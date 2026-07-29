ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Before They Write The Next Chapter, Colonial Cousins Want You To Finish The First One

It's an extraordinary thing to hear from someone whose music has soundtracked three decades of Indian pop culture. Yet the more Leslee explains it, the more obvious it becomes. Yes, everyone remembers the videos. MTV made sure of that. Krishna, Sa Ni Dha Pa and Kai Zala became permanent residents on television through the late 90s. But videos have a curious way of deciding musical history. The songs that receive them become classics. The others wait on the album, hoping someone eventually presses Play.

Composer-singer Leslee Lewis was delighted by the honour. But he also couldn't resist pointing out something almost nobody was talking about. “I feel the whole country has heard only three songs,” he says, laughing over the phone from his studio in Mumbai. “People think this is the only album we have.”

The recent image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a vinyl of Colonial Cousins' self-titled album to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reminded millions of Indians of a record they thought they knew by heart. Suddenly, Krishna was everywhere again. So were Sa Ni Dha Pa and Kai Zala . It was a lovely moment of national nostalgia.

“There are 40 songs Hariharan and I've made together as Colonial Cousins,” Leslee says. “Before everybody asks for new music, go and listen to what you've missed.”

It's not false modesty. It sounds more like a recommendation from someone who still genuinely enjoys the records he made. That's the surprising thing about speaking to seasoned musicians Leslee Lewis and Hariharan today. They aren't trying to revive Colonial Cousins. As far as they're concerned, the conversation never stopped nor did their sold-out live performances. “We've never broken the conversation,” Leslee says. “It's always been there.”

Hariharan agrees: “The chemistry hasn't changed.” For two musicians who have spent decades building hugely successful solo careers, that's remarkable. You might expect reunions to involve awkwardness, nostalgia or careful negotiations over creative control. Instead, they describe the relationship with alarming simplicity. “We've been brothers more than friends,” says Leslee.

He remembers living with Hariharan for three months while recording the first Colonial Cousins album in London. Days disappeared inside studios, evenings disappeared into conversations, and somewhere between guitar harmonies, ghazals and endless cups of tea, they accidentally invented one of Indian pop's most enduring sounds.

The duo has made 40 smashing songs till date (ETV Bharat)

“It was destined,” Hariharan tells ETV Bharat. The story of Colonial Cousins has often been reduced to a convenient headline: East meets West. It misses the point. Hariharan argues that Indian music had been travelling long before Colonial Cousins arrived. Pandit Ravi Shankar had introduced the sitar to the world. Shakti had already shown what astonishing things could happen when Indian classical musicians and jazz players shared the same stage.

“So what did we do?” he asks. His answer is wonderfully modest. “We brought fusion into song form.” Songs regular people could hum on the bus. Songs that made ragas feel as natural as acoustic guitars. That may sound obvious now, but in 1996 it changed Indian pop music. Bollywood, independent artists and later generations of bands realised that Indian classical traditions didn't have to sit inside carefully protected glass cabinets. They could dance with pop, rock, electronica and folk without losing themselves.

Hariharan is excited when younger bands are mentioned. “Everybody is giving their own expression,” he says. “You make your mark only when you do something original.” It explains why neither musician spends much time talking about influence. They'd rather talk about curiosity... which brings us back to those forgotten songs. Leslee rattles off titles almost like a fan recommending deep cuts. “Mata Pita, Sri Rama, Teri Meri Aankhon Mein, Indian Rain, It's Gonna Be Alright, Dheem Dheem Dhirena, Kaise Samjhayein...”

He's convinced many people have never discovered the best parts of Colonial Cousins because television only showed them one corner of the house. “The tip of the iceberg,” he says. That's why the timing of their return feels appropriate. Yes, they're working on a brand-new single. No, they won't reveal anything! “It'll surprise people,” Leslee promises. “But it's very Colonial Cousins.” Beyond that, the details remain locked away. They seem more excited about listeners rediscovering the old catalogue than hearing the new material. Maybe that's because great albums don't really belong to the decade that created them.

Hariharan reflects on why the first album resonates with listeners after 30 years. “Music is bigger than the artist,” he says. “When you create something, it grows.” Listening to him, you begin to realise that Colonial Cousins isn't really having a comeback. You can't come back if you never actually left. The songs have been sitting there all along, patiently waiting beyond the three everyone remembers. All you have to do is press Play.