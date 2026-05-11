ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview With Sitar Maestro Purbayan Chatterjee On His Latest Work With Snarky Puppy's Astounding Guitarist Mark Lettieri, And His India Tour

There are musicians who seem to belong to a room, and then there are musicians who somehow belong to weather. You do not merely hear them; you enter their atmosphere. For decades now, sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee has occupied that rare and curious territory. He arrives at this particular chapter of his life as Indian classical music finds itself in an unusual moment: admired globally, endlessly sampled, often misunderstood, and yet gloriously alive.

There are few musicians better equipped to navigate this paradox than Purbayan, a man who speaks the ancient grammar of the Senia Maihar Gharana as fluently as he converses with electric guitars, jazz improvisers, digital technology and audiences who may first meet a raga through a streaming platform before ever hearing an alaap.

Born into a musical household and trained first under his father, Pandit Parthapratim Chatterjee, before coming under the towering influence of the legendary Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Purbayan’s artistic life has always resembled a careful balancing act. One foot planted firmly in lineage. The other wandering, inquisitive. He absorbed the meditative lyricism of Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, studied rhythm under tabla maestro Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, and immersed himself in vocal training with Pandit Ajay Chakraborty. Yet what makes Purbayan fascinating is not simply that he mastered tradition. What makes him compelling is his refusal to embalm tradition inside glass.

This June, he releases Feathered Creatures, a cross-cultural collaboration with Grammy-winning guitarist Mark Lettieri of Snarky Puppy, a project that promises not merely a meeting of sitar and electric guitar, but a negotiation between musical worlds often suspicious of one another. The duo will also perform the album live in Kolkata, where audiences will likely discover that music behaves differently when trust exists between risk-taking musicians.

There is another curious intersection of worlds unfolding. For the much-anticipated Beatles biopic, Farhan Akhtar is set to portray sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar and is collaborating closely with the Purbayan Arts and Artists Music Foundation (PAAMF). As though all this were not enough, from May through June, Purbayan embarks on a six-city India tour alongside an exceptional ensemble featuring flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, tabla artist Ojas Adhiya and percussionist Shikhar Naad Qureshi. Beginning in Pune on May 23 and travelling through Kolkata, Surat, Nagpur and Chennai, the tour promises those elusive evenings where improvisation occasionally becomes revelation.

In conversation with ETV Bharat's Kasmin Fernandes, Purbayan Chatterjee reflects on the thrilling risks of Feathered Creatures, the invisible thread connecting collaborators as different as Zakir Hussain, Pat Metheny and Béla Fleck, and why music still possesses the power to change something invisible inside us.

Q 1. You come from the Senia Maihar Gharana lineage shaped by Allauddin Khan. How do you personally negotiate the tension between preserving that inheritance and reshaping it for contemporary audiences?

Tradition is not a museum piece, it’s a living language. The Senia Maihar Gharana gave me a sense of discipline, emotional depth, and respect for the architecture of raga. But every generation must also speak in its own voice. I see contemporary expression not as rebellion, but as continuation. If the roots are strong enough, the branches are allowed to grow in new directions.

Q 2. Your training under Ali Akbar Khan and exposure to the style of Nikhil Banerjee are evident in your music. At what point did imitation give way to individuality?

In the beginning, imitation is devotion. You absorb the nuances, the phrasing, the silences, almost like learning a sacred language. But individuality arrives when you stop trying to sound impressive and start trying to sound honest. Over time, I realized that influence should illuminate your voice, not replace it.

The sitar maestro is soon releasing 'Feathered Creatures', a cross-cultural collaboration with Grammy-winning guitarist Mark Lettieri (Image courtesy the artiste)

Q 3. Your upcoming project Feathered Creatures with Mark Lettieri explores sitar and electric guitar. What excites you more: the possibilities or the risks?

Honestly, both excite me equally. The possibilities are thrilling because they allow completely new textures and emotional landscapes to emerge. But the risks are important too, they keep the music alive and unpredictable. Safe music may be comfortable, but it rarely leaves a lasting impact.

Q 4. As you embark on an India tour, which set are you looking forward to the most?

We’ll be performing across several cities in India, each with its own musical energy and audience temperament. That’s one of the beautiful things about touring, every concert becomes a different conversation. I’m especially looking forward to the performances where spontaneity can take over completely. Those are usually the evenings where the music surprises even the musicians.