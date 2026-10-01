ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Singer Aastha Gill: 'I’ve Become More Intentional About The Kind Of Songs I Want To Make'

Aastha Gill belongs to the newer generation of I-pop singers who understood that music is not only about the voice but also about attitude, timing and knowing exactly what kind of song can make its way from a pair of headphones to a friend's Instagram story.

Her breakthrough came with DJ Waley Babu, the Badshah collaboration that became one of those songs you couldn't really escape. It played at parties, weddings, college festivals, cars and probably at least a few family functions where everybody knew the hook. Aastha's voice had the kind of bright, unmistakable quality that could cut through a crowded arrangement.

Over the years, Aastha has moved comfortably between Bollywood, independent music and the increasingly fluid world of Indian pop. Songs such as Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Buzz, Naagin and Paani Paani helped establish her as a singer who could handle the slightly chaotic, high-energy side of contemporary Indian music. But there is a curious thing about pop singers who become associated with party songs. People assume the singer must also be living at maximum volume all the time. There are days when that is true but there are also days when you want to let your hair down, which brings us to Aastha's latest track, Fursat.

It is another chapter in Aastha Gill's journey that asks what happens when the singer known for adding energy to the room decides to explore what it means to slow things down. “Fursat is about that feeling you get when you’re on a trip with your friends and you just switch off from everything. You’re not thinking about work, plans, what’s happening tomorrow or what anyone else is doing,” she tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Q 1. Was Fursat always meant to be a breezy, feel-good song, or did it evolve into that while you were making it?

I think Fursat just found its own vibe while we were making it! The emotion was always there: the whole love, longing, wanting to spend time with someone feeling but as the music came together, it naturally became breezier. Sometimes you don’t need to overthink a song; if it makes you feel good, you just go with it. That’s exactly what happened with Fursat!

Q 2. The music video has a carefree, holiday-romance feel. Did you have a particular holiday fantasy in mind?

It wasn’t really a holiday fantasy as much as that feeling you get when you’re on a trip with your friends and you just switch off from everything. You’re not thinking about work, plans, what’s happening tomorrow or what anyone else is doing. You’re just there, having fun, being a little fearless, a little crazy and completely unbothered! That’s the energy I wanted for the music video: very carefree, very in-the-moment, and just enjoying life without overthinking it.

Q 3. You’ve done a lot of high-energy dance tracks. Did you consciously want Fursat to show a softer or more relaxed side of your voice?

This is actually a very real side of me. When I’m with my friends, I’m quite carefree — I love just switching off, being silly, laughing, dancing, going with the flow and not worrying about what’s happening next.