painter’s Journey.

His recent retrospective at New Delhi’s Bikaner House brought all of these threads: art, architecture, and storytelling into one room. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the artist talks about why, for him, building a structure and telling a story have always been part of the exact same impulse.

Q 1. You discovered felt-pen painting while on vacation in Nainital during your student days at IIT Kharagpur. What was it about the humble felt-tip pen that made you choose it over traditional brushes and paints?

For my on-the-spot painting, felt pens were more conducive over brushes and paints, as they were easier to handle and faster; I didn't have to wait for washes to dry.

Q 2. As a trained architect, how has your spatial training and structural eye influenced the way you build composition, depth, and texture using ink lines rather than architectural drafts?

It is the ability to make telling perspectives which made me proficient in building compositions with depth and texture.