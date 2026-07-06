ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Can a Raga Change Your Inner Life? Vocalist Nithya Rajendran Thinks It Can

Like many journeys worth taking, it began with uncertainty. “Difficult times,” she says. Over two decades ago, she began a serious meditation practice. She found herself reading widely: from Ramana Maharishi to Eckhart Tolle and Sadhguru. What emerged wasn't a doctrine but an observation. The deeper her meditation became, the more she noticed that her musical practice and her inner life were strengthening one another.

Born into a family with a rich musical lineage, Nithya grew up surrounded by song. Her granduncle, Guruji A. S. Raghavan, was celebrated for his Thiruppugazh compositions, and music formed the grammar of everyday life. Years of rigorous training in both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions gave her discipline, technique and an abiding love for the art. Yet the direction her work would eventually take came not from the classroom or the concert hall, but from life itself.

For more than three decades, Nithya Rajendran has lived inside Indian classical music: as a performer, composer, educator and founder of Music Vruksh. The longer she has travelled with ragas, the more convinced she has become that they were never meant for a privileged few. They were always meant for anyone willing to listen... not merely with their ears, but with their whole being. “Our tendency,” she tells ETV Bharat in a telephonic conversation from her Mumbai home, “is to keep looking outward. Music asks us to turn inward.”

“Whether you're singing, learning or simply being around Indian classical music,” she says, “it cultivates mindfulness. It cultivates emotional awareness. It teaches you to go inward rather than getting lost in the outside world.” Ask Nithya what “wellness through music” looks like, and she doesn't begin with ragas or vocal exercises but with people. “The first thing that happens,” she says, “is that they become disarmed.”

Music has a curious way of dissolving the invisible walls we spend so much energy building around ourselves. In a classroom, during a workshop or even in the middle of a concert, listeners gradually become less guarded. Once that happens, memories begin to arrive. Someone remembers a childhood afternoon. Someone else recalls a parent they have lost. Another cries tears of catharsis. There is no pressure to explain any of it. The music simply creates a space where emotions are allowed to exist without embarrassment.

“When people begin connecting with those emotions,” Nithya says, “there is a lightness.” Music gives it room to breathe. The most striking thing about her work is that she never separates music from conversation. Her concert demonstrations are unlike conventional performances. The lights remain on in the audience. She asks questions. 'What did you feel when you heard this raga?' 'Did anything move within you?' “If you feel nothing, that's perfectly fine too,” she says. There is no right answer.

In her work, listening is an active practice. The audience is not there merely to admire technique. They are invited to become participants in their own emotional journey. The same philosophy shapes her institute Music Vruksh. Students arrive carrying very different stories. A young child reconnecting with cultural roots. A woman navigating menopause. Someone approaching retirement and rediscovering music abandoned decades earlier. Each person learns the same classical tradition but each learns it through the context of their own life.

“The story of the student,” she says, “is as important as the music.” It is a remarkably generous philosophy. If a student becomes emotional during class, the lesson doesn't hurry onward. It pauses. Conversation takes precedence over perfection. “We don't tell people to compose themselves,” she explains. “We ask what they're feeling.”

Some of the experiences that shaped this approach still remain vivid in her memory. Many years ago, while performing in Pune, she noticed a woman in the audience weeping. After the concert, the woman approached her. She had arrived burdened by family troubles and had attended simply to escape them for a while. Listening to that particular raga, she said, felt as though “the floodgates had opened”. Another student, a long-time chain smoker, gradually found herself smoking less after immersing herself in rain ragas. The music had not imposed discipline upon her. It had simply left her feeling calmer, lighter and less driven by stress.

Stories like these convinced Nithya that Indian classical music possessed an extraordinary capacity because it gently created conditions in which people could reconnect with themselves. That conviction eventually became Music Vruksh. Its purpose is not merely to teach ragas but also to remove the invisible barriers surrounding them. “So many people feel intimidated by classical music,” she says. “They think it's only for experts.” Yet many of those same listeners have spent a lifetime humming film songs built upon classical ragas without ever realising it. The emotional connection was already there. Only the label felt unfamiliar.

“I want people to know they don't have to be connoisseurs.” They need only be willing. Listening, after all, is something every human being already knows how to do.