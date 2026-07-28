ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Microchipping Could Transform The Way Indian Cities Care For Community Animals': Priya Kailad From Pune's Karma Foundation

One of the challenges in India has been ensuring that sterilisation programmes are properly tracked. Since a microchip can be linked to the organisation that carried out the procedure, it becomes much easier to verify the work that has been done. This helps prevent the misappropriation of sterilisation funds while bringing more transparency to community animal management.

Microchipping has the potential to completely change how we care for community animals. Instead of treating every rescue as a standalone case, it gives each animal a unique identity with a medical history that can be accessed whenever required. Details such as vaccinations, sterilisation, surgeries and treatments can all be recorded, making follow-up care much more organised. It also brings greater accountability to the system.

Q 3. Microchipping has long been associated with pet ownership. What opportunities does it unlock when applied to community animals instead?

That's why we follow a rescue-to-return approach. After treatment, vaccination, sterilisation wherever required and complete recovery, the animal is released back to its original location. It is a more humane, practical and sustainable way to manage community animals while also supporting better public health and long-term population control.

Community animals are familiar with their surroundings. They know where to find food, they recognise the people in the area and they have established their own territory. If we relocate them elsewhere, it not only causes stress to the animal but also leaves that territory vacant, which is usually occupied by other unsterilised animals over time. That doesn't solve the problem. It simply shifts it.

People often think the rescue ends the moment an animal is picked up from the street. For us, that's only the beginning. The real success lies in helping the animal recover completely and ensuring it can safely return to the place it belongs.

Q 2. You define success only after an animal has been treated and returned to its original territory. Why was it important to redefine what a “completed rescue” actually means?

That is why we chose to build a digital ecosystem. By assigning every community animal a unique identity through microchipping and maintaining a centralised digital health record, we can track its entire care journey. This enables faster medical decisions, better follow-up treatment and more informed planning of vaccination and sterilisation drives.

For years, animal welfare has largely been measured by the number of rescues carried out. While rescue is undoubtedly important, we realised that it addresses only one part of a much larger challenge. Without reliable records, every rescue starts from scratch, making it difficult to understand an animal's medical history, vaccination status, sterilisation record or whether it has already received treatment. This often results in duplication of effort and gaps in long-term care.

Q 1. Most animal welfare stories begin with a rescue. Your platform begins with data. Why was it important to build a digital ecosystem rather than simply expand rescue operations?

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the organisation's Founder and President Priya Kailad talks about why data may become one of the most powerful tools in animal welfare, how microchipping could transform the way Indian cities care for community animals, and why rescue is only the beginning of the story.

In a country where debates around stray animals often descend into shouting matches between those advocating compassion and those demanding public safety, Kailad argues that these goals are not opposites at all. Healthy, vaccinated and sterilised community animals make for healthier, safer communities. Technology, she believes, can help prove that not through emotion, but through evidence. Karma Foundation's latest initiative isn't trying to replace kindness with algorithms or compassion with spreadsheets. Instead, it asks a simple question: what if caring also meant keeping track? What if saving an animal wasn't measured by the moment it was rescued, but by the moment it returned home, healthy enough to continue living the life it already knew?

Their new digital platform creates a complete identity for every rescued community animal. Through microchipping and digital health records, an injured dog or cat no longer becomes just another case file. Its medical history, vaccinations, surgeries, sterilisation status and rehabilitation journey travel with it. More importantly, Karma Foundation refuses to call a rescue “complete” until that animal has recovered and been returned safely to the exact neighbourhood it came from.

Over the years, the numbers have become extraordinary: more than 21,000 animals saved, over 24,000 sterilised, 46,000 vaccinated and thousands of surgeries performed. Yet the latest chapter in Karma Foundation's story isn't about building another ward. It's about data. That may sound disappointingly unromantic until you realise that data, in this context, is simply another word for "memory".

Founded in 2018 by child psychologist Priya Kailad, the charitable organisation in Maharashtra has steadily built something that looks less like the stereotypical animal shelter and more like a full-fledged hospital. Behind its doors are operating theatres, intensive care units, recovery wards, diagnostics and a team of vets treating everything from road accident victims to abandoned puppies.

We live in a time when a pizza can be tracked from the oven to our front door with military precision. We know exactly where our cab is, our online shopping comes with live updates every few minutes, and our smartwatches remind us that we've been sitting down for too long. Yet for millions of community animals, there has traditionally been no reliable record of their existence. Every rescue starts as though it were the first encounter. Every veterinarian begins with a blank page. That's the gap Pune-based Karma Foundation hopes to fill.

Beyond that, the data helps veterinarians, municipal authorities and animal welfare organisations work together more effectively. Over time, it also gives us valuable insights into vaccination coverage, disease trends and areas that need greater attention, allowing us to plan interventions in a much more informed way.

Q 4. What patterns are you already beginning to see from the data collected through this platform?

The data has already started giving us insights that would have been difficult to identify through day-to-day rescue work alone. For example, we can see which areas report more road accident cases, where vaccination coverage needs to be strengthened and which neighbourhoods require more focused sterilisation drives. We're also noticing recurring health issues and seasonal patterns in the kind of cases that come to us. This helps us prepare in advance, deploy our veterinary teams where they're needed most and ensure resources are available before the situation becomes critical.

As more animals are added to the platform, the information will become even more valuable. It will help us understand long-term trends, measure the impact of our work and plan our interventions with greater confidence. At the end of the day, good decisions come from good information, and that's exactly what we're trying to build through this initiative.

Q 5. How do microchipping and digital records change the way cities can manage community animals compared to traditional rescue-and-release programmes?

Traditional rescue and release programmes often rely heavily on manual records, which makes continuity of care difficult. If an animal is rescued again months later, there is often no easy way to access its medical history or determine what treatment it has already received. Digital records change this completely. With microchipping, every animal has a permanent identity linked to its complete healthcare history. This improves medical decision-making, prevents unnecessary procedures and helps monitor vaccination and sterilisation coverage across different regions.

For city administrations, this creates a far more transparent and accountable system. Decisions can be backed by real data rather than assumptions. It also encourages better coordination between municipal bodies, veterinarians and animal welfare organisations. Ultimately, technology makes community animal management more organised and sustainable.

Q 6. India's stray animal debate is often polarised between compassion and public safety. How do you believe technology can help bridge that divide?

The debate often assumes that compassion and public safety are opposing goals, but they are actually closely connected. Healthy, vaccinated and sterilised community animals contribute to safer neighbourhoods. Technology allows us to demonstrate that through measurable outcomes rather than opinions.

Digital records help track vaccination coverage, sterilisation status and treatment history, making it easier to monitor public health risks and respond quickly when needed. They also improve transparency, which builds trust among residents, authorities and welfare organisations. When decisions are supported by accurate information, discussions become less emotional and more solution-orientated.

Technology gives us the ability to create systems where animal welfare and community safety strengthen each other rather than compete against each other.

Q 7. Your long-term goal is to make Pune rabies-free. What role does accurate data play in achieving a public health objective that benefits both people and animals?

Making Pune rabies-free isn't something that can be achieved through one campaign. It will take years of consistent vaccination, regular follow-up and knowing exactly which areas still need attention. That's where reliable data makes all the difference. When every vaccinated animal has a record, we know what has been covered and where the gaps still exist. It also helps us avoid repeating the same work while ensuring more animals are reached. As the information grows, it gives us a much clearer picture of how our efforts are making a difference across the city.

Rabies is not just an animal welfare issue but directly impacts public health as well. If we can combine vaccination, sterilisation and proper record-keeping, we can build a system that protects both animals and people. Our hope is that what we're building in Pune can eventually encourage other cities to adopt a similar approach.

Q 8. How do you respond to the misconception that relocating stray animals is a better solution than returning them to their original territories?

Relocation may appear to be a quick solution, but in reality it creates more problems than it solves. Community animals are territorial by nature. Removing them from familiar surroundings causes stress and often exposes them to conflict with other animal groups. From a population management perspective, relocation also creates vacant territories that are quickly occupied by other unsterilised animals. As a result, the underlying issue remains unresolved.

Returning healthy, vaccinated and sterilised animals to their original territory is supported by both scientific evidence and existing animal welfare guidelines. It helps maintain territorial stability while reducing future population growth and disease transmission. Our focus has always been on creating lasting solutions rather than temporary fixes, and “Rescue to Return” reflects that philosophy.

Q 9. Coming from a background in child psychology, what lessons about rehabilitation and empathy have unexpectedly translated into animal welfare?

It has shaped the way I look at every animal that comes into our care. One of the biggest lessons is that behaviour is often a response to past experiences. Just as children who have experienced fear, neglect or trauma may struggle to trust, injured or abused animals often express that trauma through aggression, withdrawal or anxiety. If we only react to the behaviour without understanding its cause, we miss the opportunity to truly help. Another lesson is that rehabilitation is about more than treating physical injuries. Healing requires creating an environment where an individual, whether a child or an animal feels safe, respected and allowed to recover at their own pace. Patience, consistency and gentle handling often achieve far more than force.

My background has also reinforced the importance of looking at the bigger picture. In child psychology, you work not only with the child but also with their environment. Similarly, successful animal welfare is not just about rescuing an animal; it involves educating communities, reducing conflict, promoting sterilisation and vaccination, and ensuring the animal can safely return to its territory. Ultimately, both fields are rooted in the same belief: every life deserves dignity, compassion and the chance to heal. That perspective has guided the way the Karma Foundation has been built.

Q 10. Building a 14,000-square-foot animal hospital is an ambitious undertaking. What were the biggest obstacles you had to overcome?

Building an animal hospital of this scale was never going to be easy. There were challenges at every stage, whether it was arranging the resources, finding experienced veterinarians who shared our vision or setting up a facility that could handle everything from emergency trauma cases to complex surgeries. One of the biggest challenges, however, was changing the way people looked at animal healthcare. Too often, animal welfare is seen only as rescue. We wanted to show that rescue is just one part of the journey. Animals deserve access to proper diagnostics, surgery, intensive care and rehabilitation, just like any patient in a hospital.

Q 11. Running an organisation that deals daily with injured and abused animals can be emotionally demanding. How do you help your team avoid compassion fatigue?

Working in animal welfare can be emotionally exhausting. Our team sees animals that have been injured, abandoned or abused almost every day, and those experiences stay with you. That's why we make it a point to look after our people as much as we look after the animals. We encourage everyone to talk openly about what they're feeling instead of carrying that emotional burden alone. We also make time to celebrate the happy moments, whether it's a difficult surgery that went well or an animal finally recovering and returning to its territory. Those moments remind us why we chose this work in the first place.

No one is expected to handle everything on their own. We support each other, share responsibilities and step in whenever someone needs a break. At Karma Foundation, we've always believed that if our team feels cared for, they'll be able to give the same compassion and care to every animal that comes through our doors.

Q 12. If policymakers across India were listening today, what is the one structural change you would urge them to make to transform the lives of community animals?

I'd like to see better coordination between everyone working in animal welfare. Today, different organisations, veterinarians and local authorities often work with separate records and systems, making it difficult to track an animal's medical history or understand what work has already been done. A common digital platform, supported by microchipping, can change that. Every vaccinated or sterilised animal would have a record that can be accessed whenever required, reducing duplication of effort and helping everyone work more efficiently. It would also give policymakers a much clearer understanding of the ground reality, making it easier to plan large-scale vaccination and sterilisation programmes.

India already has the technology and the expertise to make this possible. What we need now is a unified approach that brings everyone onto the same page. I believe small structural changes like these can create a lasting impact, not just for community animals but for public health and the communities they live in.