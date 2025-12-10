ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Polish Jazz Band Light Star Guiding Follows Jazz Where Curiosity Leads

Some bands sound young even when they’re not. Others sound wise too early. Light Star Guiding sound like people who have taken detours, changed countries, played small gigs, great gigs, and a few unforgettable ones in between.

Formed in 2018, Light Star Guiding emerged from Poland’s jazz and alternative scenes not as a neat category fit, but as a collision. Jazz, yes but also post-rock, electro textures, folk instincts, and the sheer physical force of amplified instruments. Their live shows are frequently described as “atomic,” which feels less like hype and more like a warning label. Ahead of their Hyderabad show at Ashiana Banquet in Banjara Hills on December 13, as part of their India tour with the JAZZ PO POLSKU “Around the World” project, the band speaks to us with the kind of candour that suggests they’re more interested in connection than branding.

From Britain to Poland

Saxophonist Ray Dickaty, the band’s founder, was born in Britain and moved to Poland in 2012. This is not a detail, it’s the origin story. Before Light Star Guiding, Ray’s musical life existed in parallel lanes. On one side, rock bands like Spiritualised, where psychedelic gospel rock blurred the line between transcendence and distortion. On the other, a growing fascination with improvisation, structure-less sound, and the emotional logic of jazz.

“One of the reasons Light Star Guiding was formalised,” Ray says, “was this desire to improvise into song-like structures.” The band’s music doesn’t wander aimlessly; it searches. It builds, collapses, rebuilds. Electric guitars punch through delicate passages. Drums can be both thunderous and conversational. The music feels written but only after the fact.

When Ray arrived in Poland, he found a jazz scene that wasn’t polite or academic. It was bold, melancholic, and experimental. Clubs were full of musicians who weren’t interested in repeating the past. “I started visiting clubs, meeting musicians, playing,” he says. “The nature of Polish jazz really impressed me.” He formed Light Star Guiding later, not as a plan but as a response.

Polish jazz has always stood apart from its European cousins. Guitarist Mikołaj Poncyljusz tells ETV Bharat over the phone, “Polish jazz is more experimental and more melancholic.” Their self-titled debut album, released between 2018 and 2019, resonated precisely because it didn’t sound like it was trying to. It was received warmly by both jazz audiences and listeners who usually stay far away from the word “improvised.” But the band isn’t interested in staying still.

“Our next album will be different,” Mikołaj says, with a smile you can almost hear. “More rock. More melodic. A surprise for our fans.” Which, coming from a band like Light Star Guiding, probably means it will still surprise everyone else too.

Why India, Why Now?