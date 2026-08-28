Interview | Choreographer Mayuri Upadhya Turns To 13 Mystic Poets To Address A Divided World
Mayuri Upadhya’s new production brings together the poetry, philosophy and lives of 13 Indian mystics in a contemporary dance journey.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
There are 13 of them, scattered across centuries and landscapes, separated by languages, customs, religions, social circumstances and the peculiar accidents of history that determine where and when a human being happens to be born: Kabir, Meera, Lal Ded, Amir Khusrow, Purandara Dasa, Annamacharya, Bulleh Shah, Soyarabai, Narsinh Mehta, Sadasiva Brahmendra, Fakir Lalon Shah, Adi Shankaracharya. And the unnamed women of the Oppari tradition, whose songs accompany the dead on their final journey.
If history had been more interested in making tidy boxes, it might have placed them in separate compartments: Hindu, Muslim, saint, poet, mystic, woman, man, medieval, modern, devotional, rebellious. But the history of ideas is rarely so obliging. The mystics have a habit of slipping through the categories designed to contain them. It is this unruly conversation across time that globally recognised choreographer Mayuri Upadhya has attempted to bring into movement in Bhakti: A Shared Longing, the latest production of Nritarutya, the dance company she co-founded in 2000.
The work, which has its Bengaluru performance at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts on August 29 before travelling to Mumbai for performances on September 3 and 4 at The Studio Theatre, NMACC, does not attempt to tell 13 separate stories. Instead, Upadhya has chosen to hear 13 voices as if they were instruments in one orchestra. Their gods, languages, centuries may differ. Their social worlds certainly differed. But, she suggests, beneath the differences was a question that has proved remarkably resistant to extinction: What connects us to one another, and what lies beyond the identities we spend our lives defending? For Upadhya, the answer is not complicated, although arriving at it took a year of research, reading, conversations, music-making and choreographic experimentation.
“They're all part of one conversation,” Mayuri Upadhya tells ETV Bharat over the phone in the midst of rehearsals. “They're all pointing in the direction towards one truth. And the truth is that we're all human first, and we're all a part of one consciousness.”
It is an idea that sounds ancient because it is ancient. It is also, rather inconveniently, contemporary. This kind of crossing is hardly new for Mayuri Upadhya. As Artistic Director of Nritarutya, she has spent more than two decades creating work that draws from Bharatanatyam and Kathak while incorporating folk traditions, martial arts such as Kalaripayattu and Chhau, and contemporary movement. Her career has moved comfortably between intimate artistic productions and enormous spectacles. She has worked as Principal Choreographer on the Broadway-style musical Mughal-e-Azam and directed hundreds of performers for large-scale Make in India ceremonies in Germany and Mumbai. But Bhakti occupies a different kind of scale. Its ambition is philosophical rather than spectacular.
The Question That Began With The World We Live In
Bhakti did not begin with a decision to make a dance production about 13 saints. It began with discomfort. Upadhya was looking at the world around her and noticing how insistently it demanded that people choose sides: Right or left, us or them, good or bad, this identity or that. The modern world, with all its sophisticated technologies and primitive arguments, seemed increasingly fond of binaries.
So came another question: can you hold a conviction without becoming incapable of listening to somebody else's truth? That question led her to poetry. The poetry led to individual poets. One poet led to another. A philosophy encountered in one language began to resemble something expressed centuries earlier in another. A life story opened another door.
The 13 figures were not assembled according to a neat intellectual blueprint. They emerged, Upadhya says, organically. The research was undertaken by Pooja Kaushik and drew on books, online material, documentaries, scholars and conversations. The team studied not merely the poetry but the factual details of the poets' lives, their historical circumstances and the extraordinary episodes associated with them.
Gradually, a pattern appeared. One mystic spoke of Krishna. Another spoke of Allah. Another questioned the very structures that claimed to speak for religion. Another lived within the domestic world of marriage and family rather than escaping it. Different roads, similar destination.
“The truth has been already revealed and we are all just being distracted right now,” Upadhya says. It is a striking statement, and Bhakti is her artistic response to that sense of distraction. But she is careful about what the production does not attempt to do. She does not want to preach spirituality. She doesn't want to give audiences a lesson in religion. And she certainly does not want to reduce the saints to picturesque figures from a devotional calendar. Instead, the production asks whether movement can embody something that cannot easily be explained: longing, surrender, love, fear, transcendence, doubt and the strange feeling that there might be something beyond the boundaries of the individual self.
Poetry, she believes, offers the ideal starting point because it does not close the door on interpretation. “Poetry always leaves room for interpretation,” says the globally acclaimed dancer and choreographer. “And that room for interpretation which their poetry opened, the movement sort of took that and translated it.”
13 Saints, 13 Worlds And One Shared Longing
Everyone longs: For love, belonging, truth, recognition, meaning, for another person or for another world... sometimes simply for peace. The mystics, in this reading, are not people who possessed some mysterious knowledge unavailable to ordinary human beings. They were people who pursued these questions with unusual intensity.
That is why the production moves across such varied figures. Annamacharya's devotion, for example, does not fit the familiar image of the saint abandoning the world. He was a householder, with two wives and children, and his devotional relationship with Tirupati's deity became part of his everyday existence. Purandara Dasa similarly becomes part of the production through music that carries an almost celebratory quality. Amir Khusrow's Chhaap Tilak brings love for the guru into the body as joy. Narsinh Mehta's Vaishnava Jan To carries its own social and ethical vocabulary.
Then there is the Oppari tradition. Here, the production encounters a different kind of spirituality: women who traditionally performed lamentations for the dead. Coming from socially marginalised communities, they were permitted into villages for the specific purpose of mourning the deceased. Their songs could be improvised around the life of the person who had died, recounting their virtues, their relationships and their journey into another realm.
For Upadhya, Oppari introduces death into a production otherwise concerned with awakening and devotion. It also brings caste into the conversation. “Every time the dancers dance the song, at least one of them ends up crying,” she says. The movement, the music and the emotional material are creating what Upadhya describes as a kind of catharsis. The dancers become mediums rather than actors pretending to possess an emotion. That vulnerability, she says, is sacred.
What Technology Cannot Touch
We have become very good at consuming spirituality. There are apps for meditation, videos for enlightenment, influencers for inner peace and algorithms that will happily recommend a 30-second explanation of the meaning of existence before serving you an advertisement for protein powder.
Upadhya is interested in something much less convenient: the lived body. A dancer cannot outsource the body. The body must breathe. It must tire, remember, make mistakes. It must experience the music in real time. This is where Bhakti seeks to distinguish itself from the increasingly mediated ways in which people encounter ideas about spirituality.
The dancers are being given the space to experience emotional states through movement. “When they express joy, the fear of death, the wildness of somebody walking out of all the wealth or everything that they've understood to take an unexplored journey, these are all human incidents or emotions that everybody can relate to,” Upadhya says.
Bhakti Without Renunciation
There is another misconception that Upadhya is keen to disrupt: the idea that spirituality necessarily means walking away from ordinary life. The saints themselves contradict this. Annamacharya did not need to become a hermit to devote himself to the divine. Narsinh Mehta's spiritual life existed alongside the everyday world. The production is therefore not presenting renunciation as the sole route to awakening. Bhakti, in this telling, can exist inside life rather than outside it. You can have a family, you can work, you can struggle with money, relationships, desire, jealousy and grief. And you can still ask questions about the nature of existence.
The Rebellious Saints Were Not Merely Saints
It would also be easy to turn the production into a soft-focus celebration of spiritual harmony, where everybody discovers that everybody is wonderful and the evening ends in a warm collective glow. Upadhya is not interested in such oversimplification. The saints challenged hierarchies. They questioned religious authority. They confronted caste. They resisted gender oppression. They walked away from material expectations.
Kabir, in particular, cannot be understood without acknowledging his refusal to comfortably belong to one religious camp. So the production allows politics and social structures to enter the spiritual conversation. Religion is there, but so is neutrality. The result is that Bhakti is not quite an escape from contemporary life. It is an attempt to return to it with different eyes.
The Music Had To Travel Across India
There was another considerable challenge: music. How do you place compositions belonging to different languages, regions and musical traditions into one coherent performance? The answer was not to make everything sound the same. Instead, Upadhya and her collaborators selected compositions that were already embedded in their respective traditions. Praveen D. Rao and Anjana Rajagopal serve as music composers, while Pavani, a vocalist trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani music, performs live and moves between classical and folk material. The music becomes another way of travelling across India.
A Kabir composition sits alongside Telugu folk material. Bulleh Shah enters the same landscape as Purandara Dasa. Amir Khusrow brings another musical and emotional vocabulary. The challenge was considerable, but perhaps the diversity is precisely what makes the idea work. India does not have one devotional sound. It has thousands. Bhakti allows some of them to meet.
The production is co-choreographed by Upadhya and her sister Madhuri Upadhya. Neither will perform in the work. That, too, was a conscious decision. Instead, the dancers come from markedly different backgrounds: classical training, waacking, reality television and different contemporary movement practices. Upadhya describes the selection in almost mystical terms. “My heart sort of chose them,” she says. “Maybe the poets themselves chose them, I don't know what it is.”
A Year of Getting Lost
The making of Bhakti has taken a year. A year of reading, listening, researching, finding musicians, selecting poetry, working with dancers and discovering what happens when words leave the page and enter the body.
There is no formula, Upadhya insists. Every composition has had a different journey; appropriate for a work about mystics, because the mystical experience has never been good at following formulas. The saints themselves wandered. They questioned, contradicted, crossed boundaries. They refused, in their different ways, to accept that the world had already supplied all the answers. So Bhakti does not offer a final answer either. It offers an experience. For Upadhya, the hope is that somewhere within the 75-minute performance, something falls silent inside the audience. “A moment which they can take back,” is how she describes it.
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