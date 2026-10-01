Interview | Singer Aastha Gill: 'I’ve Become More Intentional About The Kind Of Songs I Want To Make'
Party songstress Aastha Gill talked to ETV Bharat about showing audiences her real side on her latest I-pop single, 'Fursat'
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Aastha Gill belongs to the newer generation of I-pop singers who understood that music is not only about the voice but also about attitude, timing and knowing exactly what kind of song can make its way from a pair of headphones to a friend's Instagram story.
Her breakthrough came with DJ Waley Babu, the Badshah collaboration that became one of those songs you couldn't really escape. It played at parties, weddings, college festivals, cars and probably at least a few family functions where everybody knew the hook. Aastha's voice had the kind of bright, unmistakable quality that could cut through a crowded arrangement.
Over the years, Aastha has moved comfortably between Bollywood, independent music and the increasingly fluid world of Indian pop. Songs such as Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Buzz, Naagin and Paani Paani helped establish her as a singer who could handle the slightly chaotic, high-energy side of contemporary Indian music. But there is a curious thing about pop singers who become associated with party songs. People assume the singer must also be living at maximum volume all the time. There are days when that is true but there are also days when you want to let your hair down, which brings us to Aastha's latest track, Fursat.
It is another chapter in Aastha Gill's journey that asks what happens when the singer known for adding energy to the room decides to explore what it means to slow things down. “Fursat is about that feeling you get when you’re on a trip with your friends and you just switch off from everything. You’re not thinking about work, plans, what’s happening tomorrow or what anyone else is doing,” she tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.
Q 1. Was Fursat always meant to be a breezy, feel-good song, or did it evolve into that while you were making it?
I think Fursat just found its own vibe while we were making it! The emotion was always there: the whole love, longing, wanting to spend time with someone feeling but as the music came together, it naturally became breezier. Sometimes you don’t need to overthink a song; if it makes you feel good, you just go with it. That’s exactly what happened with Fursat!
Q 2. The music video has a carefree, holiday-romance feel. Did you have a particular holiday fantasy in mind?
It wasn’t really a holiday fantasy as much as that feeling you get when you’re on a trip with your friends and you just switch off from everything. You’re not thinking about work, plans, what’s happening tomorrow or what anyone else is doing. You’re just there, having fun, being a little fearless, a little crazy and completely unbothered! That’s the energy I wanted for the music video: very carefree, very in-the-moment, and just enjoying life without overthinking it.
Q 3. You’ve done a lot of high-energy dance tracks. Did you consciously want Fursat to show a softer or more relaxed side of your voice?
This is actually a very real side of me. When I’m with my friends, I’m quite carefree — I love just switching off, being silly, laughing, dancing, going with the flow and not worrying about what’s happening next.
Most of my music naturally brings out that high-energy side of me, which I love, but Fursat gave me the space to just breathe a little. It feels like me on a holiday with my friends. We all need a little bit of that sometimes.
Q 4. You came into the mainstream with songs like DJ Waley Babu and Buzz. Do you ever listen to those songs now and think, “I was a completely different artist then”?
I was an artist who was at a very different stage of her journey then. Those songs were such an important part of my growth, and I’m genuinely proud of that phase because it taught me so much about the industry, about performing and, most importantly, about myself as an artist.
Over the years, my experiences have naturally shaped the way I approach music. I’ve become more intentional about the kind of songs I want to make, the stories I want to tell and the space I want to create for myself creatively. So when I hear DJ Waley Babu or Buzz today, there’s definitely nostalgia, but also a lot of gratitude.
Q 5. You’ve worked with some of the biggest names in Indian pop and hip-hop. Which collaboration changed the way you approached music?
Working with different artists has taught me something different every time, but DJ Waley Babu was a turning point for me. It came at a time when I was still discovering myself as an artist, and suddenly I was part of a song that had such a strong identity and such a huge response. What stayed with me was how important it is to trust your own personality.
Over the years, I’ve become much more confident about bringing my own flavour into a collaboration and understanding what I want to contribute. That’s probably the biggest change in how I approach music today. I’m not just looking at who I’m collaborating with anymore but also thinking about what the two of us can create that neither of us would have made on our own. That is where the real fun is.
Q 6. Is there an older song of yours that you think deserves to be rediscovered by today’s listeners?
I’d say Hosh from my album Retropanda. It’s one of those songs that I feel deserves rediscovery. I’d love for listeners who may have missed it back then to find it now. Sometimes an old song finds a whole new life with a new audience, and I’d love for Hosh to have that moment.
Q 7. Which of your songs feels most like the real Aastha Gill when nobody else is involved in the decision-making?
Definitely Fursat. It’s basically me with the volume up! It has my emotional side, my fun side, my little bit of madness and most importantly, it feels like I’m not trying to be anything other than myself. If you want the unfiltered Aastha starter pack, press play on Fursat.
Q 8. What is the most ridiculous thing a fan has ever done or said to you?
Why would my fans do anything ridiculous? Hahaha! They’re actually the sweetest. I’m lucky that the love I get from them is always so genuine.
Q 9. If you could take three songs from your own catalogue on a road trip, which three would you choose?
Buzz, Fursat, Kyun.
Q 10. What has changed more since you started: the music industry or you? In what ways?
I think both have changed, but I’ve changed a lot too. The music world is much faster now, and there are so many more ways for artists to reach people. When I started, I was just going with the flow and doing whatever felt exciting. Today, I know myself and my music much better. I’m more sure of what I want, I trust myself more and I’m happier doing things my own way.
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