ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Kumar Sanu: 'I Love My Country But I Haven't Received Proper Recognition From The Government'

Known as the “Melody King” of the 1990s, Kumar Sanu won the hearts of millions with his magical voice. His artistic journey and love for music continue to remain topics of discussion even after three decades. Whether it was romantic songs or heartbreak ballads after betrayal, his voice cast a spell on audiences. Even today, that magic hasn’t faded.

However, the beginning of his career was far from easy. He performed stage shows across Kolkata and different parts of West Bengal, but his eyes were firmly set on Mumbai. Apart from being an accomplished singer, Kumar Sanu is also an excellent tabla player. Before gaining recognition as a vocalist, he was already known for his skills on the tabla. In this interview with ETV Bharat, the popular singer said, “I still feel deprived. I believe I should have received proper recognition from the government, but I haven’t. People who have sung 200 songs receive honours like the Padma Bhushan, but I have sung 26,000 songs and still haven’t received it... It is genuinely painful.” Excerpts from an exclusive interview.

Q 1. Was there ever a difficult phase in your career when you felt like giving up? How did you cope?

There were difficult times in the beginning. In fact, the struggle hasn’t ended—I am still struggling! Without seeing hard times, you cannot truly appreciate good times. It is important to experience challenges. Handling those times comes from values taught at home. You learn by watching your parents. My father was trained in classical music and always helped people. Those values stayed with me and helped during difficult phases. You must keep moving towards your goal without losing patience.

Q 2. In the music industry, with competition, favouritism, and politics, have you ever felt deprived of the recognition or opportunities you deserved?

I still feel deprived. I believe I should have received proper recognition from the government, but I haven’t. People who have sung 200 songs receive honours like the Padma Bhushan, but I have sung 26,000 songs and still haven’t received it. I hold many records as well. Despite all that, I haven’t received the recognition I deserve. It is genuinely painful. Sometimes I do feel hurt and disappointed, but there is nothing I can do. At the end of the day, I love my country. If the country has been unfair in this matter, I have accepted it.

Q 3. Earlier, there was the era of cassettes and radio. Now everything is digital and driven by social media.

It’s very good. We have progressed a lot technologically, and that advancement is necessary. But with technology, there are both good and bad sides. Unfortunately, the negative side has become more common nowadays. I feel we should move forward by balancing both the good and bad aspects.