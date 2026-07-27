ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Happens When Indian Mythology Meets Germany's Loudest Music Festival?

Faith, as it turned out, is occasionally rewarded. The victory itself has already become one of those stories bands tell each other backstage for years afterwards. Not because of dramatic speeches or tears, but because nobody involved seemed capable of processing what had just happened. Aditya was inside the venue listening to the announcements. Karan was outside selling merchandise. “I called him asking where he was,” Karan remembers. “He said, 'Bro... they're announcing the winners.' Then suddenly he goes, 'They just announced us!'”

“We were rehearsing for our Europe tour with another drummer,” recalls guitarist and vocalist Karan Kaul. “Everything was happening at once. We were wondering whether we could even pull this off.” Instead, they packed up, travelled to Bengaluru and, in true Midhaven fashion, decided to wing it. “We literally just had faith in each other,” Karan says.

The funny thing about dreams is that they rarely arrive looking like dreams. Sometimes they arrive disguised as logistical chaos. Midhaven didn't qualify for the Indian leg of the Wacken Metal Battle in the conventional way. Mumbai's regional round was cancelled because of venue issues, and the band was invited as a wildcard entry. They nearly didn't go.

Sludge metal band Midhaven's guitarist and vocalist Aditya Mohanan, however, didn't just imagine it. He rehearsed it in his head. “I've been following Wacken since I was 13 or 14,” he laughs over a video call. “I've quite literally visualised being on that stage. So it's a little too serendipitous that it's actually happening.”

For years, Wacken Open Air has occupied the same corner of a metal fan's imagination that Wembley does for football supporters or Madison Square Garden does for rock musicians. Every summer, tens of thousands of black T-shirts descend upon a quiet German village to worship at the altar of impossibly loud guitars. If you're a metal musician anywhere in the world, you've almost certainly imagined yourself on that stage at least once.

His first instinct wasn't celebration. “My first thought was: 'Are you messing with me?'” Meanwhile, inside the venue, Aditya was having his own crisis. “There is literally footage of me hyperventilating,” he laughs. “For five whole minutes, I was just clutching my chest. People kept congratulating me and I kept asking if this was some kind of prank.” Rock mythology loves stories about smashed hotel rooms and impossible egos. Midhaven's defining moment involved confusion, disbelief and one band member sprinting in from the merch desk.

If winning Wacken Metal Battle India was surreal, Europe was something stranger altogether. The band had just completed a whirlwind tour through 19 cities across seven countries, culminating in landmark performances at Desertfest London and Grand Paris Sludge. They became the first Indian metal band to perform at Desertfest London, opening Day 3 at two o'clock on a Sunday afternoon. Hungover crowds are not generally known for generosity. Instead, something extraordinary happened.

Guitarist and vocalist Karan Kaul (left) during a Midhaven set on their recent Europe tour (Courtesy photographer David Dauphin)

Group selfie with the packed audience at Desertfest London (Courtesy photographer Jessy Lotti)

“I peeked behind the curtain before we started,” Karan recalls. “There were maybe 70 or 80 people. I thought, okay, that's about what you'd expect.” Five minutes later he walked onto the stage to begin the set with an invocation in Raga Bhairav. “The venue was completely packed.”

The venue was The Underworld, sacred ground for heavy music. Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, Nirvana, Radiohead... practically every important guitar band has sweated beneath its low ceiling. By the end of Midhaven's set, people were reportedly queuing outside because there was no room left inside. They were asked to play an encore. “We genuinely didn't know what to expect,” Aditya says. “People were chanting, clapping and refusing to let us leave.” A crazier moment came afterwards. The stage technician hugged Karan. “I've worked here for 30 years,” he told him. “I've never seen a Sunday afternoon like this.”

There are statistics musicians quote: ticket sales, streaming numbers, social media followers but sometimes success announces itself in smaller ways. Like spotting strangers in London wearing Midhaven T-shirts. Or meeting fans in Paris who had discovered the band on a previous tour and returned wearing the same shirts. “It's proof,” says Karan, “that people aren't just appreciating Indian metal. They're appreciating Indian-ness within metal.”

Midhaven have never treated Indian classical music, mythology or philosophy as decorative flourishes. Their riffs breathe alongside ragas. Their songs wrestle with Asuras, metaphysics and uncomfortable questions rather than using mythology as exotic wallpaper. Their latest single, The Veiler continues that conversation. Aditya believes heavy metal has always been uniquely equipped to confront difficult truths. “Metal gives space to subjects society doesn't like talking about,” he says. “Systemic injustice, darkness, the uncomfortable parts of being human...”

That probably explains why sludge metal seems to be thriving again. Wars dominate headlines. Uncertainty feels ordinary. History appears to be repeating itself. “Every time the world feels like it's on the edge,” Aditya observes, “sludge metal comes back.” In a way, that's the perfect description of Midhaven themselves. A band that nearly skipped the competition because rehearsals got in the way.

A band whose biggest career announcement happened while one member was outside selling T-shirts. And now, at Wacken in Germany, they'll walk onto the stage they've been imagining since childhood.