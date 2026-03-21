Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai: 'Digital Media Has Really Changed How People Experience Stories'
Storyteller-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai who's just wrapped up a live and interactive storytelling experiment for World Storytelling Day, talked about the future of stories.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
There is a paradox at the heart of storytelling. We are taught to believe that stories must be built carefully: structured, revised, shaped with intention. We are told that good storytelling requires discipline, preparation, and control. Yet, if we look closely at the origins of storytelling itself, we find that it is far less controlled. We find a human being responding, in real time, to the world within and around them.
So, maybe storytelling is not merely an act of creation. Perhaps it is also an act of surrender. This is the space in which Sudhanshu Rai chooses to work. Marking World Storytelling Day (March 20), Rai hosted a Storytelling Week from March 17 to 20, inviting audiences into an interactive experiment. It was part of the 'Bond With Stories' campaign, which encourages people to reconnect with storytelling and explore its role in sparking imagination and creativity. During these live sessions, streamed on his YouTube channel 'Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai', viewers were encouraged to offer any word or object. From that single prompt, Rai would begin a story... immediately, without preparation!
To the casual observer, this may appear as a creative challenge. But at a deeper level, it is an exercise in trust. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the popular storyteller talks about the art of telling stories in the digital world and the stories that had a lasting impact on him.
Q 1. Storytelling is often associated with preparation and structure. What excites you about removing that safety net and creating stories in real time?
Storytelling is usually linked to planning and structure, but what excites me most is stepping away from that safety net. I feel like a storyteller truly comes alive in the moment, when imagination takes over and the story begins to unfold on its own. I enjoy letting ideas flow naturally and seeing where they lead, instead of trying to control every detail from the start. That spontaneity keeps the process exciting and often brings out unexpected turns and emotions that make the story feel more real and personal. I also believe I have a natural gift for this, and I trust that instinct when I’m creating.
Also read: “Today's Audience Members Want To Feel Fear In Ways They’ve Never Experienced Before:” Horror Storyteller Sudhanshu Rai | Halloween Special Interview
Q 2. How did you mentally prepare for a format where literally anything can be thrown at you as a prompt?
Honestly, I don’t really prepare in the usual way for something like this, I mostly just feel excited going into it. With live prompts, you’re completely out in the open, and there’s no real way to plan for what the audience might throw at you. That’s actually what makes it fun for me. What matters more is getting into the right mindset. I try to make sure there are no distractions and that I’m fully in my zone as a storyteller. Having written over 200 stories, I’ve developed a certain instinct for picking up any idea and running with it. The experience and the process I’ve built over time just kick in naturally, even when the prompt is totally unexpected.
Q 3. Are there certain storytelling techniques or frameworks you instinctively fall back on during spontaneous narration?
When it comes to live storytelling, I don’t really think in terms of fixed techniques or frameworks, most of that doesn’t hold up in the moment anyway. For me, it’s more about how the story starts. If there isn’t some sense of mystery or intrigue right at the beginning, it’s easy for the audience to drift.
Those first few seconds matter a lot. That’s when I quickly decide the setting and the kind of genre I want to move into. I’ve noticed that leaning towards thriller or mystery usually works well, it pulls people in quickly and makes it easier to build a plot on the go. Since I’ve spent a lot of time working in that space, creating tension comes quite naturally to me. So I wouldn’t say I follow a framework, but I do trust my instincts, especially when it comes to the genres I know best.
Q 4. Do you think audiences today are more eager to participate rather than just consume stories?
I don’t think it’s really a clear shift from people just listening to stories to actively participating in them. There will always be an audience that enjoys simply consuming stories and will make time for it.
At the same time, participation does add something new. It can pull in people who might not usually engage with storytelling. Once they’re involved, even a little, it can spark their interest and maybe even turn into a habit over time. So while regular listeners aren’t going anywhere, interactive formats do help bring more people into the space.
Q 5. Your sessions were streamed on YouTube. How has digital media changed the way stories are told and experienced?
Digital media has really changed how people experience stories. Now, they can listen or watch whenever it suits them, depending on their time, mood, or even just what they feel like in the moment. It’s much more flexible than before.
It also adds a new layer to storytelling. You can use music, sound, and sometimes visuals to make the experience more engaging. It’s not just about the words anymore, it becomes a more immersive experience overall.
Q 6. As a storyteller and filmmaker, how has your journey with stories evolved over the years?
Over time, my journey with storytelling has really been about learning as I go. With every story, whether I’m writing it, narrating it, or working on something for cinema, I pick up on the finer details and start to understand the depth a little better. Each project adds something new to that understanding.
When I look back now, I can see the difference. The storyteller I was a few years ago feels quite different from who I am today. I’ve grown more comfortable with the process, and that shows in my work. The stories I create now feel more layered, the setups are stronger, and even my writing has improved along the way. With filmmaking, though, I still feel like I’m just getting started. It’s a long journey, and there’s always something new to learn every single time.
Q 7. Do you remember a story that heavily influenced you?
I don’t think it’s just one specific story, but Swami and his adventures from Malgudi Days have definitely stayed with me over the years. There was something very real about his innocence and the world he lived in that I connected with.
The setting, the everyday situations, and the way his small adventures unfolded felt simple but meaningful. It made me appreciate how powerful storytelling can be even without anything grand, just honest, relatable moments that stay with you.
Q 8. In your view, what makes a story truly memorable?
When it stays with you even after it’s finished. It’s not just about what happens in the moment, but the feeling it leaves behind. More than anything, it’s the characters that linger. They start to feel real, almost like people you could meet or wish actually existed. You find yourself thinking about them later, and that’s when you know the story has truly made an impact.
Read more: