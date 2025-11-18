ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | The OX7GEN Effect: The Unexpected Lightness Of A Music Producer Heavy On Craft

Rosemary was grunge with psychedelic leanings: Tool, Pink Floyd, Nirvana, the holy trinity of boys who discovered guitar distortion at the exact moment their hormones kicked in. “We would just get on stage and play,” he remembers. “We won a lot of Battle of the Band competitions. Released an EP in 2010 titled, A Legacy of Ruined Days .” Somewhere between the battles and the EP, something else was brewing: an urge to not be only the drummer in a grunge band forever.

There’s something about that image that feels quintessentially Indian-rock-scene mid-2000s: a bunch of teenagers playing covers of Tool in a restaurant chain designed to look like it hosted every rock legend. But those Hard Rock Café gigs changed everything. “It was at one of those shows that Achint (Thakkar) saw me playing. He invited me to join Rosemary.”

If Aditya’s story had chapters, the first one would definitely have a warning label: Contains high levels of teenage confidence and distortion pedals. “I started playing drums in 2006,” he says. “I started a band with my school friends called SOS. We were fresh out of school, playing at Hard Rock Café in Mumbai of all places!”

You can hear the drummer in him talking, the one who loves to feel sound as much as create it. It’s also the producer talking, the one who knows that every room (every sound system) calls for a different flavour of self. His latest is a collab with Jitwam.

“It was amazing,” he tells us, still sounding pleasantly surprised a month later. “I’ve been aware of the (The Warehouse Project) festival for years. And when I heard that they were bringing the brand to India, I knew the sound and production would be top-notch. They met my expectations.” He says this like someone who’s been burned before by festivals that promise “international standards” but deliver “local college fest with fairy lights.” But for The Warehouse Project India, he came with a plan. “I picked songs from the catalogue that would fit the Warehouse context,” he explains. “But you can’t always plan and be rigid. It was surreal playing with that kind of system.”

But the story is never that straightforward, of course. It never is, especially when you’ve been on the bill with everyone from Skyharbor to Shaa’ir + Func to Nikhil D’souza, and when you’ve spent your 20s and early 30s oscillating between green rooms, airport lounges and late-night production sessions. The interesting thing about Aditya isn’t that he does many things; it’s that he never quite stops being all of them at once. Which made his set at The Warehouse Project India feel like a culmination of sorts. The kind of moment that sneaks up on you long after you thought the big moments were behind you.

On most days, Aditya Ashok looks like someone who has already lived three musical lives by the time he finishes his morning coffee. There’s the drummer Aditya, the one who first sat behind a kit in 2006 with a wide-eyed certainty. There’s the band guy Aditya, the one who won so many Battle of the Bands competitions that it started to feel like the bands were battling him. And then there is Ox7gen: the producer, the electronic voyager, the creator of a sound universe he’s been expanding for over a decade.

His Multi-Band Era

Aditya says he “started another band” the way most people say they “started meal prepping”—as if it’s no big deal. “The Colour Compound was with Adil Kurwa. We come out of hibernation once a year, even now,” he says. “We put out an EP in 2010 and an album in 2014.” At this point in the conversation, you begin to understand that Aditya isn’t just musically restless... he’s incapable of creating only one kind of music for too long. This trait would later become both his blessing and his biggest internal debate. “In hindsight, I wish I hadn’t pigeonholed myself into one genre,” he admits. “It would have served me better to explore electronic music earlier. When I started Ox7gen, I was only making drum n bass.”

It’s the sort of confession musicians make when they’ve lived long enough to see their early decisions in HD clarity.

The Birth of Ox7gen

Back in 2008, as YouTube was just beginning its reign over DIY music discovery, Aditya began experimenting with production. By 2009, he was fully in it. By 2010, Ox7gen was born. His first EP Any Minute Now came out in 2012, followed by Dimensions in 2014. These weren’t just releases but rather markers of someone negotiating between two worlds: the live drummer and the electronic producer.

Along the way, he was enlisted into Shaa’ir + Func in late 2011, joined Nikhil D’souza’s band in 2012, played with metal scene favourites Goddess Gagged, and then came the turning point: Skyharbor.

“When their drummer left, they asked me to join them for their India tour in 2014,” he recalls. “We gelled so well that I ended up coming on board until 2019.” Skyharbor was the entrance to a global circuit. Big stages. International tours. The feeling of being part of something that could swallow you whole if you let it. But somewhere during those Skyharbor years, Ox7gen fell quiet. Not dead... just dormant.

That silence ended in 2019. During the lockdown, Aditya began writing Moon Module, an EP that drifted away from the high-adrenaline pulse of the dancefloor and leaned into introspection. “I wrote it during the first few months of the lockdown,” he says. “I wanted to take my mind off what was happening outside.” There’s a tenderness in the way he says it... the kind of softness that rarely makes it into the official press notes but often remains embedded in the music itself.

A New Label, A New Phase

In early 2025, Aditya launched his own label, Fresh Air Records, debuting with the EP Stomp Nouveau and a single featuring Anushka Menon. “When I first released my singles, I released them independently through OK Listen,” he says. “Starting the label felt like a natural next step.”

There is an entrepreneurial streak in Aditya that doesn’t announce itself loudly, but shows up in new skills, new collaborations, and new ambitions. And it shows up again when you ask him what he wants to learn next. “Managerial aspects,” he says without hesitation. “PR is something I want to focus on learning.” This is how you know he’s been around long enough to see the industry’s underbelly. You don’t survive two decades in Indian independent music without understanding that talent is only half the equation. The business is the other half, and no one hands you that manual.

By now, Aditya has toured internationally, played festivals, headlined clubs, hopped between genres, and collected enough live experience to fill an unnecessarily dramatic memoir. So what does he wish he’d known earlier? “I wish I hadn’t pigeonholed myself into one genre,” he repeats. “Ox7gen started as drum n bass. I should’ve explored electronic music earlier.” It’s a simple lesson, but a universal one: the boxes you put yourself in are often tighter than the ones others put you in.

Tips For New Producers

When we ask him what he’d tell an aspiring Indian producer trying to break through, he doesn’t overthink it. “Two things,” he says. “Be authentic. And be consistent.” It’s the kind of advice that is brutally simple but painfully hard to follow, mostly because consistency is the first thing to disappear when life, bills, gigs, and self-doubt enter the room.

But hearing it from someone who has played almost every role in the ecosystem gives it weight. Aditya is playing at Amp Room in Delhi on November 29, 2025. It feels fitting that the next chapter of the Ox7gen story is still unfolding on stage because that’s where most of this story began. The thing about Aditya Ashok is that he’s always been more than the genre he’s playing at any given moment. More than the band he’s part of. More than the EP he’s releasing. The career looks like a zig-zag from the outside, but viewed closely, it has the coherence of someone who has always followed instinct over image.

He isn’t trying to be one definitive version of himself. He’s trying to be all of them (drummer, producer, bandmate, label head, restless creative) at the same time.