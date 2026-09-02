ETV Bharat / lifestyle

GJ Singh: 'Film Music No Longer Has A Monopoly In India'

There are probably easier ways to become a music composer than working as a computer engineer during the day and making songs at night. At 23, Delhi-bred, Mumbai-based GJ Singh was doing exactly that. His mornings belonged to corporate life. His nights belonged to music. There were no glamorous studios, no certainty that anyone would hear what he was making, and certainly no guarantee that the songs accumulating on his computer would eventually become a film soundtrack. There was just a young musician trying things, staying awake too long and slowly building a “bank” of songs.

Then one meeting changed things. One of those songs eventually found its way into O Teri, the 2014 political comedy directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Among the soundtrack’s songs, it was Akhan Vich that GJ remembers most fondly. It was also the song that, in some ways, revealed the kind of musician he was becoming. “I was new and I did not play by the rules at all,” GJ says. “I would experiment in different ways,” he tells ETV Bharat in a telephonic interview.

That instinct is important to understanding GJ's career. Because even when he was working inside Bollywood, he wasn't particularly interested in behaving like someone who had been handed a Bollywood rulebook.

GJ believes the days of film music on the charts are numbered (ETV Bharat)

The Song That Happened In Two Hours

Akhan Vich sung by GJ himself along with his brother Jaspreet Jasz and popular playback singer Neeti Mohan, was made pretty quickly. GJ had a meeting coming up, and the song was created just two nights before it. The entire scratch was put together in about two hours. The next day, he went straight from his job to the meeting. The song was barely finished. Some of the lyrics were still essentially placeholders. But there was something about it that worked. “It was played at a film-industry party and stayed on repeat for much of the night. People began approaching me, asking what the song was,” he recalls.

There was another unusual thing about Akhan Vich: there was no bass track. GJ had allowed the kick drum to handle the low end instead. “It doesn't have a bass line. Nobody notices it,” he says. That might sound like a small production detail, but for GJ it represents something larger. He was young enough not to know which rules he was supposed to break.

He was also listening closely to Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones at the time, and some of that influence found its way into the production. The song was eventually given a more recognisably Bollywood treatment for the film. That meant changing some of the original production choices. And that, GJ discovered, was the other side of getting a song into a movie.

Song Banks And Studio Pet Peeves

Many film songs later, GJ doesn't romanticise his time in Bollywood. He understands why the system works the way it does. “Film composers usually create songs in advance, building a bank around familiar situations: romance, heartbreak, parties, dance numbers and those songs may later be matched to a particular film, actor or sequence,” he tells us. The problem is what happens after the song enters the machinery. “There will be actors who will have a problem with the song, or directors for that matter,” he says. “Everybody wishes to add their element.” There are, in other words, a lot of people who suddenly become interested in your song once it belongs to a movie. And GJ learnt an uncomfortable but useful lesson: if you want your track to become part of a film, you have to compromise on your original idea.