“Today's Audience Members Want To Feel Fear In Ways They’ve Never Experienced Before:” Horror Storyteller Sudhanshu Rai | Halloween Special Interview

Q 3. Detective Boomrah has become a cult character. How did you come up with a detective who investigates the strange and supernatural rather than just crime?

SR: Honestly, sometimes it’s my own stories that scare me. When I’m writing late at night, even the slightest sound can make my heart race, and there are moments when I genuinely feel like someone’s watching me from behind. Those eerie sensations remind me how powerful imagination can be when it blurs into reality. I’ve actually started avoiding late-night writing sessions because the fear I create on paper often starts creeping into the real world.

I began weaving my own horror tales around them, adding layers of fear and imagination. I’d narrate these to other children, and soon, they started avoiding that bamboo patch after sunset! I didn’t realize back then that a storyteller was taking shape within me, it was only years later, when I began writing and narrating professionally, that I connected those early chills to my creative journey.

Sudhanshu Rai: I still vividly remember my days at my ancestral home in Gorakhpur. Just behind our house stood a dense cluster of bamboo trees, and the elders would often tell us stories about jinn’s residing among them. There were tales of ghosts haunting anyone who dared to pass by after dark, even strangling the necks of sleeping people, just for fun. Those eerie stories fascinated me.

Q 1. Do you remember the first story or nightmare that made you think, “I want to scare people for a living”?

If there’s one thing Sudhanshu Rai understands, it’s that horror doesn’t live in shadows. It lives inside your head. Most people tell stories to escape. Rai tells stories to return. To that ancestral home in Gorakhpur, where, as a child, he listened to tales of jinns haunting bamboo groves. The kind of childhood you can’t shake off, only reinterpret through art. So, he did. He began crafting his own bedtime stories... except nobody slept after that. “Sometimes it’s my own stories that scare me,” he admits. Excerpts from an interview on the eve of Halloween.

His latest project is Dreamers: The Mandeep Jangra Story which chronicles the true story of the first India-born Pro World Champion. BhayGatha , his live storytelling show, feels like watching someone perform surgery on fear itself.

Then there’s Baida , his sci-fi-meets-supernatural story adapted into a film now streaming on Prime Video. “The biggest creative challenge with Baida was translating that imagined world into something visually and emotionally real. The most demanding part was capturing the silence, the moments when characters confront their deepest fears,” he tells ETV Bharat.

He tells the kind of stories on his Youtube channel that make you question every sound in your house. “Kahanikaar” Sudhanshu Rai has over a 100 original spoken word stories to his credit, many of which unfold like psychological puzzles dipped in myth and dread. He’s the creator of Detective Boomrah, a cult character who doesn’t just solve murders but also the mysteries of existence. Time travel, alternate realities, haunted consciousness... Boomrah moves through them all like a man trying to balance his sanity against a world that’s forgotten what’s real.

You know that feeling when you wake up at 3:17 am and the ceiling fan sounds like it’s whispering your name? When your phone screen lights up for no reason, and you think that maybe the dead have learned how to text? That’s the space where storyteller-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai lives. Creatively. Existentially. He’s the man who built a home there, lit it with lanterns, and invited the rest of us in to stay the night.

SR: When I first narrated a story featuring Detective Boomrah, I instinctively felt that this character could be larger than life, someone who could go beyond solving ordinary crimes or murder mysteries. I often found myself imagining what would happen if Boomrah encountered cases that defied the usual, cases involving time travel, supernatural entities, or realities that coexist with ours. What if even he carried some hidden powers within him? These thoughts felt exciting and opened a whole new dimension for storytelling. My listeners, too, found this blend of mystery and the supernatural deeply intriguing, and that’s how the journey of Detective Boomrah beyond the ordinary truly began.

Q 4. Every detective has a method. Boomrah’s cases often straddle two worlds: the logical and the paranormal. How do you balance the science and the spirit in your stories?

SR: That’s the art of storytelling, every storyteller eventually creates their own style. When Detective Boomrah began venturing into cases that lay beyond the realm of logic, I knew the key was to make the audience truly believe in the character, his methods, and the world he operates in. To balance science with the spirit, I present each story in a way that feels grounded and realistic, even when the events themselves are supernatural. The mystery should feel possible, even if it’s otherworldly, that’s where the real thrill lies.

Q 5. Many writers say horror isn’t just about ghosts... it’s about human fear. What human fears do you find yourself returning to most often in your stories?

SR: For me, the real horror lies in uncertainty, the unsettling thought that what happens to a character in the story could happen to you too.

I often explore the thin line between fiction and reality, where the listener begins to wonder, what if this crosses over into my world? When that possibility feels real, the fear goes beyond ghosts or monsters, it touches the soul. That’s the kind of fear I find most powerful and return to again and again in my stories.

Q 6. Baida combines sci-fi with supernatural elements. What was the biggest creative challenge in bringing that world to life?

SR: Narrating a story gives you a certain control, you can use voice modulation and the listener’s imagination to evoke emotion. But in a film, that control shifts to the world you create on screen. The audience no longer imagines; they see. So, the biggest creative challenge with Baida was translating that imagined world into something visually and emotionally real. The most demanding part was capturing the silence, the moments when characters confront their deepest fears. To achieve that, we built an atmosphere rooted in raw realism, using huts, lanterns, forests, and fields in their most natural, untouched form. It was all about making the unseen feel tangible.

Q 7. Your stories often mix mythology, modern life, and the unexplained. Do you think India’s rich folklore makes it naturally fertile ground for horror?

SR: Absolutely.

India’s rich folklore and mythology offer an endless reservoir of stories, many of which are still unexplored. Every region has its own legends, spirits, and beliefs that reflect the fears and morals of that culture. These tales provide a natural foundation for horror, blending ancient mysteries with modern sensibilities. There’s so much still waiting to be discovered and reimagined for today’s audience.

Q 8. Indian audiences have grown up on both Ramsay horror and Raaz. Where do you think modern Indian horror is headed?

SR: Today’s audience members demand the unexpected, they want to feel fear in ways they’ve never experienced before. The era of predictable horror is long gone. Viewers now seek stories that challenge their imagination and bring fear in the most inventive formats. With the advancement of technology, filmmakers have the freedom to explore limitless worlds, realms never imagined before, that can truly surprise and unsettle the audience.

Q 9. You wake up at 3 am and hear typing sounds coming from your study. You walk in—and the keyboard is typing one of your stories by itself. What do you do next?

SR: First of all, I’d probably use that exact plot in one of my upcoming stories! But on a serious note, I’d definitely check if I’m still alive, because there’s a higher possibility that after I’m gone, my soul might return to write stories that are no longer fiction… but real horror tales. It’s a chilling thought, but what if all my stories actually come true after I’m gone? That’s the kind of idea that keeps both the storyteller and the listener awake at night.

Q 10. You’ve revived the ancient art of oral storytelling through BhayGatha. How does performing live change the way you write horror?

SR: Performing live is a completely different experience, it’s more lively, spontaneous, and deeply interactive. As a storyteller, you have the power to ignite each character right in front of the audience through your expressions, gestures, and presence. In live storytelling, your eyes often say more than your words. The audience isn’t just listening; they’re feeling every pause, every breath, every shift in tone. Naturally, fear becomes more intimate in this format, the audience is fully focused and emotionally anchored by the storyteller. In a live session it’s the storyteller who becomes the medium of fear itself.

Q 11. If you could adapt one of your stories into an OTT Halloween special, which one would it be and who would you cast as the lead actors?

SR: I would definitely choose The Killer for an OTT Halloween special. It’s a story about a mysterious figure who tracks people across their past lives, and when he senses that someone has exceeded their share of evil in the present one, he hunts them down, in the most gruesome way possible. It’s dark, layered, and deeply psychological, making it perfect for a Halloween release.

For the cast, I’d imagine Abhishek Bachchan as The Killer, he has that calm intensity the role demands and John Abraham as the main protagonist, whose journey from disbelief to horror would anchor the story. I would also love to explore a completely different side of Shahid Kapoor, something we’ve never seen before and for the female lead, Yami Gautam would be a perfect choice, as she naturally brings depth and mystery to any character she portrays.