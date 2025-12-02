ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet The Man Who Builds Sanctuaries Out of Sound, Journey Through US-based Indian Musician Layer’s Secret Gardens

There are musicians who write songs, and then there are musicians who build worlds. And then somewhere further down that continuum, you’ll find Layer, the US-based Indian electronic artist known as Chaiitanya Bulusu. He’s the sort of musician who makes you wonder whether Spotify owes him royalties for all the listeners who accidentally enter mild trances while looping his Secret Garden series.

What’s immediately striking about him is that he doesn’t present himself as a tortured genius or a mystical vessel for divine sound. If anything, he talks like an engineer who’s just happened to fall into transcendence.

How It Started

Layer’s journey began, improbably enough, in Panipat; travelled through the velocity-obsessed world of drum and bass in Mumbai; and now continues in the quiet folds of Georgia, USA, where the suburban silence seems to have stirred up whole new conversations between him and his Indian roots.

Like all the best musical narratives, this one has a turning point—although he insists it wasn’t a single, cinematic moment. “It crystallized around 2015,” he says. “I loved the energy of KRAZY ELECTRONS (his previous act): explosive psytrance, drum and bass. But my synesthesia started demanding something else. I’d close my eyes and see these massive, dark landscapes…spaces club music didn’t have room for.”

The way he talks about these visions is matter-of-fact, almost logistical, as if synesthesia is just another piece of studio equipment. This is where the Layer story stops being a typical “artist finds his voice” arc and becomes something more compelling: a tale of a man whose internal sensory wiring slowly redirected the entire course of his creative life.

Defining Moment

For Layer, it was a late-night studio session. He was working with a Carnatic vocal sample, stretching and granularising it into oblivion. What started as just another experiment suddenly revealed an entirely new kind of sonic topography. He describes it like a scientist who’s stumbled upon a new particle: “I watched the colours shift: from bright oranges and yellows to deep indigos and blacks. And I realised I was slowing the sound down not just musically, but emotionally.”

It’s rare for electronic musicians to discuss their work in terms of geological transformations (shimmering textures, cavernous forms, slow tectonic movements) but Layer does it as naturally as someone describing a pizza they once made. This is where the narrative starts to diverge from the typical EDM origin story. While most producers talk about drops and tension, Layer talks about “sonic architecture,” “texture gradients,” and “visual frequencies that don’t fit in club structures.”

“You can’t exactly make dancers wait 90 seconds for a kick drum,” he laughs. “I mean, you could. But they’d leave.” That realisation led him out of KRAZY ELECTRONS—the beloved project he’d built with indie music favourites Ajay Jayanthi and Anand Bhaskar... and into something far quieter, far stranger, and far more honest: Layer Music Project.

Becoming More Indian On Leaving India

Layer moved to Georgia a few years ago for his corporate career and entrepreneurship. What he found was a renewed intimacy with Indian classical music. “The silence here changed everything,” he says. “It made Indian classical music louder for me…more urgent.” The paradox he describes is familiar to anyone who’s left home long enough to miss what once felt ordinary: “You become more Indian when you leave, but intentionally. Not by inheritance, but by choice.”

He explains how living away from Mumbai’s perpetual hum made him hear Sanskrit mantras with fresh ears, and ragas with a sense of archaeological curiosity. Without the “gatekeepers,” Layer found freedom. “American production sensibilities allow me these massive atmospheric spaces,” he says. “And Indian spiritual concepts fill them.”

It’s a meeting point that feels inevitable in hindsight, though it probably seemed bizarre at the start: the wide, cinematic sensibilities of American electronica colliding with a heritage rooted in mysticism, devotion, and microtonal emotional architecture.

From Dance Floors To Deep Listening

There’s something beautifully ironic about how Layer describes his KRAZY ELECTRONS years: almost like a fond but slightly awkward teenage phase. “It was all energy,” he says. “Physics in lyrics, massive basslines, Ajay’s violin screaming like some ancient warrior deity.” It was exhilarating. And yet, it wasn’t the truth of who he was becoming.