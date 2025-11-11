ETV Bharat / lifestyle

“I’ve Never Liked Being Labeled As A ‘Female DJ’: Sinhwave On Finding Freedom In Frequencies | HYDERABAD ROCKS

There’s a certain kind of person who hears a song not just as a sequence of beats and bars, but as something that mirrors the inner weather: the rise and fall of emotion, the tides of thought, the static between joy and melancholy. For Khushboo Sinha, better known by her stage name Sinhwave, that inner weather became her sound.

When she talks to us about music for the column HYDERABAD ROCKS, it doesn’t sound like an interview; it sounds like she’s describing a friendship. “Music has always been a part of me — I could never call it just a hobby or a career,” she says. “It’s more than that: it’s the soundtrack to my life, my companion when I’m alone, my reason to dance, my language.” It’s the kind of statement that makes perfect sense once you hear her play. Sinhwave’s sets don’t follow a formula. They ebb and flow, much like the sine wave her name references — moments of light, dips into darkness, basslines that feel like questions, and ambient textures that sound like the answers.

Disco Records To Digital Decks

Before she was known in Hyderabad’s electronic circuit, Khushboo was the kid who couldn’t sit still when her army officer dad played old-school disco at home. “I’ve always been connected to music in some way,” she recalls. “Dancing to my dad’s records, photographing concerts, designing album art, writing papers about sound installations... it has all been part of one long journey.”

That journey took an unexpected turn during the chaos of the COVID lockdown. While most of us were making banana bread, Khushboo picked up DJing and began experimenting with instruments. “What began as a plan to play on a Tuesday night at a local café unexpectedly grew into something much bigger — a whole new chapter of expression,” she says.

Sinhwave, as a persona, was born not out of ambition but evolution. “My surname is Sinha, so I took ‘Sinh’ from that, and combined it with ‘sinewave,’” she explains. “It represents the ups and downs, the rollercoaster of life. The sets I play move through light and dark, highs and lows — just like that curve.”

Hyderabad: The City That Taught Her Restraint

Sinhwave’s sound didn’t come from big-city chaos but from Hyderabad’s quiet intensity. “Hyderabad definitely exposed me to a lot, especially bass-heavy music,” she says. “But it also taught me restraint. There’s something about the constraints here (the restrictions, the limited venues, the small but loyal community) that keeps you grounded.”