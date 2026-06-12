ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | With Abhangawari 2026, Rahul Deshpande Takes Maharashtra's Spiritual Soundtrack National

When ETV Bharat spoke to Deshpande over the phone, he sounded excited by the growing popularity of devotional music. “I have seen audiences across India,” he said. “I have been performing classical and devotional music in these cities for many years. What I've noticed is that when it comes to my live music, audiences connect to devotional songs the most.” Every week there is a new trend, a new viral song, a new distraction. Yet when it comes to devotional music, something different happens. People slow down to listen.

Abhangawari 2026 , led by celebrated classical and devotional vocalist Rahul Deshpande, will travel across 13 cities, carrying the music of Maharashtra's saints to audiences from Hyderabad and Delhi to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Tickets are on sale on Bookmyshow. Deshpande is a National Award winner, having won for Best Male Playback Singer at the 68th National Film Awards. He received the honour for his soulful rendition of Kaivalya Gaan in the critically acclaimed Marathi biopic Me Vasantrao (2022).

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, abhangas are devotional poems, primarily dedicated to Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur. They were written by saint-poets in simple language for ordinary people. Over the centuries, these poems evolved into a living musical tradition, sung in temples, homes, pilgrimages and concert halls. This year, that tradition is embarking on a new journey.

Imagine writing a song seven hundred years ago and having people sing it today. Not just sing it, but buy tickets to hear it, travel across cities for it, bring their children to it. Most modern musicians would be delighted if their songs survived even a month on social media! Yet the poetry of Sant Tukaram, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Namdev and Sant Eknath continues to travel across generations. Their words (known as abhangas ) remain among the most beloved forms of devotional music in western India.

Beginning on June 20 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the tour will travel through Indore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Amravati, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Ahmedabad and Vadodara, bringing centuries-old poetry to thousands of listeners. The concert itself runs for nearly three hours. The singer said the repertoire focuses on the great saints of Maharashtra. “We will perform abhangas by Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram and other saint-poets. There are also original compositions. One is based on Sant Dnyaneshwar's Vedasi Kanada. We will also perform Srirang Vithala, composed by Sarang Kulkarni.”

But if audiences are looking for a defining moment, Deshpande said the concert has clear emotional landmarks. “I always begin with the gajar,” he said, referring to the traditional invocation praising the divine. “We always conclude with Kanada Raja Pandharicha.” Anyone who has attended an abhanga concert knows the power of that closing piece. By the time it arrives, the audience is often singing along.

The singer always begins Abhangawari with a gajar praising Lord Vitthal (Image courtesy the artiste)

The remarkable thing about abhangas is not just that they have survived. It is that they continue to feel relevant. When we asked Deshpande why this is so, he responded, “They give a sense of purpose and belonging. The saints wrote with great simplicity. That simplicity is why people continue to connect with them.” He paused before sharing a story that perfectly illustrates the point. “A school student once brought his own parents to Abhangawari.” Think about that for a second. In most Indian households, parents drag children to cultural events. Here was a child introducing his parents to devotional music.

Deshpande's own relationship with these compositions has evolved dramatically over the years. “The first thing that attracted me was the music,” he said. “When I was a child, I didn't fully understand the meaning. As I grew older, I began to appreciate the depth of the poetry.” Like great literature, abhangas reveal different meanings at different stages of life. The same words that sound beautiful to a teenager can become profound to an adult. The same abhanga that once seemed devotional can later feel philosophical, emotional or even personal.

One composition in particular continues to affect him every time he performs it. “Sundar Te Dhyan by Sant Tukaram makes me emotional on stage,” he admitted. That is another reason these compositions endure. They aren't merely religious songs. They are reflections on life itself.

After singing abhangas for decades, what do they continue to teach him? Deshpande's answer arrived instantly. “Humility.” He elaborated: “The one thing I take away from Abhangawari is that you are no more than a speck of dust. It keeps you grounded. It teaches you to go within. Material success becomes irrelevant when compared to spiritual growth.” The saints remind us that success is temporary. Self-awareness lasts longer. “Abhangas help me look inward while still living in society,” he says.

Rahul Deshpande is a National Award-winning singer and actor (Image courtesy the artiste)

If someone had never heard an abhanga before, Deshpande already knows where he would start them. “Kanada Raja Pandharicha,” he said without hesitation. “People connect to it instantly.” Beyond the 13-city tour, Deshpande is also working on a new series of classical concerts across Maharashtra. But for now, his focus remains firmly on Abhangawari.

For over seven centuries, these compositions have survived kings, empires, political movements, technological revolutions and changing musical fashions. Now they are setting off once more, travelling across India in concert halls rather than pilgrim routes. The destinations may have changed but the message remains the same.