ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Well-Read: Rocker Raman Negi On Books, Music, Rebellion And The Art of Being A Little Difficult

When he is creating, he doesn't necessarily use reading as a way to relax his mind. The two processes are separate. But reading poetry, especially, feeds the part of him that is trying to turn feelings into language. Then there is Urdu. Raman doesn't speak native Urdu, but uses it in his writing. That makes his relationship with language particularly interesting. The language of a song doesn't have to be the language you grew up speaking. Sometimes, it is the language you discovered later, the one that happens to contain the exact emotional colour you need.

“Poetry can help solidify an emotion through words,” says the rocker behind the albums Shakhsiyat and Chaltey Purzay. Often the influence is unconscious. You read something, absorb it, forget about it, and then much later some fragment of its rhythm, image or emotional logic finds its way into your own work. Very rarely does an artist sit down and announce: Today I shall be influenced by Pablo Neruda. Instead, you read, listen, watch, live. Things get stored somewhere in the brain. Years later, they emerge wearing different clothes. “It's a huge part of inspiration,” Raman says. “Mostly it happens unconsciously.”

This makes perfect sense. Songwriting and poetry have always had an awkward relationship, somewhere between siblings and distant cousins. They share DNA, but they have different expectations of how much space they are allowed to occupy.

The important thing is connection. That idea becomes more interesting when the conversation moves from reading for pleasure to reading while working because Raman doesn't necessarily read novels while writing songs. He reads poetry. “I read a lot of poetry, man,” he tells ETV Bharat.

Like most serious readers who are honest about books, he also abandons them. He gives a book roughly 30%-40% of his attention before deciding whether it deserves more. That sounds harsh until you remember how many books exist. Life is too short to finish a book simply because you have started it. There is a peculiar moral pressure around unfinished books, as if abandoning a novel at page 147 is some kind of character defect. Raman doesn't seem particularly troubled by this. If a book doesn't inspire him, or if he doesn't relate to it, he moves on.

His reading list doesn't say, “I read literature.” It says: show me something interesting. His bookshelf, therefore, is a reflection of this intellectual appetite. It is diverse and surprisingly neat. “Yeah, the books are neatly organized,” he says. This is apparently a relatively recent development. “They never used to be, but now I keep it neat and clean.”

Raman likes writers who don't necessarily make things easy for you. He likes strange worlds, unreliable perspectives, satire, dark humour and writing that has something slightly wrong with it in an interesting way. Perhaps this is also why his favourite fiction genre is science fiction, although “favourite genre” turns out to be an inadequate description. Science fiction, yes. Satire, absolutely. Comic essays. Modern commentary. Non-fiction. Books about class divisions. Writing about the internet and the peculiar creatures it has created. Graphic novels, books about cinema, biographies of musicians... the list continues. “I read different genres of things,” he says.

He still prefers the book. The film, he is quick to acknowledge, is extraordinary. Coppola did a great job, but the book remains phenomenal. This is something that comes up repeatedly when Raman talks about reading: the book and the film aren't necessarily enemies. Sometimes one wins. Sometimes they are simply different creatures. Fight Club , for instance, is one of the exceptions.

“I think the first book I just couldn't put down was The Godfather ,” says the much-loved rockstar over a Zoom call from his Delhi home. He got hold of it from an older person he used to play cricket with. And, crucially, he read the book before watching Francis Ford Coppola's film adaptation. Discovering The Godfather on the page before seeing Marlon Brando and Al Pacino inhabit it means that the Corleone family existed first in Raman's imagination. The voices and faces belonged to him. The world of crime, family, loyalty and betrayal arrived without a director telling him what it was supposed to look like. “I read it before I watched the movie. So it was more fun.”

The word “omnivorous” is useful because it saves us from the usual literary categories. There is no attempt here to construct the bookshelf of a Serious Reader. There is no hierarchy in which Dostoevsky sits at the top and graphic novels are placed somewhere near the bottom. Raman will read Philip K. Dick, Oscar Wilde, an Indian satirist, a book about a band, an essay about the professional-managerial class and a graphic novel about an illiterate artist. If it is interesting, he is interested! His relationship with reading began relatively late, at around 17, with a book that could hardly have been more appropriate for a teenage boy discovering the pleasures of fiction: Mario Puzo's The Godfather .

His bookshelf contains science fiction, satire, graphic novels, essays, biographies of rock musicians, books about cinema, books about society, books about the internet and, presumably, several books that have absolutely no business being next to one another except that he happened to like them. He describes himself, essentially, as an omnivorous reader.

There are people who read books because they believe books make them better people. Others because they want to be seen reading books. A few do it because someone told them they “really ought to read” War and Peace , and they have been carrying that burden around ever since. Then there are people like Raman Negi, who appear to read because they genuinely want to know what is going on.

There is one book Raman has returned to at different stages of his life: JD Salinger's The Catcher In The Rye. Like many people who first read it when they were much younger, he initially saw the protagonist Holden Caulfield as a kind of hero. Holden is angry. He dislikes adults. He thinks the world is phony. He refuses to play by the rules. For a young reader, this can feel less like pathology and more like recognition.

Then you grow up, and eventually you read the book again. Holden changes. “He was like a hero, like a villain,” Raman says of his younger reading of the character. “He's breaking all the rules and stuff.” But on a later reading, the book became something else: a story about unresolved trauma and grief. The rebellion looked different. So did the adults.

Raman likes writers who don't necessarily make things easy for you. Here he is reading 2025 International Booker Prize winner 'Heart Lamp' by Banu Mushtaq, translated translated from Kannada to English by Deepa Bhasthi (ETV Bharat)

Holden complains about the adult world while simultaneously behaving like an adult in many ways. He smokes, wanders around, makes adult decisions with a child's emotional equipment. What once looked like rebellion starts to look like a young person's desperate attempt to preserve something that is disappearing: Innocence. That may be one of the great gifts of rereading. The book hasn't changed. You have.

Writers Who Taught Him To Laugh At The World

If Philip K. Dick is one of Raman's great sci-fi influences, Oscar Wilde represents another side of his literary personality. He loves Wilde's plays, novels and writing. Then there are the Indian satirists. Raman speaks particularly fondly about Shrilal Shukla, whose Raag Darbari remains one of his favourite books. He also mentions Harishankar Parsai, another important figure in Hindi satire.

The attraction is not merely that these writers are funny. It is that the humour has teeth. Satire allows you to laugh at society while simultaneously asking why you are laughing. A joke becomes a diagnostic instrument. The ridiculousness of a situation exposes something serious about the world underneath it.

Raman finds this particularly powerful in Indian satire because of how little some of the observations seem to have aged. Read something written decades ago and discover that the country being mocked is still recognisably the country around you. The technology, vocabulary and clothes change. The absurdity survives. This has found its way into Raman's own songwriting too. He describes himself as a mixture of these influences, and says the writing of these satirists has influenced the way he sometimes creates a comic effect in lyrics. Humour in music doesn't have to mean writing jokes. Sometimes the funniest thing you can do is describe reality accurately.

Essays As Explainers Of Culture

Raman's reading becomes particularly contemporary when he talks about essays and commentary. He likes writing about the modern world. Not history as an escape from the present, but writing that helps explain the strange thing we are currently living through: The internet, class, work, culture, modern society, the professional-managerial class, the post-internet condition.

He mentions Catherine Liu's Virtue Hoarders, an essay examining the professional-managerial class, and enjoys its combination of argument and humour. He also talks enthusiastically about contemporary writing that examines internet culture and “brain rot” (the strange condition in which the internet is simultaneously the most powerful information system humanity has created and a place where somebody can spend 40 minutes watching a video of a raccoon stealing a sandwich).

Raman likes writers who are looking directly at that contradiction. This is also why British author and screenwriter Charlie Brooker appeals to him. Before Black Mirror made him internationally famous as a chronicler of technological anxiety, Brooker was writing savage, funny commentary about television, popular culture and society. Raman owns a collection of his writing. The attraction is obvious: Brooker manages to be funny without making the subject less serious. In fact, the humour often makes the seriousness harder to ignore. Raman seems to like that particular combination: Sharp, funny, contemporary but slightly uncomfortable.

When Rock Biographies Become Therapy

The most unexpected part of the conversation comes when Raman talks about the books he reaches for during difficult periods in his career. Not self-help nor motivational books but biographies of rock musicians: Keith Richards, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash... People who have survived extraordinary amounts of chaos, bad decisions, difficult circumstances and, in some cases, substances that would probably make a normal person's liver submit a resignation letter.

Raman finds comfort in their stories. When you are an artist going through a difficult period, it is easy to believe that the difficulty is uniquely yours. Everyone else appears to be moving forward. Everyone else seems to know what they are doing. Then, you read the biography of someone whose career you admire and discover that they too had periods when things were falling apart. They just didn't post about it on Instagram. “Everybody has gone through it,” Raman says.

There is another important element to this. Like him, many of the musicians he reads about didn't come from privileged backgrounds. Their careers were not handed to them. They struggled, worked, failed and continued. For an artist trying to build a career on his own terms, that can be enormously reassuring. A biography becomes less a history lesson and more evidence that the thing you're experiencing is survivable.

The Book That Held Up A Mirror

Then there is IN, the graphic novel by Will McPhail. Raman talks about it with the enthusiasm people reserve for books that have done something to them. The protagonist is an illustrator around Raman's age, and the story examines his relationships, his emotional distance from people around him, and the shallowness of some of his conversations. It affected Raman because he recognised himself in it. Especially in the relationship between the protagonist and his mother, and in his relationship with his nephew. The book made him think about how closed-off he could be. “I should open up more,” he says. “I should give attention to the world also around me.”

The best books can be quite rude that way. They wait until you are comfortable and then point at you. Raman laughs when the possibility is raised that artists can sometimes be self-absorbed. “Yes, yes, yes,” he exclaims but there is no defensiveness, because he has just spent several minutes describing a book that made him confront exactly that possibility.

3 Books That Explain Raman Negi

So what happens if you want to understand Raman Negi as a person and he gives you three books? The first choice is immediate: Douglas Adams's The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. This is almost reassuring: Science fiction, absurdity, comedy, existential confusion. The universe being enormous and mostly indifferent to your problems. It is difficult to think of a better book for someone who likes science fiction and satire and has spent a career making music in a world that occasionally appears determined to make little sense.

The second is Miguel de Cervantes's Don Quixote. It is, among other things, a story about the collision between imagination and reality. It asks what happens when the world refuses to behave the way your mind believes it should. It is funny and ridiculous, sad and profound, often at the same time. Oscar Wilde's play The Importance Of Being Earnest is his final choice. He loves it so much, he has gifted copies to voracious readers in his circle.

At 17, Raman picked up The Godfather because an older cricket-playing friend happened to have it. Years later, books have become part of the machinery through which he makes music, survives difficult periods, understands other people and occasionally understands himself. The teenage boy who couldn't put down The Godfather is still there somewhere. Only now his bookshelf is considerably more organised, and considerably bigger.

(This interview is part of a new series titled 'The Well-Read'. It gives a peek into the reading lives of fascinating people and the stories, authors and ideas that fuel their creativity.)