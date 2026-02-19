ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das Is Carrying The Mantra ‘Sita Rama’ From Ancient Temples To Modern Headphones

If you ask Radhika Das where his music begins, he will not say London, though that is where he lives. He will not say the studio, though that is where the microphones wait patiently. He will not even say Spotify, though that is where his new single Sita Rama Jaya now floats into the ears of commuters and insomniacs. He will say: intention.

Radhika Das — the London-based global kirtan artist building a worldwide community of listeners — has just released Sita Rama Jaya under Mantra Roots, a fresh single from his upcoming EP. The track is a luminous blend of traditional mantra and contemporary production, anchored by an addictive guitar riff and an infectious groove. It is devotional music, but it sways and breathes. Produced by Seattle-based, Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock, the song feels warm and expansive.

Ask him what changes when you bring mantras into a studio, and he replies, “What never changes is the intention,” adding, “A mantra is still a prayer, an offering, and a meditation. The words, the vibration, and the devotion remain exactly the same. What does change is the environment. In the studio, we shape the sound so it can travel further... into headphones, cars, homes, daily routines. The studio becomes another sacred space, just with microphones instead of temple walls.”

The mantra “Sita Rama” itself carries centuries within it — the names of divine love and righteousness from the Ramayana. “It has always felt like a mantra of hope,” he says. “It carries a feeling that grace and righteousness ultimately prevail. Over the years, it’s been a mantra I’ve returned to during times of uncertainty. This song grew naturally from that personal connection.” There’s something intimate about that admission. Devotional music can sometimes feel performative but here is a man admitting that the chant began as something whispered to himself.

The Courage To Add A Groove

Bhajans, in their traditional form, are not known for their guitar riffs. They are known for harmoniums, tablas, a certain devotional solemnity. Sita Rama Jaya departs from that template. It carries a pulse that makes you want to move.