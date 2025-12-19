ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Antariksh Unveils Udaan From Upcoming Concept Album Rehguzar Ahead Of Marty Friedman's India Tour

There is something faintly rebellious about making a concept album in 2025. We live in an era of algorithms, playlists, and attention spans that can barely sit through a guitar intro.

Chronologically, it’s the second chapter in the album’s narrative arc. The first single, Sabki Kahani , introduced a character so convinced of his own clarity that he begins dispensing unsolicited wisdom to the world. Udaan comes later, before the ego calcifies, when the heart is still doing most of the driving. Musically, the song carries all the Antariksh signatures: anthemic choruses, soaring guitar work, melodies that feel designed to be shouted back by a crowd but there’s a noticeable lightness to it. A sense of wind-in-your-face joy. If Rehguzar is about the cost of choosing your own path, Udaan is about the reckless happiness of stepping onto it.

“That’s exactly where it sits in the album,” Rajput says. Rehguzar is a 12-song concept record tracing the emotional journey of a protagonist who takes a leap of faith. “There are different things he experiences throughout that journey. Things don’t quite work out as well as he thought.” In that sense, Udaan isn’t about success at all but about intent. The kind of optimism that exists before reality starts offering footnotes and disclaimers. “When you embark on a brand new journey,” Rajput explains, “that’s what Udaan is.”

It all fits rather neatly, really. A song about beginnings. An album about leaps of faith. And a guitarist whose own career has been one long, gloriously unpredictable detour. Udaan sounds like the moment just before something important happens. The split second where you say, “Fine. I’m doing this,” and jump before you’ve fully thought it through.

Varun Rajput, the frontman, composer, and producer behind New Delhi-based rock act Antariksh, speaks like someone who has spent a long time thinking about movement: forward, sideways, sometimes backwards but always with intent. This feels especially relevant now, as Antariksh releases Udaan , a buoyant, feel-good single from their upcoming concept album Rehguzar , even as the global guitar god Marty Friedman prepares to return to India for a tour that will inevitably remind fans of his past collaboration with Antariksh on the track Quest .

“I was in the process of writing a concept album,” he says, almost casually, like someone admitting to still buying CDs. The theme emerged organically, shaped by both personal experience and a broader unease with the speed of modern life. “The pace of life has sped up in the last two decades,” he says. “The speed at which tech is evolving. We are always plugged into the internet. We’re getting overpowered. Losing our connect with our inner selves.” It’s not a particularly radical observation, but it feels more grounded coming from someone who has lived on both sides of the divide.

Rajput trained as an engineer in Delhi, followed it with a corporate career, and then—13 years ago—did the thing Indian middle-class mythology warns you never to do. He quit and jumped into music full-time. That leap echoes through Rehguzar. The album isn’t anti-technology or anti-ambition. It’s more reflective than that. A slow exhale in a hyperconnected world.

Mythology of Chance Meetings

If Udaan is about beginnings, Quest (Antariksh’s earlier collaboration with Marty Friedman) is about what happens when preparation collides with sheer coincidence. The seed for that collaboration was planted not in a studio or a festival green room, but at Delhi airport. Friedman had just performed at Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Shillong in 2019. Rajput happened to meet him post-show. A conversation followed. Then an idea. Then, improbably, a collaboration with one of the most influential guitarists of all time: US-born, Japan-based, ex-Megadeth, and famously allergic to predictability.

Now, as Friedman gears up for another India tour, the story loops back on itself. “I’ve just written to him,” Rajput says. “It was his birthday recently. He’s playing in Delhi, so 100% I’m going to be there (at his concert). I’ll be meeting him after almost six years.”

There’s no grand expectation attached to the meeting. No immediate talk of another track. Just the excitement of reconnecting with someone who briefly intersected your story and changed its trajectory.

Rajput is refreshingly honest about his musical obsessions. Dream collaborations? Daniel Gildenlöw of Pain of Salvation. John Petrucci of Dream Theater. The latter feels especially relevant with Dream Theater set to play India in 2026. “Their last gig in Mumbai back in 2017,” Rajput recalls, “we got drenched in the rain. I fell sick for two weeks after that but it was worth it.” It’s said without complaint. More like a badge of honour. Anyone who has chased live music long enough understands this logic completely: suffering is part of the contract. If you didn’t lose your voice, your shoes, or your immune system at least once, were you even there?

Singles, Stories, and the Long Game

Antariksh isn’t rushing Rehguzar. The plan is to release singles gradually, letting each chapter breathe before the full album arrives in May 2026. It’s a patient approach, almost old-fashioned, but consistent with the band’s belief in storytelling over streaming spikes. There’s even talk (half-serious, half-hopeful) of the album becoming the soundtrack to an OTT fiction series. It makes sense. Rehguzar feels cinematic, episodic, built for long arcs rather than viral moments. The Udaan music video leans into this, visually capturing the emotion of new beginnings without spelling everything out.

Towards the end of our Zoom call, Rajput mentions something almost in passing. He recently met Mani from the band Thermal and a Quarter. They spoke about the realities of being a working musician in India: the travel, the physical strain, the mental toll. Especially for singers. “Most musicians are session musicians,” he says. “Travelling a lot. It takes a toll on their physical and mental health.” He knows this intimately. Antariksh began with him on guitar. Singing came later. With it came more vulnerability—and a bigger commitment. In that sense, Rehguzar is a dedication. To artists who keep going. To creatives who chose the uncertain road. To everyone who once stood at the edge of a decision and jumped anyway.

As 2025 winds down, Antariksh’s calendar is filling up: India Bike Week on December 20, a New Year’s gig at Khetarpal Officer’s Institute in Chandi Mandir, and a growing sense that the band is entering a new phase of its journey. Udaan arrives at exactly the right moment.