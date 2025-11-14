ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Meghalaya Rapper Reble's Dystopian Dreams, Punk Fury And The Making Of A South Asian Classic-In-Progress

Her collaborator on this track, Parimal Shais, is the kind of producer who seems to summon chaos with the same ease most people order coffee. Their partnership was immediate. Disarmingly so. “The moment we met, we just clicked,” she says. “When we sat in the studio, we were on the same wavelength instantly. Our chemistry was definitely chaotic energy.” Spoken like someone who doesn’t fear disorder, but treats it as an ingredient. “Even in video games like Detroit: Become Human , I connect with that energy of resistance and individuality,” she says.

Her latest video New Riot , she says, is not just a one-off experiment. It’s the beginning of the Reble she always knew she wanted to unleash. “I really love synths in a song,” she tells ETV Bharat. “And the aggressive guitar gives it that heavy edge I’ve been going for. My sound is meant to feel intense — and New Riot captures exactly that.”

Born in Nongbah, West Jaintia Hills, a place most people outside Meghalaya can’t place on a map, Reble grew up in a world where dreaming big wasn’t so much encouraged as negotiated with. “There’s a lot of struggle — not many job opportunities,” she tells us. “It's simple, I come from a small place so I want big things.” There’s no pretence in the delivery. Just a matter-of-fact acceptance that when the runway you’re given is too short, you learn to lift off faster.

Her approach to chaos is much more deliberate, almost athletic. Daiaphi Lamare (the name she grew up with) treats emotion the way a boxer treats a punching bag: hit it clean, hit it hard, and then walk away without sentimental attachment. At 24, she has already played the country’s biggest festivals, shown up in Boiler Rooms with the swagger of someone who didn’t so much get invited as demand entry by sheer force of aura, and now sits on the cusp of performing at the first-ever Rolling Loud in India. It’s a career trajectory that would be improbable if she didn’t make it look weirdly inevitable.

If you’ve watched even 10 seconds of New Riot , you’ll understand instantly that Reble is not here to be polite. Her track doesn’t so much begin as detonate: synths that sound like they’ve escaped from a malfunctioning factory floor, and a flow that comes on like someone kicking down the door you didn’t realize separated you from your own adrenaline. It is, in short, one of those songs you hear and think: Someone is clearly working some things out. Reble sure is! But not in the tortured-artist, late-night-candle-burning way.

The Art Of Switching Selves

For all the sonic riot she unleashes, Reble is capable of tenderness. Lokah (performed with singer Jyoti Nooran for the eponymous Malayalam film), her meditative, floating, almost spiritual earlier work, seems like it belongs to a different lifetime. Or at least a different version of her. “Every artist needs to be versatile,” she says. “We all have different versions of ourselves, and music is how I project those versions.”

She makes the switch sound casual, like changing outfits. But what she’s actually describing is emotional range — a trait more artists could use and fewer actually admit to. One moment she’s channeling inner stillness; the next she’s screaming into a void on a distorted synth. And yet, both are equally her.

Ask any rising woman in hip-hop whether she feels pressure to “represent,” and you’ll usually get a well-meaning diplomatic answer. Reble doesn’t do diplomatic, however. “I honestly don’t feel pressured to represent anything,” she says. “There’s a lot of unnecessary comparison. I just want to focus on being authentic. Individuality is more powerful than imitation.” She rolls her eyes, metaphorically, at the way Indian talent is often described as the “something of India.” “Like if someone from India plays football, he doesn’t have to be called the ‘Ronaldo of India,’” she says. “Maybe he’s just himself. I want to be recognized as Reble, not a version of someone else.”

The Truth In The Mic

When we ask her about the core truth she wants to scream on stage, she pauses. “Earlier, I used to write about social issues a lot,” she says. “But right now I’m more focused on Sonics: exploring how music feels to the ears. Storytelling is still part of hip-hop and something I’ll come back to, but at the moment, I’m enjoying the freedom of sound exploration.”

Many artists talk about alter egos. Few describe the relationship as cleanly as she does. “I protect my mental health by not getting too attached to my artist persona,” she says. “Reble is my alter ego. She expresses emotions society doesn’t always accept: pride, anger, frustration. But outside of that, I don’t dwell on those emotions.” In her world, the rage in the music is a tool... not a roommate.

Dream Collabs And the Fred Again Curveball

When we bring up collaborations (the global, the Asian, the usual festival bingo) she shrugs amiably. “G-Eazy, maybe,” she says. “But I’m more open to organic collaborations. I actually wanna make a song with Fred Again that has nothing to do with hip-hop lol.” That “lol” is important. It’s the laugh of someone who knows exactly how confusing she intends to be, sonically and strategically.

Rolling Loud (she's playing the first India edition slated for Mumbai) is one of those career milestones artists globally talk about in reverent tones. Reble does, too but she also sees the larger geography of the moment. “Every rapper dreams of being on that stage,” she says. “I hope to make it a proud moment... not just for myself, but for the people of the Northeast. It’s a chance to show the world what we’re capable of.”

There is something full-circle about her playing a global stage while still mentally anchored to a tiny village most of the audience will never visit. She isn’t performing for them. She’s performing with them.

At 24, the rapper has already accumulated a clear following (ETV Bharat)

“In five years, I want to release one of the best albums to ever come out of South Asia,” she says. “It doesn’t matter if it gets millions of streams or goes unnoticed; my goal is to drop a timeless classic.” What she does not want, she adds, is simple: “Numbers and fame come and go. What I don’t want to lose along the way is myself.” It’s the kind of closing statement that would make most publicists fist-pump — honest, self-aware, and perfectly aligned with her artistic chaos-but-controlled aura. But for Reble, it doesn’t sound like branding. It sounds like a reminder she gives herself every morning.

Reble is, in many ways, the ideal protagonist of a modern music story: someone who grew up surrounded by limitations, built a persona made of defiance, and now stands on a stage big enough to echo back the sound she’s always imagined. But what makes her compelling isn’t the rage or the riot or even the ascent. It’s the self-possession. The clarity. The casual certainty that she doesn’t need a movement behind her to say something meaningful... she is the movement.