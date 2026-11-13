'I’m Curious To Discover Chennai’s Music Scene Firsthand': Polish Violinist Tomasz Chyła, Who's Headlining Madras Jazz Festival
Ahead of the annual Madras Jazz Festival, Polish violinist Tomasz Chyla told ETV Bharat that he'd love to play with the musicians from Chennai.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
The Madras Jazz Festival returns for its 14th edition on Friday, 4 December 2026, at Alliance Française of Madras. This year's headliner is the Tomasz Chyła Quintet, one of the most distinctive bands of Poland's younger jazz generation. TCQ's sound pairs a violin-and-trumpet frontline with high-energy improvisation. The band has toured across Europe and Asia, including China and Korea.
Entry to the festival is free and gates open at 6 pm. Founded in 2011 and produced by Exodus, the Madras Jazz Festival has brought Indian and international jazz artists to Chennai audiences for over a decade.
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The quintet is led by violinist Tomasz Chyła, and comes from the Gdańsk–Sopot–Gdynia scene on Poland's Baltic coast. The band won the Grand Prix at the 40th Jazz Juniors International Festival in Kraków in 2016 and has been nominated twice 2018 and 2024 for the Fryderyk Award, the Polish equivalent of a Grammy. Excerpts from an interview with Tomasz Chyła:
Q 1. For listeners discovering your music for the first time, how would you describe the Tomasz Chyła Quintet’s sound?
I’d describe our music as a fresh take on jazz-rock, with a sound that feels unique in today’s scene. We combine heavy riffs, expressive melodies and the freedom of jazz improvisation, with the violin giving the band a distinctive voice. It’s powerful, unpredictable and full of energy, especially live.
Q 2. How did the five of you come together, and what has been the strongest musical connection holding the ensemble together?
Sławek, Konrad, Emil and I have known each other for a very long time; we studied together in Gdańsk. Krzysztof was the last to join, and he was my student at the time. We’ve been playing in this line-up for five years now and have found a shared musical language. Just as importantly, we really enjoy spending time together, both on and off stage. That friendship is a big part of what holds us together.
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Q 3. Tomasz, what drew you to the violin as your voice in jazz, and how have you developed its role beyond its classical associations?
I never really felt drawn to playing classical music. I always wanted to play by ear, without sheet music, and find my own way of expressing myself. I came to jazz quite late, when I was 18, and it gave me the freedom I’d been looking for. My goal was to develop my own voice on the violin within jazz, and I feel I’ve managed to do that.
Q 4. Your music moves between jazz, progressive rock and free improvisation. What brings these influences together when you compose?
I think we can confidently say that the progressive side now leads our music. The compositions are built around riffs and distinctive harmonies, with strong melodies running through the themes. When I compose, I naturally draw on the music I listen to every day, but I’m also inspired by the sound we’ve developed together as a band. That’s essential to my writing; I’m composing with these musicians and our collective sound in mind.
Q 5. With violin, trumpet and guitar sharing the melodic space, how do you create room for each musician’s individual voice?
It happens very naturally because Krzysztof and Emil both have strong personalities and very distinctive voices on their instruments. I just try to give them room to express themselves. Everyone in the band has the chance to show who they are, and each of us is an essential piece of the puzzle.
Q 6. Your profile draws comparisons with King Crimson and Black MIDI. How do you respond to those comparisons, and which influences might surprise your listeners?
I take those comparisons as a compliment. Both King Crimson and Black Midi have a strong identity and an adventurous approach to music, which I appreciate. I can hear why people make those connections, especially in our riffs and energy, but we’ve developed our own sound together. What might surprise listeners is how much I value a simple, beautiful melody... even in our heaviest and most complex pieces.
Q 7. How has growing out of Gdańsk’s music scene shaped your identity? What feels distinctive about the Polish jazz community you belong to?
Gdańsk is a city of freedom, full of creative people, and that spirit has shaped us; we’re always trying to push boundaries and explore new ideas. It’s where we met, studied and developed our own musical language. We joke that it’s all thanks to the fresh air coming off the Baltic Sea. The Polish jazz scene is rather diverse, but I think we definitely stand out within it, both through our sound and our approach to making music.
Q 8. How has your musical language changed since your debut album, Eternal Entropy?
Since Eternal Entropy, our music has become heavier and more rooted in progressive rock, with riffs, distinctive harmonies and strong melodies playing a bigger role. We recorded our first three albums with a different line-up, so that change has certainly shaped our sound. But I also feel that over these 10 years I’ve matured as a bandleader, composer and violinist. Today, we have a clearer identity and a shared musical language that reflects the five of us.
Q 9. The title Music We Like to Dance To suggests a direct, physical connection with listeners. What role do rhythm, movement and joy play in your music?
Rhythm is a huge part of our music; it gives the riffs their power and creates a physical connection with the audience. Even when the structures get complex, I want people to feel the pulse and move with it. The title Music We Like to Dance To has a little humour in it, but it also reflects the joy we get from playing together. Our music can be heavy and intense, and there’s a lot of pleasure in sharing that energy with the audience.
Q 10. Could you tell us about It’s Not a Fake, It’s a Replica, listed in your profile for 2026, and the ideas behind its title?
It’s Not a Fake, It’s a Replica is our latest album and our heaviest, most progressive record so far. The title came from fans approaching us after concerts over the past two years and saying we reminded them of King Crimson or other progressive rock bands. It’s our tongue-in-cheek response to those comparisons, with a bit of Frank Zappa’s humour in mind. We’re making music in our own voice, but we can also have a laugh about the similarities people hear.
Q 11. On stage, how much of a piece is composed and how much is discovered in the moment? Can you recall a performance when improvisation took you somewhere unexpected?
Our pieces have clear structures, riffs and melodies, but we leave plenty of room for things to happen in the moment. The balance changes from piece to piece, and we react to each other rather than follow exactly the same path every night. It’s hard to single out one performance; sometimes a small rhythmic idea or an unexpected phrase changes the direction of a whole section. Those moments of collective discovery are a big part of why we love playing live.
Q 12. Chennai audiences have a strong connection with the violin through Carnatic music. Have you explored that tradition, and is there anything about its approach that interests you?
I’m very interested in that tradition, and I listen to Shakti a lot. I love the way John McLaughlin brought different musical worlds together, especially through those incredible rhythmic and melodic exchanges. Coming from a Slavic musical background, I find that language very challenging to play, but also fascinating. I’d love to explore it through playing myself one day.
Q 13. What are you curious to discover about Chennai’s musicians and audiences during your visit?
We’d really love to play with local musicians, exchange ideas and learn from their approach to rhythm and melody. I’m curious to discover Chennai’s music scene firsthand and hear how its traditions live in the music being made today. We’re also excited to see how the audience responds to our sound and what kind of connection we can build through the concert.
Q 14. What can the Chennai audience expect from your set, and which piece would you suggest as a starting point for someone unfamiliar with your work?
Expect all hell to break loose on stage! Our concerts are a volcano of energy, and we’re coming to Chennai to give it everything we’ve got. As a starting point, I’d recommend our latest album, It’s Not a Fake, It’s a Replica. Listen to the whole thing—we think it’s a great record, and it gives you a real taste of what’s coming live.
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Q 15. Would you be interested in collaborating with Indian musicians? What would you want that musical exchange to explore?
Absolutely. We’d love to play with Indian musicians. I’d be curious to explore how their approach to rhythm and melody interacts with our riffs, sound and improvisation. I wouldn’t want to plan everything in advance; I’d rather start playing, listen to each other and see what happens. That’s often where the most exciting ideas come from.
Q 16. For someone attending their first jazz concert in Chennai, what would you encourage them to listen for, and what would you like them to take home from your performance?
I’d encourage them to keep an open mind and look beyond their expectations of the word “jazz.” It reaches far beyond Louis Armstrong or Charlie Parker today... it’s about freedom, discovery and pushing boundaries, bringing together many different styles. Listen for whatever speaks to you: the melody, the rhythm, the energy or the interaction between us. Fans of heavier sounds should feel very much at home at our concert. I hope people leave excited and curious to discover more.
The Madras Jazz Festival will be held on Friday, 4 December 2026, at Alliance Française of Madras. Entry is free. Gates open at 6 pm.
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