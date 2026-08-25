ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | 2026 Grammy Winners Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash On Making Music For Sleep, Memory and Everything In Between

Sleep is one of those things everyone claims to value until it gets in the way of replying to a message, finishing an email, or scrolling through a phone at 1.17 am. But sarod maestros and brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have spent decades doing the opposite of making people sleepy. They have played Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. They have collaborated with Gorillaz, performed with Yungblud at Lollapalooza, worked with Joe Walsh and contributed to a Grammy-winning project with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. And now they have made 'Sarod Serenades: Indian Instrumental Lullabies, Vol. 1'.

The title is unusually straightforward. There are seven tracks. They are based on traditional Indian lullabies. The sarod does the singing. There is no singer telling a child to close their eyes. No synthetic rain falling in the background. No algorithmically generated sound. Instead, there is the sarod, an instrument with enough emotional history to make a grown adult stare thoughtfully out of a window. For the brothers, however, the idea makes perfect sense.

“India has a powerful history of folk music, which is perhaps the most natural form of music anywhere in the world,” Ayaan tells ETV Bharat over the phone. “Every region is identified by its combination of notes that you listen to.”

And then there are lullabies. Unlike classical music, they don't require a certificate, a guru, a stage or even particularly good pitch. A mother can sing one without ever having had a music lesson. A grandmother can remember one without remembering where she first heard it. A melody can travel through generations without anyone ever deciding to formally preserve it. “That’s why I think it’s one of the most powerful kinds of tunes that have been circulating,” Ayaan says.

Playing Outside The Box

There is an appealing contradiction at the heart of 'Sarod Serenades'. The brothers are musicians who have spent years taking Indian classical music into places where it isn't necessarily expected to go. Their recent collaborations include Gorillaz's The Mountain album, where they contributed to The Mountain and Shadowy Light, and their performance with British artist Yungblud at Lollapalooza India.

Yet their latest project began by looking backwards. Ayaan remembers a live 'Lullaby Project' in which musicians were invited to record lullabies from different parts of the world. Their father, legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, played one of the melodies that would eventually become the opening track of the new album. “That tune was somewhere in the mind,” Ayaan says. “I said, oh my God, we come from a country which has so much music. And this is something you don't need training for.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash (By special arrangement)

The brothers began thinking about how they could turn that idea into an instrumental record. There was one obvious problem. A lullaby normally comes with a voice: A mother sings. The child hears the voice, the words, the breath, the familiarity of the person holding them. Remove the voice and suddenly you have to make the instrument do some of the emotional work. “It was more challenging,” Ayaan admits.

So the sarod had to become less interested in showing off. This is not necessarily an easy thing for musicians to do. Classical music gives performers enormous possibilities for improvisation, interpretation and technical display. But Sarod Serenades isn't interested in proving how much the Bangash brothers can do. The music has to remain simple. “The subject takes over everything else,” Ayaan says. “You couldn't do a lot of musical fireworks here and show your versatility as an instrumentalist.” This is perhaps one of the most interesting things about the album. The restraint isn't a limitation. It is the point.

Childhood Memories Of Lullabies

Amaan and Ayaan grew up in a musical household where the sarod was not merely an instrument but practically another family member. Their father was one of its great modern ambassadors. Their grandfather, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, belonged to an older musical tradition. But the lullabies came from an even more intimate place.

Amaan recalls their father, the legendary sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan singing to the children before bedtime and their mother, Bharatanatyam danseuse Subhalakshmi Barooah Khan introducing them to regional Assamese lullabies. These weren't compositions that arrived with liner notes explaining their historical significance. They were simply part of childhood. That may explain why 'Sarod Serenades' doesn't sound like an attempt to academically catalogue Indian lullabies. The brothers are less interested in documenting a tradition than remembering one.

A lullaby is usually not performed for an audience. It isn't created to receive applause. Nobody sings one and then waits to see whether the audience thought the phrasing was particularly sophisticated.

Its job is much simpler: I am here. You are safe. You can sleep now. That may be one reason the album feels relevant beyond children.