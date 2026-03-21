ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai: 'Digital Media Has Really Changed How People Experience Stories'

There is a paradox at the heart of storytelling. We are taught to believe that stories must be built carefully: structured, revised, shaped with intention. We are told that good storytelling requires discipline, preparation, and control. Yet, if we look closely at the origins of storytelling itself, we find that it is far less controlled. We find a human being responding, in real time, to the world within and around them.

So, maybe storytelling is not merely an act of creation. Perhaps it is also an act of surrender. This is the space in which Sudhanshu Rai chooses to work. Marking World Storytelling Day (March 20), Rai hosted a Storytelling Week from March 17 to 20, inviting audiences into an interactive experiment. It was part of the 'Bond With Stories' campaign, which encourages people to reconnect with storytelling and explore its role in sparking imagination and creativity. During these live sessions, streamed on his YouTube channel 'Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai', viewers were encouraged to offer any word or object. From that single prompt, Rai would begin a story... immediately, without preparation!

To the casual observer, this may appear as a creative challenge. But at a deeper level, it is an exercise in trust. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the popular storyteller talks about the art of telling stories in the digital world and the stories that had a lasting impact on him.

Q 1. Storytelling is often associated with preparation and structure. What excites you about removing that safety net and creating stories in real time?

Storytelling is usually linked to planning and structure, but what excites me most is stepping away from that safety net. I feel like a storyteller truly comes alive in the moment, when imagination takes over and the story begins to unfold on its own. I enjoy letting ideas flow naturally and seeing where they lead, instead of trying to control every detail from the start. That spontaneity keeps the process exciting and often brings out unexpected turns and emotions that make the story feel more real and personal. I also believe I have a natural gift for this, and I trust that instinct when I’m creating.

Q 2. How did you mentally prepare for a format where literally anything can be thrown at you as a prompt?

Honestly, I don’t really prepare in the usual way for something like this, I mostly just feel excited going into it. With live prompts, you’re completely out in the open, and there’s no real way to plan for what the audience might throw at you. That’s actually what makes it fun for me. What matters more is getting into the right mindset. I try to make sure there are no distractions and that I’m fully in my zone as a storyteller. Having written over 200 stories, I’ve developed a certain instinct for picking up any idea and running with it. The experience and the process I’ve built over time just kick in naturally, even when the prompt is totally unexpected.

Q 3. Are there certain storytelling techniques or frameworks you instinctively fall back on during spontaneous narration?

When it comes to live storytelling, I don’t really think in terms of fixed techniques or frameworks, most of that doesn’t hold up in the moment anyway. For me, it’s more about how the story starts. If there isn’t some sense of mystery or intrigue right at the beginning, it’s easy for the audience to drift.