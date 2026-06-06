ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | Why Polish Guitar Virtuoso Jakub Zytecki Said Yes To Collaborating On Indian Rock Act Antariksh's Naaqis

Zytecki has done a collaboration with Delhi-based progressive rock act Antariksh on their 2026 single Naaqis , which also featured sarangi virtuoso Momin Khan. The track forms part of Antariksh's ambitious concept album Rehguzar , a song-by-song exploration of courage and creative perseverance. The collab felt natural from the outset.

His balance between virtuosity and melody has earned Zytecki a devoted global following, including in India, where he recently toured with his band and forged an unexpected connection that would change his life. “It was amazing. We had the best time ever,” Zytecki tells ETV Bharat of his Indian tour. For many musicians, touring leaves behind memories of airports, hotel rooms and questionable backstage sandwiches. Zytecki came away with something considerably better. “I met my girlfriend on that tour, so since then I went back to India twice already. Love the culture, love the food and the people.”

Originally gaining international acclaim as the co-founder and chief songwriter of the progressive metal band Disperse, Żytecki has since transitioned into a highly celebrated solo career marked by landmarks like his 2015 debut Wishful Lotus Proof and his acclaimed 2023 album Remind Me . Frequently touring alongside progressive heavyweights like Plini, Zytecki continues to push boundaries by leaning heavily into digital sound design and software plugins over traditional pedalboards.

Over the last decade, guitarist Jakub Zytecki has built a reputation as one of progressive music's most distinctive voices. Zytecki is a pioneering Polish guitar virtuoso, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has redefined modern prog-rock with his signature blend of technical “ambient shred” and cinematic electronic production.

“We have a common friend who suggested the feature,” Zytecki explains. “I listened to the track and really liked it. I enjoyed the Indian music influence mixed with progressive rock elements. Varun (Rajput, Antariksh frontman) seems to have a very particular vision for his work and I find it very inspiring.”

That ability to recognize a strong artistic vision probably explains why Zytecki's collaborations tend to be selective. He is known for being careful about the projects he lends his name to, choosing music that genuinely excites him rather than simply adding another credit to the résumé. That makes sense for a musician whose own work has always occupied a fascinating middle ground between technical mastery and emotional storytelling. “I really love both,” he says when asked whether he prefers exploring sonic textures or showcasing pure guitar virtuosity. “For me it's often searching for a balance between something technical, but also easy to listen to. It's a hard thing to do but I love the pursuit of it.”

Progressive music has sometimes struggled with the accusation that it disappears up its own fretboard. The stereotype suggests musicians endlessly demonstrating how clever they are while audiences check their phones. Zytecki's music works because it avoids that trap. The technical brilliance is always there, but it serves a larger emotional purpose. His collaboration with Antariksh arrives at an interesting moment for the Indian band as well.

Following a successful US tour in 2025, Antariksh have been steadily unveiling Rehguzar through a series of international collaborations. Naaqis paired Zytecki's soaring guitar work with Momin Khan's expressive sarangi, while the band's latest release, Iltija, features acclaimed British guitarist Jack Gardiner. The project marks Antariksh's third major collaboration with globally respected guitar virtuosos, following their much-discussed 2021 track Quest featuring former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman.

For Antariksh frontman Varun Rajput, the collaborations have become something personal. “I'm just super proud and honoured to have three of my favourite guitar players feature on my songs,” Rajput says. “I mean, what more can one ask for? The fact that three immensely unique and extraordinary guitar geniuses from different corners of the world connected with these songs and felt inspired to play on them means everything to me.”

Speaking about Gardiner's contribution to Iltija, Rajput adds, “Jack Gardiner's blistering guitar solo literally breaks the song open and elevates it to another level. His incredible phrasing, masterful note choices, and effortless fluidity bring a fresh surge of energy that transforms the entire closing section.”

Taken together, these collaborations tell an interesting story about artists from different continents finding common ground. Which brings us back to Zytecki. At a time when technical ability is available everywhere, what continues to distinguish him is his commitment to balance. He isn't interested in choosing between complexity and accessibility. He wants both. Maybe that's why his music travels so well. Whether he's playing progressive rock in Poland, collaborating with Indian musicians, or finding unexpected reasons to keep returning to the country, Zytecki remains guided by the same instinct: make it interesting, make it beautiful, and if possible, make people feel something along the way. The speed can come later.