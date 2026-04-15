ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Exclusive Interview | DJ-Producer Sartek On Opening For Scottish DJ Calvin Harris In Delhi NCR For His First India Tour

“I thought about all the years of playing small rooms, long nights, flights and the grind that nobody really sees,” explains the DJ-producer. “And then suddenly you’re told you’re opening for someone like Calvin Harris. It feels surreal, but also very real at the same time. Like okay, this is what all of that was building towards.”

When Sartek found out he’d landed the slot, the reaction wasn’t what you might expect. “Honestly, for a few seconds I just went quiet,” he says. “It didn’t hit immediately.” You might imagine fist pumps, frantic phone calls, perhaps a victory dance around the studio. But apparently the reality was closer to a moment of stunned silence.

It could be something about rhythm and energy. Or it could simply be: Please let this next track work! For Sartek, that moment is about to become a little bigger than usual. On Sunday, April 19, 2026, he will open for global EDM heavyweight Calvin Harris in Delhi NCR (part of his India debut) at Leisure Valley Ground, Gurgaon, Delhi NCR. It is one of those gigs that DJs dream about during the long years of playing smaller venues and after-parties.

If you’ve ever watched a DJ set from the crowd, there’s a moment just before the music drops when the DJ looks out at the sea of people and appears to be thinking something rather serious.

It’s the sort of sentence that contains the hidden biography of every working musician: the gigs no one attends, the airport waits at strange hours, and the persistent hope that one day the stage might be slightly bigger. Sartek is no stranger to big names, though. His career has placed him in major global festivals and on lineups with the likes of A.R. Rahman, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and even pop megastar Justin Bieber. He also once shared a stage moment with Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai during the launch of the actor’s luxury brand Dyavol. But Sartek insists the names themselves aren’t the point.

“More than the names, it’s the experience that matters,” he says. “Playing in those environments teaches you how to connect with different kinds of crowds and still stay true to your sound.” It’s a thoughtful answer, and also a revealing one. DJs, after all, are part psychologist. They read crowds the way a stand-up comedian reads a room.

About world-famous star, DJ, producer, and Grammy Award winner Calvin Harris, he says, “I’ve always respected his sound,” he says. “He’s one of those artists who can make records that work both on the radio and in a club, which is not easy.” This is the DJ equivalent of describing a footballer who can score from anywhere on the pitch.

Harris, of course, has spent the better part of two decades doing exactly that: creating hits that manage to live simultaneously on festival stages and in car stereos. For DJs trying to build their own identity, that sort of versatility becomes a kind of north star. Harris is playing on April 17 in Bengaluru and on April 18 in Mumbai. As for Sunday’s performance, Sartek seems less interested in impressing people and more interested in making them feel something. “I want people to feel something from the first few tracks itself,” he says. “Not just hear music.”

His set will feature a blend of house music with Indian folk elements, an approach that reflects a broader trend in electronic music. But the real magic, Sartek believes, happens in the moment. “I read the crowd a lot,” he says. “So I’ll shape the set based on how people are reacting in that moment.”