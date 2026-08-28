ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Choreographer Mayuri Upadhya Turns To 13 Mystic Poets To Address A Divided World

There are 13 of them, scattered across centuries and landscapes, separated by languages, customs, religions, social circumstances and the peculiar accidents of history that determine where and when a human being happens to be born: Kabir, Meera, Lal Ded, Amir Khusrow, Purandara Dasa, Annamacharya, Bulleh Shah, Soyarabai, Narsinh Mehta, Sadasiva Brahmendra, Fakir Lalon Shah, Adi Shankaracharya. And the unnamed women of the Oppari tradition, whose songs accompany the dead on their final journey.

If history had been more interested in making tidy boxes, it might have placed them in separate compartments: Hindu, Muslim, saint, poet, mystic, woman, man, medieval, modern, devotional, rebellious. But the history of ideas is rarely so obliging. The mystics have a habit of slipping through the categories designed to contain them. It is this unruly conversation across time that globally recognised choreographer Mayuri Upadhya has attempted to bring into movement in Bhakti: A Shared Longing, the latest production of Nritarutya, the dance company she co-founded in 2000.

The work, which has its Bengaluru performance at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts on August 29 before travelling to Mumbai for performances on September 3 and 4 at The Studio Theatre, NMACC, does not attempt to tell 13 separate stories. Instead, Upadhya has chosen to hear 13 voices as if they were instruments in one orchestra. Their gods, languages, centuries may differ. Their social worlds certainly differed. But, she suggests, beneath the differences was a question that has proved remarkably resistant to extinction: What connects us to one another, and what lies beyond the identities we spend our lives defending? For Upadhya, the answer is not complicated, although arriving at it took a year of research, reading, conversations, music-making and choreographic experimentation.

“They're all part of one conversation,” Mayuri Upadhya tells ETV Bharat over the phone in the midst of rehearsals. “They're all pointing in the direction towards one truth. And the truth is that we're all human first, and we're all a part of one consciousness.”

It is an idea that sounds ancient because it is ancient. It is also, rather inconveniently, contemporary. This kind of crossing is hardly new for Mayuri Upadhya. As Artistic Director of Nritarutya, she has spent more than two decades creating work that draws from Bharatanatyam and Kathak while incorporating folk traditions, martial arts such as Kalaripayattu and Chhau, and contemporary movement. Her career has moved comfortably between intimate artistic productions and enormous spectacles. She has worked as Principal Choreographer on the Broadway-style musical Mughal-e-Azam and directed hundreds of performers for large-scale Make in India ceremonies in Germany and Mumbai. But Bhakti occupies a different kind of scale. Its ambition is philosophical rather than spectacular.

Bhakti: A Shared Longing is a dance presentation drawing on the experiences and verses of Amir Khusrow, Meera, Kabir and other mystics (By special arrangement)

The Question That Began With The World We Live In

Bhakti did not begin with a decision to make a dance production about 13 saints. It began with discomfort. Upadhya was looking at the world around her and noticing how insistently it demanded that people choose sides: Right or left, us or them, good or bad, this identity or that. The modern world, with all its sophisticated technologies and primitive arguments, seemed increasingly fond of binaries.

So came another question: can you hold a conviction without becoming incapable of listening to somebody else's truth? That question led her to poetry. The poetry led to individual poets. One poet led to another. A philosophy encountered in one language began to resemble something expressed centuries earlier in another. A life story opened another door.

The 13 figures were not assembled according to a neat intellectual blueprint. They emerged, Upadhya says, organically. The research was undertaken by Pooja Kaushik and drew on books, online material, documentaries, scholars and conversations. The team studied not merely the poetry but the factual details of the poets' lives, their historical circumstances and the extraordinary episodes associated with them.

It took a year of research for Mayuri Upadhya to arrive at this concept (By special arrangement)

Gradually, a pattern appeared. One mystic spoke of Krishna. Another spoke of Allah. Another questioned the very structures that claimed to speak for religion. Another lived within the domestic world of marriage and family rather than escaping it. Different roads, similar destination.

“The truth has been already revealed and we are all just being distracted right now,” Upadhya says. It is a striking statement, and Bhakti is her artistic response to that sense of distraction. But she is careful about what the production does not attempt to do. She does not want to preach spirituality. She doesn't want to give audiences a lesson in religion. And she certainly does not want to reduce the saints to picturesque figures from a devotional calendar. Instead, the production asks whether movement can embody something that cannot easily be explained: longing, surrender, love, fear, transcendence, doubt and the strange feeling that there might be something beyond the boundaries of the individual self.