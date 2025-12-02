Meet The Man Who Builds Sanctuaries Out of Sound, Journey Through US-based Indian Musician Layer’s Secret Gardens
In conversation with Layer, who turns colours, memory, and Carnatic DNA into sonic worlds.
There are musicians who write songs, and then there are musicians who build worlds. And then somewhere further down that continuum, you’ll find Layer, the US-based Indian electronic artist known as Chaiitanya Bulusu. He’s the sort of musician who makes you wonder whether Spotify owes him royalties for all the listeners who accidentally enter mild trances while looping his Secret Garden series.
What’s immediately striking about him is that he doesn’t present himself as a tortured genius or a mystical vessel for divine sound. If anything, he talks like an engineer who’s just happened to fall into transcendence.
How It Started
Layer’s journey began, improbably enough, in Panipat; travelled through the velocity-obsessed world of drum and bass in Mumbai; and now continues in the quiet folds of Georgia, USA, where the suburban silence seems to have stirred up whole new conversations between him and his Indian roots.
Like all the best musical narratives, this one has a turning point—although he insists it wasn’t a single, cinematic moment. “It crystallized around 2015,” he says. “I loved the energy of KRAZY ELECTRONS (his previous act): explosive psytrance, drum and bass. But my synesthesia started demanding something else. I’d close my eyes and see these massive, dark landscapes…spaces club music didn’t have room for.”
The way he talks about these visions is matter-of-fact, almost logistical, as if synesthesia is just another piece of studio equipment. This is where the Layer story stops being a typical “artist finds his voice” arc and becomes something more compelling: a tale of a man whose internal sensory wiring slowly redirected the entire course of his creative life.
Defining Moment
For Layer, it was a late-night studio session. He was working with a Carnatic vocal sample, stretching and granularising it into oblivion. What started as just another experiment suddenly revealed an entirely new kind of sonic topography. He describes it like a scientist who’s stumbled upon a new particle: “I watched the colours shift: from bright oranges and yellows to deep indigos and blacks. And I realised I was slowing the sound down not just musically, but emotionally.”
It’s rare for electronic musicians to discuss their work in terms of geological transformations (shimmering textures, cavernous forms, slow tectonic movements) but Layer does it as naturally as someone describing a pizza they once made. This is where the narrative starts to diverge from the typical EDM origin story. While most producers talk about drops and tension, Layer talks about “sonic architecture,” “texture gradients,” and “visual frequencies that don’t fit in club structures.”
“You can’t exactly make dancers wait 90 seconds for a kick drum,” he laughs. “I mean, you could. But they’d leave.” That realisation led him out of KRAZY ELECTRONS—the beloved project he’d built with indie music favourites Ajay Jayanthi and Anand Bhaskar... and into something far quieter, far stranger, and far more honest: Layer Music Project.
Becoming More Indian On Leaving India
Layer moved to Georgia a few years ago for his corporate career and entrepreneurship. What he found was a renewed intimacy with Indian classical music. “The silence here changed everything,” he says. “It made Indian classical music louder for me…more urgent.” The paradox he describes is familiar to anyone who’s left home long enough to miss what once felt ordinary: “You become more Indian when you leave, but intentionally. Not by inheritance, but by choice.”
He explains how living away from Mumbai’s perpetual hum made him hear Sanskrit mantras with fresh ears, and ragas with a sense of archaeological curiosity. Without the “gatekeepers,” Layer found freedom. “American production sensibilities allow me these massive atmospheric spaces,” he says. “And Indian spiritual concepts fill them.”
It’s a meeting point that feels inevitable in hindsight, though it probably seemed bizarre at the start: the wide, cinematic sensibilities of American electronica colliding with a heritage rooted in mysticism, devotion, and microtonal emotional architecture.
From Dance Floors To Deep Listening
There’s something beautifully ironic about how Layer describes his KRAZY ELECTRONS years: almost like a fond but slightly awkward teenage phase. “It was all energy,” he says. “Physics in lyrics, massive basslines, Ajay’s violin screaming like some ancient warrior deity.” It was exhilarating. And yet, it wasn’t the truth of who he was becoming.
“High-energy music demands gratification,” he says. “Every four bars must reward you. But my synesthetic visions needed space, patience, shadow.” He talks about these visions with equal parts amusement and awe, as though explaining an overachieving relative he’s proud of but occasionally overwhelmed by. “I’d see vast, dark landscapes. But you can't drop landscapes into a psytrance set.”
So came the tension: two selves trying to coexist—one craving precision and introspection, the other feeding off velocity and crowds. Eventually, the introspective self won. The result was the Secret Garden series.
16 Sonic Sanctuaries
If the world of electronic music had a literary equivalent, the Secret Garden series might be the sprawling, multi-volume fantasy saga you discover by accident and then abandon your weekend plans for. “The Secret Garden isn’t a single garden,” he says. “It’s 16 interconnected sanctuaries.”
The series draws from everything Layer has been living with: synesthesia, engineering, Carnatic heritage, Sanskrit traditions, diaspora quietude, and a lifelong obsession with Enigma and Deep Forest. But it also draws from something he rarely admits outright: spirituality. He calls it “phenomenological spirituality”—the idea that states of consciousness can be induced without prescribing belief. You don’t have to believe in godliness to feel something sacred in the space between frequencies.
To Layer, each volume is a sanctuary with its own emotional geometry. For example, Volume 1 and 2 are about intimate human introspection. Volume 3 is “a botanical grimoire.” Volume 10 is a descent into imagined subterranean consciousness. There is a thread running across all 16 albums. “I learned that from Enigma,” he says. “Continuity is a spiritual practice.” Using synesthesia as his guide, he ensures colour gradients flow from track to track: violet to indigo, indigo to black, black to grey. It’s musical sequencing as emotional architecture. The albums are meant to be experienced end-to-end. No shuffle. No interruptions. No skipping. “Everything is connected,” he insists. “Even the silences.”
Synesthesia As A Second Frequency Analyzer
At this point in the conversation, Layer casually drops the kind of line that would make any neurologist perk up: “My synesthesia isn’t mystical. It’s a signal-processing advantage.” He sees sound as waveforms and colours... even though he’s partially color blind. If that sentence made your eyebrows leap upward, welcome to the club.
He talks about low frequencies as deep indigos, high frequencies as bright geometric yellows, and glitch effects as “shattered crystal.” It’s not metaphor but sensory reality. His explanation feels like watching someone run both Ableton Live and a Pixar renderer inside their brain.
He describes:
- Sub-bass → viscous, slow, black textures
- White noise → granular, sand-like visuals
- Time-stretched vocals → smooth, flowing surfaces
- Glitch artifacts → sharp, fractured geometries
Even the stereo field lives visually in his mind: “Low frequencies bottom-centre. High frequencies upper-peripheral. Stereo width maps horizontally.”
He mixes tracks by “seeing” when frequencies overlap visually before they clash sonically. He chooses a track’s progression based on colour gradients. He adjusts harmonic balance based on texture densities. Most musicians trust their ears. Layer trusts his eyes and his ears. The rest of us are just trying to figure out how he manages this while being color blind.
Opposite Galaxies
What makes Layer even more intriguing is that his live persona is nothing like his studio persona. If the Secret Garden albums are expansive sonic temples, his live sets are minimal techno rituals: lean, pulsing, hypnotic. He uses: Zaquencer, Korg Volca Series, Korg controllers, Spark Arturia drum machine, Custom MIDI rigs. “Nothing is pre-programmed,” he says. “Everything’s hands-on.” It’s the engineer in him: every knob movement is a data point, every modulation a deliberate experiment.
If the albums are meant for deep internal journeys, the live sets are for collective motion: monochromatic pulses, gradual deepening, tightly controlled evolutions. Think Berghain, but with an Indian synesthetic engineer guiding the ship.
Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Layer’s work is his seamless blending of Carnatic vocals, Sanskrit mantras, and electronic soundscapes. He doesn’t treat them as decorative flourishes. He treats them as equal collaborators. “It’s cultural diplomacy,” he says. “Each element gets its own acoustic territory.” He works with the harmonic structures of Sanskrit mantras as carefully as he works with the frequency spectrums of drum machines. He avoids processing syllables in ways that violate their phonetic geometry.
In 13 Forgotten Voices of the Carnatic Cosmos, he reimagined ragas. Synthesizers became the carriers of gamakas. Glitch became a kind of spiritual interrogation. “It’s not about preserving tradition,” he says. “It’s about transforming it responsibly.”
It All Comes Back To Space
Talking to Layer feels like talking to a philosopher who happens to own a very good modular synth collection. He’s the rare electronic musician who can describe a single track like a short story and an entire album like an emotional dissertation. Every answer circles back to one idea: space.
Space to listen.
Space to collapse into the self.
Space to explore internal landscapes that often go ignored.
The Secret Garden series, the live sets, the Carnatic-electronic hybrids—they’re all invitations to step into these spaces. Layer doesn’t demand that you meditate. He just builds the room where meditation might accidentally happen.
