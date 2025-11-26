ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Anurag Kashyap's Gift Is That He Knows How To Trust His Collaborators': Dhruv Ghanekar, Music Composer Of Nishaanchi Who's Completed 25 Years Of Reinvention

Q 4. You have collaborated with some of the world’s most celebrated musicians such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Richard Bona and Trilok Gurtu. What is a creative exchange or studio moment that shaped you indelibly?

Dear Country was sung as if it was happening live in an akhada , with all the chaos of real musicians playing together. I told the engineers not to clean it up, we left the repitition of the singer repeating certain lines … The roughness is what makes it human. In contrast, Raja Hindustani and Kanpuriya Kantap are where we let a bit of madness in. They are unpredictable, like the characters themselves. The idea was simple: The music should not decorate the film. It should smell like the same air, sound like the same street and speak the same language as the people in it.

DG: Yes, that decision was very deliberate. We wanted the music to sound like it belonged to the streets and not to a studio. Most of the soundtrack was built in Benares, not from presets or loops. I recorded in Benares with Pyarelal Yadav and the Yadav brothers, who brought the unmistakable pulse of UP folk music into the room. They do not play in perfect time, but they play with perfect feeling. That looseness became the soul of the score.

Q 3. The songs in Nishaanchi do not sound like traditional Bollywood numbers. Were there particular instruments, street sounds, or local voices from Uttar Pradesh that became central to the sound design of the film?

Anurag’s gift is that he knows how to trust his collaborators. He will not tell you what to play but he will know instantly when it feels honest. That kind of freedom is rare and it pushes you to dig deeper. The music had to breathe like the film did, with grit, humour and heart all tangled together.

But he was very clear that he wanted the music in Nishaanchi to feel like it was living in the same world as his characters. There was one cue I played him early on. It sounded polished and cinematic, and he just looked at me and said, “It sounds too good. Rough it up.” That became the mantra. That's when I decided to travel to Benares to create the music .

DG: Working with Anurag is like being thrown into a creative storm. He does not hand out briefs. He has that great quality that all great creative masters have: to set the stage and bring you into his world. A lot of the questions are answered in the writing itself. After I read the script, we spoke a few times and instead of giving me “situations “ where he expected songs, he asked me to compose freely and react to the wold of Nischaanchi. This was both liberating and terrifying.

Q 2. Kashyap’s films often blur the lines between realism and rebellion. How did his direction or creative cues shape your approach to the Nishaanchi soundtrack?

It was followed by Raja Hindustani , that’s another beast. It’s literally built out of Bollywood film titles stitched together. The idea was to have some fun at our obsession with cinema and identity, how we see ourselves through movie heroes. Musically, I put UP folk phrasing on top of an Afro groove, so it feels both familiar and disorienting. All these songs came from the same impulse: to make something rooted and recognisable, but to twist it just enough that it surprises you — like the film itself.

Dear Country came out of that world. It’s essentially Birha with an English twist. It’s funny, it’s tragic, and it says a lot about the world of Nishaanchi without explaining it. As AK (Anurag Kashyap) has mentioned in several interviews, this song captured the sonic essence of the film.

Dhruv Ghanekar: The first thing I knew was that this couldn’t sound like a studio project pretending to be “folk.” I wanted to feel the dust, the humour, and the contradictions of UP in the sound itself. So I went to Benares and recorded with the Yadav brothers, incredible folk musicians who’ve been playing Birha for generations. That energy was electric — no click tracks, no fancy mics, just rhythm and rawness.

Q 1. The music of Nishaanchi music has this fascinating duality — it’s both gritty and poetic, steeped in Uttar Pradesh’s folk sounds but layered with wit and urban textures. What was your earliest creative impulse when composing its music?

Consider this interview your guided entry into the wonderfully unpredictable universe of Dhruv Ghanekar. Just don’t expect it to stay quiet, stay still, or stay in one genre for long!

Talking to him, you realise a couple of things. He may be the last of the great musical generalists—someone who genuinely believes that a film score, a seven-minute independent track, a ICC World Cup commercial all come from the same creative muscle. Some artists reinvent themselves; Dhruv simply refuses to build an identity rigid enough to require reinvention. After 25 years, he still works like someone who’s sure the next idea will blindside him in the best possible way.

What he came back with wasn’t a pastiche or homage or “folk with a fusion twist”. Instead, he returned with something funnier, weirder, more soulful, and alive. A track stitched out of Bollywood film titles like some kind of fever-dream playlist written by a cinephile who hasn’t slept. Folk phrasing dropped onto Afro grooves. Street sounds you can almost smell. And that unmistakable Ghanekar signature: music that respects tradition without tip-toeing around it.

Nishaanchi is a perfect example of this stubborn refusal to settle. Plenty of composers would have taken a film with grit, chaos and Uttar Pradesh’s rural pulse and polished it until it gleamed. Dhruv did the opposite. He grabbed a recorder, went to Benares, and sat down with folk musicians who play in the linguistic equivalent of a knife fight. Most people in his position would have tried to approximate “authenticity.” Dhruv decided authenticity wasn’t something you approximate... you get on a train and chase it down until it sits in the room with you.

What’s striking about Dhruv isn’t just the sheer breadth of his work, though any man who has scored Bombay Boys, Dhaakad, Choona , delivered 4,000 commercials, and jammed with Richard Bona and Zakir Hussain in the same lifetime should frankly qualify as a UNESCO heritage site. What’s striking about him is that he still approaches music with the appetite of someone who hasn’t yet been told that the novelty wears off. It’s as if he’s managed to dodge the invisible expiry date that haunts most creative lives. He’s seen the industry rise, wobble, collapse, and rebuild itself twice over. He co-crafted the blueprint for India’s indie revolution with blueFROG, and seems genuinely delighted to see the next generation tearing it up and making their own rules. There’s a gleam in his answers, a crackle of curiosity, that makes you think he still believes his best work might just be the next thing he hasn’t recorded yet.

He’s the sort of musician who seems to have lived five parallel careers without ever breaking a sweat: award-winning composer, tireless producer, studio polymath, live performer, serial collaborator, indie-scene architect, and accidental disruptor of every neat category the Indian music industry tries to place him in. With his music for Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi , he’s added yet another chapter to his long career.

There’s a moment that comes up often when you talk to musicians who’ve done this for decades. The moment when they finally admit, usually with a shrug, that they’re not entirely sure how they’ve ended up where they are. Not Dhruv Ghanekar. With him, the trajectory feels inevitable, like one of those rare albums where every track lands exactly where it should.

DG: Each of them taught me something completely different, often without saying a word. Working with Richard Bona was pure magic. He walked into the studio, picked up his bass, and within minutes we were speaking the same language without even trying. There was this unspoken trust that happens only when two musicians stop thinking and just play. By the end of that session, it felt like we had known each other for years.

Zakir bhai was a different kind of genius. Being around him was like sitting next to a rhythm encyclopedia that also tells jokes. Every rehearsal with him was a masterclass in phrasing, silence and how to make rhythm sing. He once stopped mid-take, laughed and said, “Don’t chase the beat, let it chase you.” I have carried that line with me ever since.

Performing with Trilok Gurtu is like being caught in a controlled hurricane. The first time we played together, he started a song at a tempo that was almost 50% faster than what we had rehearsed. I was clinging on for dear life. But that is the thrill of it. You cannot overprepare for Trilok. You have to show up, stay alert and respond. He radiates energy that forces you to rise to the occasion.

All three of them, in their own way, taught me that mastery comes with lightness. The more serious you are about music, the more you realise that the best moments come when you stop trying too hard.

Q 4. You co-founded blueFROG, which became a cultural landmark for India’s indie scene. Looking back, how do you see its impact on today’s generation of independent musicians?

DG: blueFROG was one of those mad ideas that should not have worked on paper but somehow did. We just wanted to build a place where artists could play their own music and be heard properly. At that time, original music had no home. Musicians were stuck doing covers in bars or weddings. We thought, what if there was a proper stage with great sound, lights and an audience that listened?

Once it opened, the place took on a life of its own. It became a meeting point for every kind of artist — jazz, rock, folk, electronic, fusion — and for audiences who were open to discovery. On any given night you could hear an Assamese folk singer, a metal band and a jazz trio back-to-back. That mix created a sense of community that had not existed before.

I think its real legacy is psychological. It proved that you could build a career out of original music in India. The generation that came after grew up believing that was possible.

Q 5. You were one of the first in India to marry commercial success with creative independence. How does a composer retain artistic integrity in a market driven by trends and algorithms?

DG: It is a constant tug of war. The temptation to chase what is trending is always there because that is what everyone around you is doing. But I have learnt that trends vanish faster than they appear. What lasts is honesty and authenticity . The question I keep asking myself is simple: does this excite me, or am I doing it because I think it will work? If the answer is the second, I drop it.

I have spent enough years in advertising and film to know that you can make something technically perfect and still have it feel empty. So I try to approach each project like a beginner. Curiosity is the only thing that keeps you from turning into a machine.

Working across different formats helps too. When I do a film like Nishaanchi or my upcoming project like Shaukeen, I am operating in completely different worlds. One is all grit and texture, the other is built on melody and groove. Switching between them keeps me honest because it forces me to reset my instincts every time. Also integrity is not about being pure. It is about knowing what you stand for and being willing to say “no” when something does not sit right. That, and surrounding yourself with people who will call you out when you start believing your own hype.

Q 6. What kind of artists or genres are you listening to right now?

DG: My listening habits are all over the place (which is probably how I like it). One week I am deep into Khruangbin and Zeyne, and the next I am listening to old Ali Farka Touré records just to remind myself what space and groove really mean. I have always been drawn to artists who create their own world rather than follow one.

From India, I love what people like Pineapple Express and Sushin Shyam are doing. They are not afraid to mix things up and that takes courage. I spend a lot of time scrolling through those corners of the internet because that is where the most original voices are hiding.

Q 7. After composing over 4,000 commercials and multiple film scores, what is your secret to keeping your creative energy alive?

DG: I think the secret is not to take yourself too seriously. Every project is a reset. One day, I am writing a 60 second cue for ICC World Cup, and the next day I am working on a seven-minute piece that might end up on an album. The jump between those two keeps my brain on its toes. The variety helps. Advertising teaches you discipline and speed. Film forces you to slow down and think. Independent music reminds you why you started doing this in the first place. Moving between those worlds keeps me from getting bored.

Travel is another reset button. Whenever I feel like I have hit a wall, I go somewhere new. Something about being in a different environment changes your ears. And sometimes the best thing to do is to step away completely. Go live life, eat, read, walk, listen to people.

Q 8. You have helped build India’s music ecosystem from multiple angles as a composer, producer, and entrepreneur. How do you see the next decade of Indian music unfolding globally?

DG: We are at a really exciting point. For the first time, Indian artists are not waiting for anyone to give them permission. They are putting music out directly, finding their audience, and collaborating across borders on their own terms. What I am seeing now reminds me of what happened in the indie scene during the blueFROG years, but on a global scale. Back then, musicians were finally writing their own material and performing it live. Now they are streaming it to the world. The difference is that technology has caught up with ambition.

The next decade will be about visibility and confidence. Indian artists are starting to see that their sound does not have to be “world music” to travel. It just has to be honest. I also think more artists will start owning their masters and building independent labels. The infrastructure is slowly growing, and that will change the game. India has always had the talent. Now it finally has the tools and the attitude to match.

Q 9. If you could pass on one piece of advice to the next generation of composers who want to break genres the way you have, what would it be?

DG: Learn the rules properly, then forget them. You cannot break what you do not understand. Everyone wants to be different, but difference without depth does not last. Spend time learning your instrument, your craft, and your history. Once you have that foundation, then you can mess it all up beautifully.

The second thing I would say is, do not chase validation. In today’s world, it is very easy to confuse views with value. Focus on the work, not on how many people are watching. The audience will come when the music is real. Also, do not try to sound like someone else just because it seems to be working for them. You are the only person who can make music that sounds like you. That is your competitive advantage, so protect it. And finally, do not be afraid to fail. Every good musician has a few disasters behind them. That is where you learn what not to do. The trick is to stay curious and keep playing.

Q 10. Looking back from Bombay Boys to Nishaanchi, what is the one project that changed the way you understood yourself as an artist?

DG: Every project leaves a mark, but if I had to pick one, it would be Voyage. That album was a turning point for me. It was the first time I made music purely because I wanted to, not because someone had commissioned it or there was a deadline to meet. When you work in advertising and film for years, you develop a professional rhythm. You learn to deliver on cue. But Voyage forced me to slow down and ask, “What do I want to say if nobody is asking me for anything?” That question changed everything. It opened the door for Voyage 2, and later for projects like Nishaanchi, where I could push the edges a little further.

That same spirit is driving my new pop record, Shaukeen. It is loud, fun, and full of attitude, but underneath all that energy is the same search... to keep finding new corners of myself through music.