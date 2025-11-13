ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | French Drummer Stéphane Scharlé On Touring India, Bringing A 100 Year-Old Sci-Fi Film Back To Life Onstage

“Back in 2006, we'd applied for a competition in Paris,” he recalls. “We didn’t think we had a chance, but we sent a CD anyway. We won the group prize, the composer’s prize, the soloist prize — everything. That moment changed everything for us. Suddenly, we were professional musicians, touring Europe, then abroad. It all began from that one CD.”

If you only saw Stéphane onstage — poised, deliberate — you might not guess that he started out in heavy metal. “I used to play a lot of metal. The energy, the power — I loved that. But then jazz gave me something else: the freedom to improvise, to tell a story every night.” That balance between discipline and discovery has defined his career ever since. He’s best known as the drummer and founding member of OZMA, a jazz collective formed in 2001 with four friends in Strasbourg, France. Their sound (brass-driven, electric, unpredictable) has traveled across 50 countries, from European festivals to Indian stages.

For Indian audiences, this rebirth is a rare experience: a fusion of cinema history, jazz spontaneity, and technological innovation. Presented by Alliance Française and The French Institute in India, Scharlé’s 12-show tour is bringing Paris qui dort to multiple cities across the country. And for the man himself, it’s both a milestone and a return to roots, to that childlike sense of wonder that made him first pick up drumsticks in a small French town decades ago.

The symmetry of it all is uncanny. The film was shot in 1923, released in 1925 — and revived in 2025, exactly a hundred years later. “Yes!” Stéphane grins during the workshop ETV Bharat attended before his ciné-concert. “I didn’t plan it. But it’s beautiful, no? It feels like the film wanted to be reborn.”

The occasion was Paris qui dort , a 1925 sci-fi comedy by René Clair, which turns 100 this year. Everyone in the film freezes mysteriously — except one man who wakes up to find Paris standing still, its citizens motionless, and time itself broken. What follows is part existential crisis, part comic mischief, and all philosophical theatre. And here was Stéphane, a century later, looping electronic textures, acoustic hits, and shimmering layers of improvisation to reimagine that silent world for modern ears at an Alliance Française Hyderabad event.

On November 11, inside Hyderabad’s State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Stéphane Scharlé sat behind his “Augmented Drum” (a beautiful contraption that looks like it time-traveled out of a jazz club and a science lab at once) and made the past sing again.

Since then, OZMA has released nine albums (eight studio, one live), carving a reputation as one of Europe’s most adventurous jazz ensembles. But what makes them special is their constant curiosity; the refusal to stay in one format.

When Jazz Meets Cinema

In 2010, a small cinema in France called OZMA with an unusual proposal. “They said, ‘Hey, we have a horror movie (a vampire movie) would you like to create a live soundtrack for it?’” Stéphane smiles. “We tried it. We loved it so much. And we did it again, and again. It became part of our world — not just making albums, but creating movie concerts, photo concerts, even exhibition concerts with visual artists.”

He pauses, searching for the English phrase for a French idiom: “In France, we say tirer le fil (to pull the thread). You just keep pulling the thread, and it takes you somewhere unexpected.” That thread, for Scharlé, has wound its way through some fascinating collaborations including performances with Carnatic musicians and percussionists in India in 2012. “That was in Ahmedabad,” he recalls. “It was wonderful. Indian percussion has this mathematical beauty to it, but it’s also spiritual. It influenced how I think about timing and emotion.”

The Augmented Drum

Stéphane on the augmented drums (Kasmin Fernandes)

Then came 2020 — the year the world stopped. For Scharlé, isolation became invention. “It was a time to develop something I had been dreaming about: the Augmented Drum,” he says. “It’s a technological creation from a French startup that allows me to control my computer while playing the drums. With my sticks, I can trigger loops, layers, textures so I can build orchestral music live, alone.”

That invention led to his first-ever solo film concert — Paris qui dort (The Crazy Ray in English). After two decades of performing with a band, Scharlé found himself alone onstage, surrounded by pads, triggers, and a century-old silent film. “It’s a different energy,” he admits. “When you’re with a band, there’s this collective heartbeat. Alone, it’s intimate — like you’re speaking directly to the audience. I think I’m more open now because of it.”

Stéphane gives a demo of his augmented drums (Kasmin Fernandes)

Reawakening René Clair

René Clair’s 1925 film is considered one of the first science-fiction comedies ever made. It opens with Paris frozen in time: people mid-stride, clocks paused, the city in eerie silence. Only a handful of people remain unfrozen, free to do as they please. “It’s a sci-fi film,” Stéphane explains, “but also a very humanistic one. It asks: what would you do if time stopped and you could do anything you wanted? Would you betray others? Would you be kind? It’s about your relationship with humanity.”

For a composer, that’s a playground of emotions: funny, sad, frightening, and absurd. “It’s very dramatic but also very joyful,” he says. “That’s perfect for me because it gives me many moods to explore with sound.”

To score it, he divided the 60-minute film into seven sections, each built around a distinct emotional arc. “In each section, I use the same group of instruments,” he explains. “So there’s unity — a sonic thread. I also bring back certain sounds or motifs later in the film. Maybe a bass from part one returns in part four. That repetition gives coherence, just like a melody coming back in a symphony.” The result is not a traditional score but a living, breathing conversation between drum and image.

Improvisation: The Jazzman’s Secret Weapon

A still from the ciné-concert (Kasmin Fernandes)

Unlike most film composers, Scharlé doesn’t just follow the image... he plays with it. “In normal film scoring, there are dialogues, background sounds, and you must fit around them. Here, there’s nothing, just the image. So I thought, why not let the music become a full character?” Improvisation finds a new form in his film concerts. “Every night is a little different,” he says. “There are moments I decide onstage whether to make it more playful, or more melancholic.”

The goal, he says, is for the music to disappear. “At first, people watch me — they see the drums, the lights. But my aim is that after a while, they forget me completely and just fall into the movie. When someone says, ‘I forgot you were even there,’ that’s the best compliment.” When the final frame of Paris qui dort flickers to black, and the last echo of the augmented drum fades, there’s a moment where past and present seem to hold hands. And for a brief second — like in the film — time really does stop.