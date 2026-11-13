ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'I’m Curious To Discover Chennai’s Music Scene Firsthand': Polish Violinist Tomasz Chyła, Who's Headlining Madras Jazz Festival

Tomasz Chyła Quintet is considered one of the best young bands on the Polish jazz scene. They will be headlining Madras Jazz Festival on December 4, 2026 ( Special arrangement )

The Madras Jazz Festival returns for its 14th edition on Friday, 4 December 2026, at Alliance Française of Madras. This year's headliner is the Tomasz Chyła Quintet, one of the most distinctive bands of Poland's younger jazz generation. TCQ's sound pairs a violin-and-trumpet frontline with high-energy improvisation. The band has toured across Europe and Asia, including China and Korea.

Entry to the festival is free and gates open at 6 pm. Founded in 2011 and produced by Exodus, the Madras Jazz Festival has brought Indian and international jazz artists to Chennai audiences for over a decade.

Tomasz Chyła Quintet live at 2023 Jazz Po Polsku in Poland (Special arrangement)

The quintet is led by violinist Tomasz Chyła, and comes from the Gdańsk–Sopot–Gdynia scene on Poland's Baltic coast. The band won the Grand Prix at the 40th Jazz Juniors International Festival in Kraków in 2016 and has been nominated twice 2018 and 2024 for the Fryderyk Award, the Polish equivalent of a Grammy. Excerpts from an interview with Tomasz Chyła:

Q 1. For listeners discovering your music for the first time, how would you describe the Tomasz Chyła Quintet’s sound?

I’d describe our music as a fresh take on jazz-rock, with a sound that feels unique in today’s scene. We combine heavy riffs, expressive melodies and the freedom of jazz improvisation, with the violin giving the band a distinctive voice. It’s powerful, unpredictable and full of energy, especially live.

Q 2. How did the five of you come together, and what has been the strongest musical connection holding the ensemble together?

Sławek, Konrad, Emil and I have known each other for a very long time; we studied together in Gdańsk. Krzysztof was the last to join, and he was my student at the time. We’ve been playing in this line-up for five years now and have found a shared musical language. Just as importantly, we really enjoy spending time together, both on and off stage. That friendship is a big part of what holds us together.

Q 3. Tomasz, what drew you to the violin as your voice in jazz, and how have you developed its role beyond its classical associations?

I never really felt drawn to playing classical music. I always wanted to play by ear, without sheet music, and find my own way of expressing myself. I came to jazz quite late, when I was 18, and it gave me the freedom I’d been looking for. My goal was to develop my own voice on the violin within jazz, and I feel I’ve managed to do that.

Q 4. Your music moves between jazz, progressive rock and free improvisation. What brings these influences together when you compose?

I think we can confidently say that the progressive side now leads our music. The compositions are built around riffs and distinctive harmonies, with strong melodies running through the themes. When I compose, I naturally draw on the music I listen to every day, but I’m also inspired by the sound we’ve developed together as a band. That’s essential to my writing; I’m composing with these musicians and our collective sound in mind.

Q 5. With violin, trumpet and guitar sharing the melodic space, how do you create room for each musician’s individual voice?

It happens very naturally because Krzysztof and Emil both have strong personalities and very distinctive voices on their instruments. I just try to give them room to express themselves. Everyone in the band has the chance to show who they are, and each of us is an essential piece of the puzzle.

Q 6. Your profile draws comparisons with King Crimson and Black MIDI. How do you respond to those comparisons, and which influences might surprise your listeners?

I take those comparisons as a compliment. Both King Crimson and Black Midi have a strong identity and an adventurous approach to music, which I appreciate. I can hear why people make those connections, especially in our riffs and energy, but we’ve developed our own sound together. What might surprise listeners is how much I value a simple, beautiful melody... even in our heaviest and most complex pieces.

Q 7. How has growing out of Gdańsk’s music scene shaped your identity? What feels distinctive about the Polish jazz community you belong to?

Gdańsk is a city of freedom, full of creative people, and that spirit has shaped us; we’re always trying to push boundaries and explore new ideas. It’s where we met, studied and developed our own musical language. We joke that it’s all thanks to the fresh air coming off the Baltic Sea. The Polish jazz scene is rather diverse, but I think we definitely stand out within it, both through our sound and our approach to making music.

Q 8. How has your musical language changed since your debut album, Eternal Entropy?