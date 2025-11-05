ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Exclusive Interview | Meet Ciqa, Mumbai’s Newest Rap Voice Who Went Viral From The Backseat Of His Father's Taxi

The first time Ciqa realized that music might actually be more than a hobby, he was listening to his father sing Marathi bhajans at religious gatherings. “He has a passion for music,” recalls the hip hop artist who raps in Marathi and Hindi. “He even enrolled me in tabla class when I was a kid.” But like most modern kids with access to the internet, the tabla gave way to trap beats. His childhood friend and producer, Vishank Vinod Kanojiya (better known as VSHNK) became his music producer. “Vishank’s brother installed FL Studio on his computer,” Ciqa laughs. “He started tinkering with it, and that’s how we began.”

Raj Rane, who goes by the stage name Ciqa, is 23, a computer science graduate residing in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb, and someone who has never been able to separate logic from lyrics. His name, he tells ETV Bharat, means “coin” in Hindi: a metaphor for the duality that runs through his work. “I have two sides,” he says in his native language Marathi, “emotional and socially conscious.” It’s a neat encapsulation of who he is and what he’s trying to do with his music: write bars that carry heart as well as heat.

It sounds like the kind of feel-good story social media loves to amplify: a bilingual hip hop artist from Mumbai gets his break because his father decided to hang a scannable link to his son’s YouTube channel in his cab. Someone spots it, posts it on X (formerly Twitter), internet users pick it up, and before you know it, the kid’s YouTube subscribers shoot from 500 to 3.55k (at the moment this article was published). But behind that viral moment lies something more intimate: a family’s faith, a father’s hustle, and a son trying to turn both his worlds into verse.

Some stories begin with a guitar in a garage. Others with a microphone in a basement. Rapper Ciqa aka Raj Sharad Rane’s story began in the backseat of a taxi. His father’s taxi, to be precise, where a simple QR code dangling from the rearview mirror became a portal to his dreams.

Ciqa’s father, Sharad Rane, didn’t just cheer from the sidelines; he turned his cab into an extension of his son’s hustle. “The idea of using the QR code came from my jiju,” Ciqa says, “and displaying it in the cab came from my dad.” For nearly a year, the QR code hung there. Then one day, marketing executive Divyushii (according to her Twitter handle) did... and with her tweet, Ciqa’s life changed. Before the tweet, his video had a modest thousand views. After? Twenty-six thousand and counting. “My father is the real MVP here,” Ciqa says. “He literally drove my music into the world.”

The Viral Story

It’s not hard to picture: a dusty Mumbai afternoon, a yellow-and-black cab humming along the streets, a passenger glancing up to see a strange QR code, curiosity winning out over apathy. It’s a scene straight out of a modern Indian fairytale, except instead of a fairy godmother, there’s an algorithm and a kind stranger with a smartphone.

If Ciqa’s rise seems sudden, his sensibility is anything but. His songs feel like the product of long observation: of Mumbai’s noise, its contradictions, and its moments of beauty. “I get ideas from what I see around me and what I feel inside,” he says. “I combine my inner and outer worlds in the lyrics.”

His track Karma (the one linked to that now-famous QR code) is, in his words, “about the pen.” It’s a meditation on creation, on how words can wound or heal. Then there’s Garam Hai Khun, inspired by a news story about tree-cutting in Kerala. Trill Drill is a bilingual burst of Hindi and Marathi that he describes as “rage verses.”

It’s clear that for Ciqa, hip hop isn’t a rebellion but a reflection. There’s the personal side, shaped by his father’s music and his mother’s faith, and the public side, shaped by the headlines he scrolls past every day. Together, they make up the two faces of his coin.

The DIY Dream

Ask Ciqa about his creative process and he laughs. “We do everything ourselves,” he says. “Mixing, mastering, arrangement, production, it’s all VSHNK.” The DIY tag isn’t a badge of defiance so much as a matter of necessity. There are no big studios or label backers here... just two friends, a laptop, a sound studio they hire on an hourly basis, and a belief that their sound deserves to be heard.

Their influences (Divine, King, and the indie hip hop scene growing out of India’s gallis) are evident, but not overpowering. Ciqa’s voice, calm but cutting, carries a Mumbai flavour: there’s grit, but also gratitude.

Viral, Then What?

When you go viral, everyone wants to know what’s next. Ciqa smiles when I ask. “I’m dropping a new video soon—Shasan,” he says. “In it, I’ve created my own universe which I rule myself.” Yet, he’s aware that virality is fleeting. “You can’t rely on one moment,” he says. “You have to keep showing up.”

If he could collaborate with anyone, Raj knows exactly who. “Karan Aujla,” he says without missing a beat. “I’ll rap in Marathi, he’ll represent Punjabi culture. Together, we’ll show how both can coexist on one track.” And if he could shoot a music video inside the same taxi that started it all? He already has the visual mapped out. “My father is driving in the front seat, and I’m in the backseat, dreaming about life as a hip hop artist,” he says. “He’s my sarathi, like Krishna is to Arjun.”

That metaphor sums up Ciqa perfectly: spiritual but streetwise, grounded yet ambitious. “I want to go from QR code to billboard,” he grins. Beneath the bars, there’s a story about family, faith, and the long road from a Mumbai lane to the larger world. One scan at a time.