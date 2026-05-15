ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Shibani Kashyap: Artists Have To Be A Little 'Sarfira' To Survive In The Music Industry

For over two decades, she has occupied her own space in Indian music, moving between playback singing, independent music, live performances and songwriting. She has watched music move from cassettes to CDs to downloads, from radio requests to streaming playlists, from waiting patiently for songs to become hits to the current culture of instant virality. Through all the noise, she has remained unmistakably herself.

That is perhaps what makes conversations with musicians like her interesting. They have seen enough success to avoid insecurity, enough struggle to avoid arrogance and enough change to speak honestly about the business. In this candid conversation with Kasmin Fernandes from ETV Bharat, Shibani opens up about the making of her latest single Sarfira released under Sunshine Music, why she believes every artist needs a streak of madness to survive, and why staying authentic matters more than chasing trends. Sarfira can mean eccentric, mad, wildly passionate, irrationally devoted, or gloriously stubborn. A person who refuses to stop believing even when the world sends repeated notifications suggesting otherwise. There is arguably no better word to describe an artist in 2026.

Q 1. Your latest track Sarfira has an intriguing title. What drew you to this song, and what does “sarfira” mean to you personally?

Sarfira instantly connected with me because it carries a fearless spirit. The word itself represents someone who dares to dream differently, someone passionate enough to go against the flow. I think every artist has a little madness inside them, and for me “sarfira” is courage, passion and emotional honesty.

Q 2. Musically and emotionally, how does Sarfira differ from your previous work? Does it represent a new phase in your sound?

Musically, Sarfira is definitely more raw, edgy and uninhibited compared to some of my earlier work. Emotionally too, it comes from a very liberated space. I enjoyed exploring a stronger attitude-driven sound and performance style.

Q 3. The independent music space has become more crowded and exciting in recent years. What made Sarfira the right song for this moment in your artistic journey?

I feel this is the perfect time for a song like Sarfira because audiences today are connecting with authenticity. Independent music has opened doors for artists to express themselves without limitations. At this phase of my journey, I wanted to put out something fearless and contemporary while still keeping my emotional signature intact.