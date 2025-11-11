“I’ve Never Liked Being Labeled As A ‘Female DJ’: Sinhwave On Finding Freedom In Frequencies | HYDERABAD ROCKS
In a music scene still learning to make space for women, Sinhwave walks the fine line between recognition and invisibility.
There’s a certain kind of person who hears a song not just as a sequence of beats and bars, but as something that mirrors the inner weather: the rise and fall of emotion, the tides of thought, the static between joy and melancholy. For Khushboo Sinha, better known by her stage name Sinhwave, that inner weather became her sound.
When she talks to us about music for the column HYDERABAD ROCKS, it doesn’t sound like an interview; it sounds like she’s describing a friendship. “Music has always been a part of me — I could never call it just a hobby or a career,” she says. “It’s more than that: it’s the soundtrack to my life, my companion when I’m alone, my reason to dance, my language.” It’s the kind of statement that makes perfect sense once you hear her play. Sinhwave’s sets don’t follow a formula. They ebb and flow, much like the sine wave her name references — moments of light, dips into darkness, basslines that feel like questions, and ambient textures that sound like the answers.
Disco Records To Digital Decks
Before she was known in Hyderabad’s electronic circuit, Khushboo was the kid who couldn’t sit still when her army officer dad played old-school disco at home. “I’ve always been connected to music in some way,” she recalls. “Dancing to my dad’s records, photographing concerts, designing album art, writing papers about sound installations... it has all been part of one long journey.”
That journey took an unexpected turn during the chaos of the COVID lockdown. While most of us were making banana bread, Khushboo picked up DJing and began experimenting with instruments. “What began as a plan to play on a Tuesday night at a local café unexpectedly grew into something much bigger — a whole new chapter of expression,” she says.
Sinhwave, as a persona, was born not out of ambition but evolution. “My surname is Sinha, so I took ‘Sinh’ from that, and combined it with ‘sinewave,’” she explains. “It represents the ups and downs, the rollercoaster of life. The sets I play move through light and dark, highs and lows — just like that curve.”
Hyderabad: The City That Taught Her Restraint
Sinhwave’s sound didn’t come from big-city chaos but from Hyderabad’s quiet intensity. “Hyderabad definitely exposed me to a lot, especially bass-heavy music,” she says. “But it also taught me restraint. There’s something about the constraints here (the restrictions, the limited venues, the small but loyal community) that keeps you grounded.”
She admits that early on, she dreamed of massive festival stages, the kind with pyrotechnics and a thousand heads bouncing in sync. But the city changed her compass. “Hyderabad’s restrictions reminded me why I got into DJing in the first place: for storytelling, for expression. Sometimes connecting with just a few people is enough.” And that’s what makes Sinhwave’s sets feel different. They’re not designed for virality or volume; they’re built for connection. “For me, it’s about the mood — the story I want to tell,” she says. “I’m perfectly happy if there’s only one person truly vibing. That connection is enough.”
Depth Over Decibels
Ask her about her signature sound (that unmistakable, bass-heavy undercurrent) and she grins. “I try not to stick to a genre; I’d get bored,” she says. “But I gravitate towards atmospheric sounds: forests, outer space, nature. My sets often carry meaning — they could be about a cause, a personal struggle, or something about the environment.” She hesitates to call what she plays techno, or dub, or drum and bass. “Somewhere in between bass and techno for easy understanding,” she concedes, laughing. “But really, it’s about feeling. The emotion underneath the beat.”
For Sinhwave, remixing isn’t about familiarity. “I don’t aim for the audience to recognize a track. I want them to open their minds, to experience something new,” she says. “If they walk away with a feeling they can’t name, I’ve done my job.”
On Being Seen, Heard, And Misunderstood
In a music scene still learning to make space for women, Sinhwave walks the fine line between recognition and invisibility. “I’ve never liked being labeled as a ‘female DJ’ — I’m just a DJ,” she says. “But yes, expectations are different. Sometimes I’ve held back from talking about my achievements for fear of being seen as loud or intimidating.” There’s a pause before she adds, “As a result, I sometimes feel misunderstood — unseen.”
It’s a sentiment that runs through her music too — that yearning for understanding without having to explain. The basslines become conversations, the drops become punctuation.
Sinhwave believes Hyderabad’s music scene deserves more credit than it gets. “The city’s sound comes from constraint — born out of years of limited outlets and suppressed expression,” she says. “That struggle has given the music here a raw emotional core.” The electronica scene is small, but sincere. Venues struggle, crowds waver, and yet, somehow, the music persists. “It’s honest, it’s expressive, it’s deeply felt,” she says. “And the fact that some of the country’s best DJs started here, even if they moved away, says something. Hyderabad is a quiet powerhouse.”
Her admiration for the city’s underground is clear when she gives a shoutout to local heroes: Yung Raj, Daktab Dub, Offline, and the Beats & Banter crew. “They’re revolutionary,” she says. “Community-focused, sincere, and doing it for the love of it.”
Dialogues With The Abyss
Her next chapter, aptly titled 'Dialogue with the Abyss,' is an expansion of an earlier project, 'Dialogue With A River'. “It started as an art blog, about emotions flowing like a river,” she explains. “Now it’s become a series of gigs. Think of it as an immersive experience with poetry, art, and sound.” Through the project, she wants to explore descent, connection, and transformation. “Poets, artists, and musicians will come together to bring their own interpretations of descent, connection, and transformation,” she says.
The first event scheduled for November 14th will be held at EXT by The Moonshine Project in Jubilee Hills. The lineup features Kaydi and Suckura joining Sinhwave, with visuals by SUPRVSN.
Outside music, Khushboo’s life reads like a travelogue stitched together with curiosity. She’s journeyed across Africa, traversed Ladakh as a National Geographic Explorer, and now mentors projects that merge AI and conservation through T-AIM. “Exploration has always defined me,” she says.
These days, her explorations are quieter — long walks with her pet dog, painting to music, listening to rivers and forests for inspiration. “My dog grounds me,” she says. “He reminds me to pause.” If you listen carefully, that pause is what defines Sinhwave’s sound. It’s the breath between the bass hits, the stillness before the drop. It’s what turns her music from performance into connection.
When asked about her dream gig, she doesn’t name Coachella or Ozora. “I love small spaces — forest gigs, intimate venues with great sound,” she says. “Underground music may not attract huge crowds, and that’s okay. I value depth over numbers.”
(This interview is part of the column HYDERABAD ROCKS that documents the movers and shakers in the city's music scene. Watch this space for more)
