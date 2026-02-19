INTERVIEW | Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das Is Carrying The Mantra ‘Sita Rama’ From Ancient Temples To Modern Headphones
The London-based musician talks about taking bhakti songs around the world, and his collab with Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
If you ask Radhika Das where his music begins, he will not say London, though that is where he lives. He will not say the studio, though that is where the microphones wait patiently. He will not even say Spotify, though that is where his new single Sita Rama Jaya now floats into the ears of commuters and insomniacs. He will say: intention.
Radhika Das — the London-based global kirtan artist building a worldwide community of listeners — has just released Sita Rama Jaya under Mantra Roots, a fresh single from his upcoming EP. The track is a luminous blend of traditional mantra and contemporary production, anchored by an addictive guitar riff and an infectious groove. It is devotional music, but it sways and breathes. Produced by Seattle-based, Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock, the song feels warm and expansive.
Ask him what changes when you bring mantras into a studio, and he replies, “What never changes is the intention,” adding, “A mantra is still a prayer, an offering, and a meditation. The words, the vibration, and the devotion remain exactly the same. What does change is the environment. In the studio, we shape the sound so it can travel further... into headphones, cars, homes, daily routines. The studio becomes another sacred space, just with microphones instead of temple walls.”
The mantra “Sita Rama” itself carries centuries within it — the names of divine love and righteousness from the Ramayana. “It has always felt like a mantra of hope,” he says. “It carries a feeling that grace and righteousness ultimately prevail. Over the years, it’s been a mantra I’ve returned to during times of uncertainty. This song grew naturally from that personal connection.” There’s something intimate about that admission. Devotional music can sometimes feel performative but here is a man admitting that the chant began as something whispered to himself.
The Courage To Add A Groove
Bhajans, in their traditional form, are not known for their guitar riffs. They are known for harmoniums, tablas, a certain devotional solemnity. Sita Rama Jaya departs from that template. It carries a pulse that makes you want to move.
Was there hesitation about modernising something sacred? we ask. “There is always a sense of responsibility when working with sacred sound,” he says. “But the question I kept asking was: Is the music serving the mantra? Once that felt clear, the hesitation disappeared.” This is not novelty for novelty’s sake. “The aim was never to modernise for effect, but to create a sound that allows the mantra to reach more people — in India and in the West.”
Devotional music is often perceived as solemn, even heavy. Why make it danceable? “Bhakti is full of joy,” he says. “When you read the stories of Sri Rama and Sri Krishna, there is celebration and music woven in. Devotion isn’t only quiet and introspective. It can be vibrant and expressive too. This track from my new EP celebrates that side.”
Collab With Ryan Hadlock
His collaboration with Ryan Hadlock feels, at first glance, unlikely. A Seattle-based producer known for atmospheric indie records meeting a Sanskrit mantra. But Radhika speaks of him with warmth. “Ryan has a beautiful sensitivity to emotion and atmosphere. When we spoke about the intention behind the music, he immediately understood the mood we were trying to create.”
Hadlock’s role, he explains, was to build a soundscape that felt warm, organic, immersive — but always with the mantra at the centre. “Were there moments in the studio when it felt… different?” I ask. “Yes,” he says. “There were moments when the studio felt less like a workplace and more like a sacred space. When everyone is focused on the same intention, the atmosphere becomes very still. At times, it felt like being in the presence of God.”
Ram Setu As Metaphor
The cover art of Sita Rama Jaya references Ram Setu — the mythic bridge built by Lord Rama’s army across the sea. The imagery evokes victory and light. “For me, Ram Setu symbolises faith becoming a bridge,” he says. “It represents trust, collective effort, and the journey toward something higher. That imagery felt perfectly aligned with the spirit of this release.” And yes, he sees his music as a kind of Ram Setu. “The aim is to honour tradition while making it accessible to modern listeners across cultures. Music becomes the bridge.”
One of the most fascinating aspects of Radhika’s work is his audience. Western listeners approach Sanskrit mantras with curiosity, he says. Indian listeners approach with familiarity. But the emotional response? “Often the same,” he smiles. “Sacred sound vibration transcends language.”
Does he feel bhakti is having a global renaissance? “Yes,” he answers without hesitation. “People everywhere are searching for meaning, connection, authenticity. Bhakti and kirtan offer all of these in a simple and heartfelt way.”
Daily Practice Behind The Songs
Radhika’s personal sadhana — his daily spiritual practice — is the root of everything. “My practice keeps me grounded and focused on the intention: to serve and please my Guru, my God, and uplift collective consciousness. The music begins as a personal practice before it becomes something shared.”
The songs don't begin in marketing meetings. They begin in prayer. Sita Rama Jaya sets the tone for the EP to come. “It introduces the spirit of the project,” he explains. “Uplifting, accessible, rooted in devotion. The rest of the EP is more varied musically, but centred in bhakti.” If there is a theme running through the EP, he says, it is this: celebration, surrender, connection.
