ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Vrindavan’s Widows To The Sundarbans’ Tigers, Rana Pandey On Photographing The Invisible India

There are photographers who travel the world collecting sunsets. Then there are photographers who collect silences. Rana Pandey is the latter. His photographs linger in places where stories take time to reveal themselves: widows in Vrindavan who speak softly about freedom, women carpet weavers who knotted the carpets in India’s new Parliament, villagers in the Sundarbans who live with the daily possibility of a tiger attack. Rana, who is based in Kolkata, has built a reputation as a photographer who goes looking for the margins, and then stays there long enough for the story to breathe.

His work has earned recognition across the globe, from the Istanbul Photo Awards to the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, and exhibitions as far away as Russia’s Chelyabinsk State Museum. But if you ask him about influence or recognition, he’ll shrug and return to something much simpler: The story and the patience required to find it.

Self portrait (Rana Pandey)

The Moment That Began the Vrindavan Widow Project

Rana’s long engagement with the widows of Vrindavan began, as many meaningful stories do, almost by accident. In 2018, he was an intern at a news magazine when he travelled to photograph the now-famous Widow Holi celebrations. The event, where widows celebrate the festival of colours in defiance of social stigma, is visually irresistible to photographers. “There was colour everywhere,” Rana recalls. “Emotion, energy... everything a photographer wants.”

Widow holi (Rana Pandey)

But as the event wound down, he noticed a small group of widows sitting quietly in a corner. Their white saris were splashed with bright Holi colours. But their expressions told a different story. “They didn’t look joyful,” he says. “And that’s when it hit me; the celebration was over. They would go back to their lives of isolation.”

For many photographers, that might have been the end of the assignment. For this lensman, it was the beginning. He returned to Vrindavan later, determined to understand what life looked like beyond the festival photographs. At the Maitri Ghar Vidhwa Ashram, where many widows live, the reception was cautious. The women had seen photographers come and go before. Trust was not automatic.

“Patience is everything,” Rana says. “Instead of immediately taking out my camera, I listened to their stories.” That choice slowly changed the dynamic. The women began to speak about their lives, their histories, their struggles with dignity and independence. Only after that did Rana begin photographing them. For him, the lesson was: vulnerable communities are not subjects. They are collaborators.

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