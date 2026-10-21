ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet The Running Monk, 54-Year-Old Marathoner Sanjay Panghal Has Built A 3,200-Day Running Streak

There are two kinds of people who wake up early in the morning. The first kind looks at the clock, decides that 10 more minutes of sleep are absolutely necessary for survival, and pulls the blanket over their head. The second kind gets out of bed, puts on their running shoes and heads out into the cold, dark morning. Sanjay Panghal belongs to the second set.

At 54, the Delhi-based marathon runner has run for more than 3,200 consecutive days. He averages around 14 kilometres a day. His current routine averages around 14 kilometres a day. Over the years, he says, he has accumulated more than 50,000 kilometres of running. His achievements include three Boston Marathon qualifications and finishes, a full marathon personal best of 3:13:36, a half marathon personal best of 1:30:50 and four Police Cup wins. He also finished third in the veteran category at the Ladakh Run in 2022 and has completed a 54-kilometre birthday run. He has personal records that many runners would love to achieve.

However, Panghal did not grow up dreaming of running marathons. In fact, he hated running. A former Indian Air Force serviceman who spent 20 years in uniform and now works with the Delhi Police, Panghal was an active sportsman long before he became a runner. He played kabaddi during his village and Air Force years, competed at command level, and played volleyball in school. Running, however, was something he would rather avoid. Today, he is known in running circles as the “Running Monk” and Bullet Runner on social media.

His philosophy is: you do not need to run a marathon every day to become fit. You need to show up, move your body and repeat the process until it becomes a part of your life. It sounds easy. Anyone who has tried to maintain an exercise routine for more than a week knows that it isn't.

Panghal is known as the Running Monk for his philosophical stance on the endurance sport (Special arrangement)

Indian Air Force To The Delhi Police Running Club

Panghal's life in uniform helped shape his attitude towards discipline, but he has taken that discipline beyond his own running routine. He founded the Delhi Police Running Club and has introduced more than 300 police personnel and their family members to fitness through running. Police work can involve long hours, irregular schedules and demanding duties. A running community can make the first step less intimidating and give participants a shared reason to keep going.

Panghal has also helped build Dwarka Express Runners (DXR), a group that began with around 10 to 15 people. The initial members wanted to take part in races together and wear their own group T-shirts, much like the running clubs they saw at events. What started as a small gathering grew into a larger running community spanning different age groups.

Panghal has founded the Dwarka Express Runners (DXR) and the Delhi Police Running Club to encourage others to take up the sport (Special arrangement)

The Man Who Initially Hated Running

Panghal's transformation began in 2017, when he was around 46. At the time, he was posted in the Delhi Police traffic unit, spending long hours outdoors amid dust, pollution and the everyday challenges of working on the roads. Eating and drinking safely while on duty could also be difficult.

He developed health problems, including jaundice and typhoid, and was overweight. For someone who had participated in sports since childhood, the situation was frustrating.

“It was very bad,” he tells ETV Bharat over Zoom. “I thought of doing something to get over these things and to be fit.” The first spark came from an unexpected source: a friend's Facebook post. The friend had completed a 21K run and proudly displayed his half-marathon finisher's medal. Panghal was intrigued. He had assumed that a medal meant the person had won the race. When he discovered that ordinary participants received them for completing the distance, he was curious enough to ask questions.

First Viral Moment

His friend encouraged him to register for a local 5K run in Dwarka, Delhi. Panghal agreed, although he had not trained for the event. On April 30, 2017, he turned up for the run. It was hot and humid, and he completed the five kilometres in approximately 26-27 minutes. The problem was what happened next.

“I was completely exhausted and lay down on the road after finishing,” he says. A Red Bull promotional team was present at the event. One of its representatives poured the drink into Panghal's mouth while he lay exhausted at the finish line and recorded a video. The clip went viral on the brand's Facebook page. For most people, collapsing after a 5K would be enough to reconsider the entire running idea. For Panghal, it became an introduction to a new world.

He began running shorter distances, gradually moving from two kilometres to three and then five. There was no sophisticated training plan, no personal coach and no curated fitness app telling him what to do next. He ran laps in a park and did some basic strength and core exercises.

Within his first year of running, he had completed a half marathon and then a full marathon. His first full marathon was in Mumbai, where he clocked three hours and 53 minutes. He was still learning about the sport, including something that experienced runners might consider obvious: the importance of appropriate footwear.