ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Singer Jaspreet Jasz Says His Success In Telugu Films Comes Down To Two Things: Versatility And DSP

This may be his biggest professional trick. Jasz says South Indian composers know that he can change his voice depending on what the song requires. “If you hear Jala Jala Jalapaatham and if you hear Seeti Maar , you will never be able to make out these are the two same singers.”

“So I first ask them, what's the emotion behind it? And I graph it accordingly,” he says. It is almost like acting, except the actor has only a microphone and a melody. Maybe that's why his Telugu songs don't feel like a Hindi singer trying to get through a Telugu lyric sheet. He is trying to understand why the words are there.

Singing in a language and speaking a language are two different things. A playback singer doesn't merely have to pronounce a word correctly. They have to know where to stretch it, where to stop it, where to put the emotion and how the melody interacts with the syllables. Jasz asks composers whether extending a particular word will change its meaning. He checks whether a note can be held longer. He asks whether a particular pronunciation is correct. Then he builds the performance around the answer.

For Jasz, learning a new language for playback singing starts with something more important than pronunciation: Meaning. “When I approach a song, the first question that I ask the music director is, what's the song about? What's the situation? And what is the emotion in this particular line?” Only then does he start worrying about the actual words.

That childhood exercise eventually became a professional advantage. It allowed him to move between Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and other languages without treating each new language as a completely new career. He remembers Adhara Adhara by Thaman S. as one of his favourite songs even before his career began. So when Telugu cinema eventually became part of his professional life, it wasn't as if he had suddenly entered an alien musical culture. He had already been listening. Formally, he had never learnt Telugu. Professionally, however, he has learnt plenty of it.

“Mom used to listen to all different kinds of songs,” he says. “She trained me in such a way that I also started listening to everything.” If Jasz can sound different across different songs, he gives most of the credit to his mother. She had one important rule when he was growing up: Don't follow the same singer. If he spent two days practising one song, she would tell him to move on. Try another singer, another genre, another song. If he kept listening to one singer and copying him, he would eventually develop the habits of that singer. Instead, she wanted him to build his own voice. “I sing like the song,” he says. “I don't sing like, ‘I want to sing like this. This is how I can sing.’ Because then you limit yourself.”

Jasz came from Delhi into an industry where Mumbai is often considered the centre of the universe. But his musical universe had always been much bigger. His mother made sure of that.

“I was always into South Indian songs,” he tells ETV Bharat over the phone from Mumbai. For Jasz, languages were never walls. They were just different ways of getting to a song.

This ability has taken the Delhi-born, Mumbai-based singer through Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese and even Nepali music. His voice has also travelled much farther than the Hindi film industry. In 2012, he was part of the music associated with the London Olympics. But somewhere along the way, Telugu cinema became an important chapter. Songs such as Kanyakumari ( Damarukam ), Seeti Maar from ( DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham ), Jala Jala Jalapaatham ( Uppena ) and Sundari ( Khaidi No. 150 ) have made Jasz a familiar voice in Telugu film music. Interestingly, he never formally learnt Telugu.

Ask Jaspreet Jasz to sing a romantic song and he can sound like a completely different person from the guy who sings a high-energy Telugu dance number. Put him on a hip-hop track and the voice changes again. Give him an R&B song and there is another texture waiting to come out.

He wants the song to dictate the voice. “Every time I sing a song, it's going to sound different.” For a playback singer, this is a useful philosophy because the singer is not necessarily the protagonist, the character is. The singer is somewhere inside the song and the situation, trying not to get in the way.

One of the best examples of Jasz's Telugu journey is Jala Jala Jalapaatham from Uppena. The song became a particularly important moment because it proved that Jasz could sound completely different from the singer audiences had come to associate with energetic dance tracks. But the interesting part is what happened before he sang it. The film's composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP to fans) wanted Jasz. His team didn't. “They said no because they had only heard me sing dance numbers,” Jasz recalls. DSP disagreed. He remembered another side of Jasz's voice. DSP told his team that whenever he spoke to the singer on the phone, he heard a deeper texture in his voice. He had also heard Jasz sing an R&B track years earlier. That was enough for DSP to take a chance. He asked Jasz to record just two lines. So, he recorded the mukhda and sent it across. DSP apparently heard the first line and made his decision.

The song went on to become one of the hits that changed how people perceived Jasz's voice. Even people who knew his work didn't necessarily recognise him. Shreya Ghoshal, who features on the song, also called DSP to ask who the male singer was. For Jasz, this was proof that his whole philosophy about playback singing was working. If people can't immediately recognise the singer, perhaps the singer has done the job correctly.

DSP Gave Him Room

Jasz's relationship with DSP also tells us something about why he has managed to move across musical styles. The composer tells him how he wants him to sound. A dance number may need grunge. An R&B song may require a different texture. A Latin-influenced song may demand another approach. Jasz listens, records and then sometimes asks if he can try something of his own.

One late-night recording session illustrates their working relationship. The song had already been recorded. DSP had approved it. But Jasz wasn't happy with his treatment of the antaras. So he stayed back with sound engineer Suresh and recorded them again in his own style. DSP returned to the studio at around 5 am. He liked the new version. Then he suggested a few more changes. They made them. “DSP is open to all suggestions and new things,” Jasz says.

His approach is: First give the composer exactly what they asked for. Then, if you have an idea, ask if you can try it. If they like it, great. If they don't, throw it away. “At least listen to it,” he says.

The Five-Hour Song That Looked Easy

If there is one thing Jasz has learnt from Telugu cinema, it is that songs can be deceptive. Take Sundari from Chiranjeevi-starrer Khaidi No. 150. When he first heard it, he thought it would be easy. Five and a half hours later, he was still recording.

“The moment I went on the mic, I realised that this song is technically very difficult,” he says. The problem was not the notes alone but the rhythm. “You don't have to sing it on the beat. You have to glide on the beat.” And every word had to glide. That meant the song required a completely different kind of control. For Jasz, that experience is a good reminder that playback singing can be physically demanding even when the final song sounds effortless.

The listener hears three or four minutes. The singer may spend hours getting those three or four minutes right.

From Ehsaan to AR Rahman and the London Olympics

Jasz's multilingual identity should not obscure the fact that Bollywood was where his playback journey began. His debut song was Ehsaan from 2008 rom-com Dil Kabaddi. It was a significant start. The song was shortlisted for an IIFA award, and Jasz ended up singing five of the film's eight songs.

That is an unusually large presence for a debutant. His voice had made an impression quickly. He later found himself working with AR Rahman on 2009 film Blue, where he was initially called in for a Punjabi rap section on the title song. Then Rahman asked him if he sang. Jasz said yes. The rest was unexpected. He went to the microphone, sang a line and was asked to sing more. Eventually, he ended up singing the entire song. He then co-wrote and sang Rahman's track Nimma Nimma, which was featured in the official soundtrack and Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. His career isn't really Bollywood versus South Indian cinema. It is a career built by moving between musical worlds.

The Punjabi Singer Who Never Wanted To Be Only A Punjabi Singer

There is another important part of Jasz's identity that can sometimes get lost when discussing his multilingual success. He is a singer of Punjabi descent but he doesn't seem interested in being boxed into one linguistic or cultural category. These days, he is hard at work with his brother, composer GJ Singh on Punjabi music. Their track Paisa Paisa is like ear candy. Jasz has given playback in Hindi and Punjabi, but also Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese and Nepali. Some were for films. Others were for jingles and other projects. The list is absurdly long.

'Telugu Cinema Has Been Good to New Voices'

Jasz doesn't believe South Indian cinema is automatically more welcoming to outsiders. He puts the difference elsewhere: with music directors. He points to Rahman and DSP as composers who understand the value of changing voices and bringing new singers into their music. For him, freshness matters.

“A new singer will bring a new approach,” he says. And he doesn't mean “new” only in terms of age or career. “You have to give chance to a new voice. That new voice can be of an old man also.” The important thing is that the voice should bring something different. Jasz believes some Bollywood composers have increasingly depended on established singers because of the singers' existing popularity. He sees a problem with that. “A music director creates a super hit song. Only then a singer can make it a super hit song.”

After all these songs, languages, awards, films and collaborations, you might assume Jasz walks into a recording studio completely confident. However, he says he is nervous every time. “Whenever I'm going on a mic to record a song, I am the most nervous person on this earth.”

That nervousness is not necessarily fear of failure. It comes from wanting to get the job right. He wants the emotion, the pronunciation, the musical phrasing, the composer's vision right. Once the song is recorded and people start praising him, the nervous singer disappears. “I am the most confident and overconfident person on this earth,” he laughs. It is perhaps one of the healthiest contradictions in a creative career. Then the next song arrives and the whole cycle starts again.

There is no grand philosophical answer when he is asked what keeps him going. It is the music but more specifically, it is the challenge. Then he adds something that sounds dramatic but coming from him, feels completely believable: “The day I think that challenge dies, I think I'll also die.” For a singer who has spent his career making sure every song sounds different, that is the one thing that has remained constant. He still wants to find out what he can do next.