INTERVIEW | 2026 Grammy Winners Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash On Making Music For Sleep, Memory and Everything In Between
The brothers are turning towards Indian lullabies and asking what happens when these melodies are allowed to speak through the sarod.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Sleep is one of those things everyone claims to value until it gets in the way of replying to a message, finishing an email, or scrolling through a phone at 1.17 am. But sarod maestros and brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have spent decades doing the opposite of making people sleepy. They have played Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. They have collaborated with Gorillaz, performed with Yungblud at Lollapalooza, worked with Joe Walsh and contributed to a Grammy-winning project with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. And now they have made 'Sarod Serenades: Indian Instrumental Lullabies, Vol. 1'.
The title is unusually straightforward. There are seven tracks. They are based on traditional Indian lullabies. The sarod does the singing. There is no singer telling a child to close their eyes. No synthetic rain falling in the background. No algorithmically generated sound. Instead, there is the sarod, an instrument with enough emotional history to make a grown adult stare thoughtfully out of a window. For the brothers, however, the idea makes perfect sense.
“India has a powerful history of folk music, which is perhaps the most natural form of music anywhere in the world,” Ayaan tells ETV Bharat over the phone. “Every region is identified by its combination of notes that you listen to.”
And then there are lullabies. Unlike classical music, they don't require a certificate, a guru, a stage or even particularly good pitch. A mother can sing one without ever having had a music lesson. A grandmother can remember one without remembering where she first heard it. A melody can travel through generations without anyone ever deciding to formally preserve it. “That’s why I think it’s one of the most powerful kinds of tunes that have been circulating,” Ayaan says.
Playing Outside The Box
There is an appealing contradiction at the heart of 'Sarod Serenades'. The brothers are musicians who have spent years taking Indian classical music into places where it isn't necessarily expected to go. Their recent collaborations include Gorillaz's The Mountain album, where they contributed to The Mountain and Shadowy Light, and their performance with British artist Yungblud at Lollapalooza India.
Yet their latest project began by looking backwards. Ayaan remembers a live 'Lullaby Project' in which musicians were invited to record lullabies from different parts of the world. Their father, legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, played one of the melodies that would eventually become the opening track of the new album. “That tune was somewhere in the mind,” Ayaan says. “I said, oh my God, we come from a country which has so much music. And this is something you don't need training for.”
The brothers began thinking about how they could turn that idea into an instrumental record. There was one obvious problem. A lullaby normally comes with a voice: A mother sings. The child hears the voice, the words, the breath, the familiarity of the person holding them. Remove the voice and suddenly you have to make the instrument do some of the emotional work. “It was more challenging,” Ayaan admits.
So the sarod had to become less interested in showing off. This is not necessarily an easy thing for musicians to do. Classical music gives performers enormous possibilities for improvisation, interpretation and technical display. But Sarod Serenades isn't interested in proving how much the Bangash brothers can do. The music has to remain simple. “The subject takes over everything else,” Ayaan says. “You couldn't do a lot of musical fireworks here and show your versatility as an instrumentalist.” This is perhaps one of the most interesting things about the album. The restraint isn't a limitation. It is the point.
Childhood Memories Of Lullabies
Amaan and Ayaan grew up in a musical household where the sarod was not merely an instrument but practically another family member. Their father was one of its great modern ambassadors. Their grandfather, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, belonged to an older musical tradition. But the lullabies came from an even more intimate place.
Amaan recalls their father, the legendary sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan singing to the children before bedtime and their mother, Bharatanatyam danseuse Subhalakshmi Barooah Khan introducing them to regional Assamese lullabies. These weren't compositions that arrived with liner notes explaining their historical significance. They were simply part of childhood. That may explain why 'Sarod Serenades' doesn't sound like an attempt to academically catalogue Indian lullabies. The brothers are less interested in documenting a tradition than remembering one.
A lullaby is usually not performed for an audience. It isn't created to receive applause. Nobody sings one and then waits to see whether the audience thought the phrasing was particularly sophisticated.
Its job is much simpler: I am here. You are safe. You can sleep now. That may be one reason the album feels relevant beyond children.
Something For Grown-Ups Too
Ayaan hopes it will help parents too. Because parents, after all, are the people who are supposed to be putting the children to sleep while wondering when they themselves will get to sleep. The album is therefore aimed at a surprisingly large demographic: babies, parents, exhausted adults and anyone who has reached the point where another “sleep sounds” playlist feels like punishment!
There is also a family history behind the project that stretches back to the 1980s. Ayaan remembers an album his father recorded decades ago: 'Amjad Ali Khan's Sarod Sings With Children'. Released by HMV, the double-vinyl album featured instrumental versions of children's songs such as Old MacDonald and Do Re Mi, among others.
There is an amusing personal detail; Ayaan himself sang on it as a four-year-old. “So that project was done because, you know, it was a time when my brother and I were growing up,” he says. The new album is therefore not entirely a new direction. It is almost a continuation of a family conversation that began decades ago. Only this time, instead of children's songs from around the world, the brothers are turning towards Indian lullabies and asking what happens when these melodies are allowed to speak through the sarod.
Their father approved. “When we proposed the idea to my father, he was very happy,” Amaan says. “He said it's a very good thing. No one's done it before, so I think you guys should do it.” The Bangash brothers have spent much of their careers doing something similar with tradition itself: respecting where it comes from without assuming that respect means leaving it untouched.
From Gorillaz To Bedtime
It is hard to discuss Amaan and Ayaan in 2026 without mentioning the slightly surreal range of their recent collaborations. Their work with Gorillaz is perhaps the most obvious example. Ayaan describes the project as particularly meaningful because Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's work was connected to personal experiences of losing their fathers and their own interest in India as a spiritual and inward journey. The collaboration with the Gorillaz also featured the late playback legend Asha Bhosle in what turned out to be her last song release.
Then came Yungblud. Their appearance at Lollapalooza India was not even announced in advance. They were in Port Blair performing shortly before the festival, had little time to rehearse and essentially had to make the collaboration happen organically.
The response was exactly the sort of thing Ayaan says he wants for the sarod. “To take Sarod to avenues and locations that it hasn't been to,” he says. After all of that: the festivals, the collaborations, the Grammy, the brothers have now chosen to make an album whose central artistic instruction is essentially: please don't make too much noise.
Music That Existed Before Bollywood
There is another reason 'Sarod Serenades' matters to the brothers. Indian lullabies have never been one uniform national repertoire. They changed with geography. A melody could shift as you travelled a few hundred kilometres. Different regions developed their own musical identities, often long before recorded music, radio or cinema had a chance to flatten those differences.
“India still doesn't have uniform lullabies,” Ayaan says. Today, if someone asks for a lullaby, there is a reasonable chance that the first answer will be a Bollywood song. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Bollywood has produced beautiful lullabies. But the Bangash brothers wanted to look beyond that familiar catalogue. They wanted melodies that existed before playlists, before streaming and before music supervisors could decide that something was “universally relatable”. These were songs that belonged to households.
The Difficult Art Of Keeping Things Simple
Indian classical music isn't exactly famous for brevity. A musician can begin with one idea and, quite reasonably, spend a considerable amount of time exploring it. There are ragas, improvisations, rhythmic cycles, elaborations and conversations between musicians. A lullaby asks for almost the opposite: Repeat the melody. Don't complicate it. Let the listener know where they are. For Amaan and Ayaan, that meant deliberately resisting the temptation to turn every melody into a showcase.
The seven tracks each have their own notes and raga influences, but the arrangements remain gentle. Soumen Kutty Sarkar contributes keyboard programming, Deb Sankar Roy plays violin, Uday Mukherjee handles tabla and percussion, while Saawan Dutta, a longtime collaborator, mixed and mastered the album. The result is less “classical concert at midnight” and more “someone has finally turned down the lights”. Essentially, a record for the people who can't switch off.
The brothers are careful not to present 'Sarod Serenades' as some miraculous cure for insomnia. The album is about atmosphere, memory and emotional calm. But there is a larger idea behind it. Indian musical thought has long associated sound with states of mind and body. Ayaan points to the Samaveda and its understanding of the relationship between musical notes and the mind. “We didn't realize the magnitude of that effect,” he says.
That is what makes the album more interesting than a collection of instrumental nursery songs. It is an experiment in whether something ancient can still perform its original function in a world that has become spectacularly bad at being quiet. We live surrounded by notifications, traffic, advertising, podcasts, reels, television, podcasts about podcasts and people explaining why we should wake up at 5 am. Then, at the end of the day, we search for “sleep music”. The Bangash brothers have gone looking for something older. A melody that does not demand attention. A sound that does not need to become louder to become more powerful.
The “Vol. 1” in the title isn't decorative. A second volume is already being worked on, with the brothers hoping to make it even more universal, including melodies that children outside India might recognise. The idea is to take the same approach and keep expanding the repertoire. It also fits neatly into the larger Bangash philosophy. They have taken the sarod into classical concert halls, rock festivals, global pop collaborations and international recording projects. They have used it alongside musicians who speak entirely different musical languages. Now they have brought it home.
That's the funny thing about musical journeys. You can spend decades travelling around the world looking for new ways to make an ancient instrument speak, only to discover that one of its most powerful voices was waiting in the bedroom all along. If the album works as intended, you probably won't make it to the final track!
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