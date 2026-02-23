ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Heavy Metal To Hollywood To Bejoy Nambiar, The Unlikely Journey Of 'Tu Yaa Main' Composer Prateek Rajagopal

It’s not a lightning bolt from the heavens. It’s years of knowing what works, what doesn’t, and filtering everything through your own voice. He seems quietly aware that voice is the only thing that survives trends.

Prateek once described scoring as “emotional architecture,” which sounds like something you’d write on a studio wall in vinyl lettering. But when he explains it, it sounds more practical. “The blank timeline is very real,” he says. Anyone who has stared at a DAW session with nothing in it will recognise that existential horror. “But the architecture is built through a mix of experience, instinct, and experimentation.”

Initially, Bejoy wanted a synth-heavy score. But as they spoke more, the world expanded. Strings came in. Percussion found its place. The score grew into something layered rather than nostalgic. It’s telling that he describes the process as evolving rather than executing a pre-decided formula. The architecture shifted as they built it.

He talks about progressive rock with the enthusiasm of someone who discovered it as a teenager and never quite recovered. The way those old records moved between instruments and moods, sometimes mid-song, seems to have shaped him. “That hybrid language lets me explore a wide emotional and sonic range,” he says. Prog rock always felt like it belonged slightly in the future and slightly in the past at the same time. So does Prateek.

What’s refreshing is that his entry into Hindi cinema wasn’t part of some grand five-year plan. It arrived sideways. “It actually came to me as a surprise,” he says. Actor Adarsh Gourav, a friend, recommended his work to Bejoy Nambiar. “It came out of the blue but it was a pleasant surprise.” You get the sense that Prateek doesn’t romanticise the moment too much. But you can hear that it mattered. The sonic palette of Tu Yaa Main isn’t subtle. It pulls from 70s and 80s analogue synths, chamber orchestra textures, and modern production techniques. That’s a dangerous cocktail in the wrong hands. In his, it sounds deliberate.

Prateek Rajagopal has just scored his first Hindi feature film, Tu Yaa Main , directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It’s a debut of sorts, at least in the Hindi mainstream. But to call it a beginning would be misleading. This is someone who has already travelled from Muscat to India to Los Angeles, from death metal stages with the popular group Gutslit to working within the meticulous machinery of Hollywood scoring systems, contributing to projects like The Mandalorian, Trolls: Band Together , and Eddington . A debut implies innocence. Prateek sounds more like someone arriving with luggage.

He’s also attached to an upcoming Telugu feature. Interestingly, he doesn’t frame it as a cultural divide so much as a tonal one. The Hindi project feels more commercial, backed by Bollywood machinery. The Telugu one feels more indie and experimental. Both, he says, have been supportive of score-driven storytelling. It’s telling that directors are giving space to score as narrative muscle rather than background filler.

Prateek was born in Muscat, raised between Oman and India, and later relocated to Los Angeles. That’s not a linear cultural education. It’s more like flipping between radio stations. “Your environment shapes you,” he says. It has shaped his musical DNA and his approach to work.

Prateek was born in Muscat, and raised between Oman and India (Image courtesy Angella Choe)

Growing up between cultures often produces that slightly detached observer quality: the insider-outsider who notices things others don’t. That openness becomes world-building in music. You don’t cling to one tradition; you absorb many. It probably also explains why he feels comfortable straddling death metal and Disney-adjacent projects without flinching.

The Metal Years

Before film scoring, there was metal. Gutslit. HOIA. The sort of music that makes parents nervous and drummers tired. What stayed with him? “Rhythm—and the use of noise and distortion,” he says. Metal is often misunderstood as aggression for aggression’s sake. But as he points out, it’s controlled chaos. Technically demanding.

Practising relentlessly. Studying other musicians obsessively. Finding your voice inside extreme parameters. That culture shaped him. When he scores an action cue today, those rhythmic instincts are still there. Distortion hums under the surface. You can take the composer out of metal. You can’t quite take the metal out of the composer.

Entering Hollywood

After completing his Master’s at USC, he stepped into the Hollywood scoring ecosystem. That, by his own admission, was a reality check. “It’s far more structured,” he says. Everyone at the top treats every project like it’s their last. The seriousness is palpable. The technique and precision are non-negotiable.

There’s something humbling about that image: this former heavy metal guitarist suddenly inside a system where spreadsheets, deadlines, orchestrators and precision matter as much as inspiration.

He worked alongside composers like Ludwig Göransson and Bobby Krlic, both known for pushing sonic boundaries. From them, he learned to lean into his own voice, to push for ideas when necessary, but also to know when to step back and trust the larger production. Hollywood scoring also redefined authorship for him. It’s not one solitary genius in a dark room. It’s orchestrators, copyists, engineers, editors... all moving simultaneously. You wear multiple hats. You learn that every link in the chain matters.

Beyond The Cinema Hall

Through his work at KOST AI, he’s also explored immersive VR/XR and interactive music experiences. These are non-linear formats. You don’t score from minute one to minute 90. You think spatially. It’s exciting but complicated. On AI and immersive formats, he’s measured. They expand emotional possibilities, yes. But there must be boundaries. Expansion cannot come at the cost of musicians losing livelihoods overnight.

Having showcased work at SXSW, Cannes, and Venice, he believes the future of film music doesn’t belong only in cinema halls. It lives in VR headsets, video games, art spaces, streaming platforms. For composers, moving across mediums feels less like ambition and more like survival.

So after Muscat, India, Los Angeles. After metal gigs and Hollywood scoring stages. After indie Telugu films and Bollywood-backed projects. Where does he feel at home? He doesn’t hesitate. “Right now, I feel most at home blending all of them.” That feels like the truest answer of all. The distortion from his metal days. The discipline from Hollywood. The hybridity from his childhood. The cinematic sweep from his first film score. The indie curiosity of Telugu cinema. Some artists search for one definitive identity. Prateek Rajagopal seems comfortable being a composite.